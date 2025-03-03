34
  1. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Blimey, read the whole article (Thanks) and still no comments.... or is there.

  2. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Nope...lol 🙂

    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Taken a -4 myself and moved Iask and Cunha to Haaland and Strand Larsen. Not overly happy to lose Isak, but hey ho...Wish me well :).

      1. Men in green tights
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Done similar went for Beto over Larsen

  3. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Kepa / Flekken
    TAA, Gabriel, Hall / Davis, Faes,
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Semenyo / Rogers
    Isak, Wood, Wissa

    3 ft. 0.6 itb. All chips available except TC.

    What would you do here? Many thanks!

    1. Malaikat Jihad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Bring in a defender for GW 29. You should roll and see if Agbadou (4.0) is fit for that week (Southampton away) and Hall or play with 10 men and ditch Faes, which you should have done long ago.

  4. Legohair
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    For BGW29??
    A. Beto&Bruno
    B. Marmoush& Gibbs-White

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I have the EXACT same dilemma. I'm thinking B on the basis that I simply like those players more and it gives me a City asset vs Leicester the week after.

  5. Your Man With The Hair
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Went from saving a transfer to looking at a 8 point hit after the FA cup took out Cunha & Mateta!

    Palmer, Cunha, Mateta
    to
    Elanga, Haaland, Joao Pedro

    Yay or nay?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Don't lose Palmer before Leicester. The week after looks better for this move.

    2. Malaikat Jihad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I'd hang on to Palmer, Haaland if you can afford him, but he's a budget chewer. Brighton may rotate Pedro, Welbeck and Ritter. If I was buying a Brighton player I'd opt for Welbeck.

    3. Your Man With The Hair
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Cheers both, problem is I'm still left needing to replace two forwards and not many alternatives jumping out at me.
      (I have Isak)

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I know Mateta and Cunha need replacing although potentially its only 28 for Mateta anyway (blanked in 29) but this situation reminded me of the issues with Haaland and why so many of us ditched him. JP and Elanga is some downgrade on the others isn't it just to get the big fella in.

    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      I'm the same now unless I play Greives and Estupinan (mci)

  6. DaveZubie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    When is the best time to play TC?
    Only AM played - so WC, BB and FH still to play.

    I might just put it on Salah vs Southampton

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Isak will have a double in GW32 I believe?

    2. veni
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      32 at Isaak or 36 is double (if i recall)
      Wildcard at 31, BB at 33, FH at 34 sounds like a good plan.

  7. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Is there a chance to have a game for Newcastle-Crystal Palace in gw29?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      No. Carabao Cup final for Newcastle

      1. wulfrunian
        • 8 Years
        just now

        cheers

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      There was a possibility of that game being moved to FA Cup QFs weekend in GW29 if neither club made it to that stage but the fixture was moved to GW32 before we got that far.

      1. wulfrunian
        • 8 Years
        just now

        cheers

  8. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    I've just seen this on an Argyle page on Facebook is it true?

    Erling Haaland has scored against every English club he has played against except one. Plymouth Argyle (admittingly he didn't come on until the 59th minute)

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Yep

      https://www.transfermarkt.com/erling-haaland/bilanz/spieler/418560/plus/0?wettbewerb=GB1

  9. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    57 mins ago

    What are people's AM plans for GWs 30-32?
    Just planning my transfers and budget

    1. Dean1980
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Glasner looks good for table bonus in DGW 32. I haven't decided yet if I will activate before then

  10. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    What's the conclusion?

    1. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Don't listen to you tube creators !!!

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      And don't blow Neale too much.

  11. Men in green tights
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    What do you reckon the make up of most UCL teams are going to be?
    Currently on 3 Dortmund, 4 Inter , 1 Pool, 1 PSG , 3 Barcelona , 2 Villa and 1 arsenal.

  12. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Best max 5.5m midfielder with game in BGW29? Elanga?

  13. STHH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    My front three going into this weekend is Isak-Gakpo-Wood, which I plan to change to Isak(bench)-Haaland-Wood in time for GW29. This will also give me chance to ditch Palmer (switch to Bruno). Things feel clear to me currently but they are changing so quickly!

  14. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Why is everyone benching Isak? Howe's comments sounds like he should be fine to start.

    1. Captain Mal
        just now

        It's important to have a strong bench. If one of your starters misses out, you may be in for a treat. Has it ever happened to you?

