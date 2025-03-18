37
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Thanks for the article, Mr Villians82.

  2. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Does LIV ARS NOF CHE MNC NEW stay in the Top 6? Does anyone see somebody else getting in?

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Villa perhaps.

      1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        I think BRI could sneak in Top 5

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Most likely top 5 will play in the CL next season, so it should be an interesting battle for those spots until the end.

      1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        If MNC CHE do not get their mojo going, I could see No Champions League for both clubs net season!

        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Wouldn't bet on Chelsea to finish in the top 5.

  3. mookie
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Dude talking about f all, 3000 maybe's and 1800 if's, gets 10k+ views in an hour. Mark talks about how he got into FPL, FFS and a lot more, less than 1k views in one day. Kind of sums up today's FPL copycat culture(the effing zombies).

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Eliteserien preview is done & submitted btw. Look out for it later today

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Looking forward to it.
        Spent a lot of time yesterday researching and making the fixture tickers.

      2. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        I'm just uploading it now, will be out tonight!

        1. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          The team guides are superb 🙂

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Cheers

    2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I heard Jarvish Cocker is being signed up to play him in the movie of his life story.

  4. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    A) play wissa new & palmer TOT
    B) wissa & palmer to haaland & kluivert/eze -4
    Thanks

    1. 3 Lion Pride
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Would not do this unless Palmer is ruled out.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        OK cheers - would captain haaland over salah if did

    2. 3 Lion Pride
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Clarify, would not take hit, unless Palmer ruled out. If Palmer fit, he and Wissa could do well. Save the transfers, and don’t take a-4.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        OK cheers would probably do hall to munoz instead

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I would go for B

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        42 mins ago

        It's not a bad fixture for Palmer to bounce back, mind, but statistically at least Spurs defensive record away is actually pretty good last I checked. Plus Højlund scoring is all you really need to know about Leicester in comparison...

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Cheers mate

  5. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/03/18/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-29

    The latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the newly-updated FFS Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

  6. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Grasping ba****ds #1. Utd putting their season ticket prices up 5%. Again.
    Grasping ba****ds #2 Utd raising their asking price for Rashford after seeing how much better he plays for them.
    #1 Utd fans have my sympathy.
    #2 Good luck with that one Utd. You can have him back in June & have to pay his full wages. Cheers! A Villain 😀

  7. Bamboozle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Quick/maybe not quick question...

    Does anyone know why Ben Crellin is predicting NFO-BRE as the only potential GW34 cancellation that is more likely to be moved to GW36 and not GW33?

    https://www.fantasyfootballhub.co.uk/fpl-blank-double-gameweek-guide

    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I guess it has something to do with both teams not being in any european competition

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Maybe also because Forest are scheduled to play the Monday night game in GW33

      1. Bamboozle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        That will be it. A Weds rearrangement would be too close for forest and a Thursday rearrangement would be too close for brentford who play Saturday in GW34. Thanks.

    3. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Forest home fixtures are always the most difficult to predict - if there is anything else happening in about a 50 mile radius the fuzz there don't like a game on at the same time.

  8. Slot it in
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Thoughts on this strategy? Isak, Mateta + 3rd fwd spot:
    GW30 - Marmoush (LEI)
    GW31 - Solanke (SOU)
    GW32 - Watkins (sou)

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      great, if no other issues arise and you have the spare transfers

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Don't like it.
      No Marmoush leak.
      Solanke could be rested for EL(4 days later)

      Watkins
      09.04 psg
      12.04 sou
      15.04 PSG

  9. leocarter27
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Tempted to WC due to my mess of a team. Would you with this team?

    Pickford (Liv A) / Fab

    Gabriel (Ful H) Mykolenko (Liv A) Greaves (Bou A) / Trent* Dunk*

    Bruno (Nfo A) Kluivert (Ips H) Mbeumo (New A) Palmer (Tot H)* / Dango*

    Haaland (Lei H) Wood (MU h) Wissa (New A)

    Thanks!

    1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Would not hurt to fix that DEF anyway

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yeah, I'd definitely WC.

      No Salah, Isak or Palace players and defence needs sorting.

    3. Snoopydog
        2 mins ago

        Had some similarities and am wildcarding GW30

    4. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Is this worth -4 ? Mykolenko & Nwaneri OUT Munoz & Murphy IN

