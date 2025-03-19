While we’ve yet to hear an official timeline from Liverpool or Arne Slot, The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) is “targeting a return to action by the end of April”.

The right-back has been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury in the second leg of the Reds’ UEFA Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain a week ago.

The Athletic’s James Pearce say FPL’s priciest defender has suffered a “high ankle sprain”.

As well as missing Sunday’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle United, Alexander-Arnold was unable to join up with England for the March internationals.

And now Pearce suggests that the defender is “hopeful of being given the green light to resume training at some point in April”.

A playing comeback in Gameweek 33 or 34 is possible, then, based on this very loose timeline.

Elsewhere on the Liverpool front, Ryan Gravenberch (£5.0m) exited the Netherlands’ camp on Wednesday with a fitness issue.

