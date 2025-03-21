Palmer injury latest – and why we might not know if he’s fit before Gameweek 30

While England were gearing up for Friday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Albania, one of their absent regulars was undergoing further medical tests.

As you all know by now, Cole Palmer (£10.8m) missed out in Gameweek 29 with a muscle injury. A scan then followed.

And then, news of a second scan. As it turns out, this follow-up assessment was – reportedly – on a different part of the out-of-form attacker’s body.

The good news, at least according to media reports, is that nothing serious has been discovered.

Cole Palmer had a scan on his back on Wednesday to see if it was connected to his hamstring pain but it’s not showed up anything serious. Palmer now doing recovery in Dubai with a specialist and there’s hope he can make the Spurs game. — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) March 21, 2025

There’ll no doubt be further press reports to come between now and Gameweek 30.

We may need input from local and national media, indeed.

Chelsea’s Gameweek 30 clash with Tottenham Hotspur takes place on Thursday 3rd April, two days after the FPL deadline passes. It may be, then, that Enzo Maresca’s pre-match press conference – and any update on Palmer’s fitness – comes after said deadline has gone.



