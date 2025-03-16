215
  SalahFingers
    7 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    I had Bruno in my FH, but is there any point in buying Bruno right now? His next 3 fixtures look nasty.

    Kevin and Perry go
      4 Years
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      You all ready know the answer mr pyramid.

      SalahFingers
        7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Well Bruno is on form, but bad fixtures.

        Whereas Palmer is not on form and I guess better fixtures. But also Palmer seems to have forgotten how to play.

        Kay317
          5 Years
          • 5 Years
          58 mins ago

          I'd say he's better than Palmer at the moment regardless of fixtures.

          SalahFingers
            7 Years
            55 mins ago

            Agreed, and cheaper. Thanks.

            PastaFasul
              11 Years
              42 mins ago

              I bet many will move Palmer to Saka after the international break.

              RICICLE
                2 Years
                41 mins ago

                Why? Is Saka due back after internationals? Fantastic if so

                PastaFasul
                  11 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Yes, supposedly Saka will be back. But for Chelsea they are getting some attacking players back as well so Palmer might improve.

                  RICICLE
                    2 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Ahh excellent! Well for now I’ve decided to keep Palmer, their next three far surpass United’s next three, gotta stay strong and firm.

    Stranger Mings
      4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Tricky as forest b favourites to beat MU

      SalahFingers
        7 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        and Forest are on decent form, and pushing for that 2nd spot.

        (also Man Utd are on decent form... haven't lost in 4 games which is also their season best)

        also fun fact...

        Man Utd form right now... DWDW (eve, ips, ars, lei)

        Man Utd form in GW10+... DWDW (che, lei, ips, eve)

        incoming LL like earlier in the season....

    Warby84
      9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      He scored a wonder free kick away to Arsenal, he’s confident and in great form..

      SalahFingers
        7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        He can't do worse than Palmer at least.

      RICICLE
        2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Wonder free kick? Raya basically said “here ya go” haha

    CoracAld2831
      4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Nope.

      This was the fixture you wanted to him. He has 3 tough fixtures in the coming weeks.

      (Didn't buy him myself)

  Warby84
    9 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Pope
    Milenkovic Kerkez Munoz
    Nwaneri Kluivert Salah Mbeumo
    Wood Marmoush Haaland (c)

    Pickford Bowen Trent Robinson

    I’m liking this team, think I’ll do the -8 hit, nothing to lose…

    Thoughts ?

    Warby84
      9 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Nwaneri = Fernandes!!

    Big Mike
      2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      How much money do you have to spend and how many transfers do you have? The main issue is Trent. Plus I wouldn't do double City attack either.

  putana
    6 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    5.9k OR. I'll be playing a chip in 6 of the 9 remaining gameweeks

    It's gonna Ben Mee
      11 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Nice! What’s the plan with AM?

      putana
        6 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        36-38. But will depend on where fixtures land

  Kay317
    5 Years
    • 5 Years
    3 hours ago

    So that Bruno assist that wasn't an assist has been given?!

    TorresMagic™
      15 Years
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      GW is over so it looks like it.

      Kay317
        5 Years
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Normally these don't bother me too much but he literally didn't even touch the ball. What a joke.

        TorresMagic™
          15 Years
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          At the time it looked like it. Being the last game of the GW, it's probably unlikely to be changed.

        Øgaard it's Haa…
          2 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Can I refer you to a Wellbeing class?

          Kay317
            5 Years
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            No need...I'm over it now...honest ..

    It's gonna Ben Mee
      11 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      \o/

    PastaFasul
      11 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Vardy toe poke Bruno ghost toe.

      Kay317
        5 Years
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Bruntoe

        PastaFasul
          11 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Ugh

  Atimis
    8 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Consensus is that it’s best to wait until GW31 with WC? At the same time postponing AM to GW36?

    Open Controls
    g40steve
      7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Yep, think City vs Leics will be points galore

      Open Controls
      Atimis
        8 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Damn, should have used AM earlier, would use it now but will want to WC too…about City, may do Wood to Marm

    FCSB
      9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      why wouldnt you WC30 - unknown DGW33?

  Captain Mal
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Kinda funny how bringing Haaland in ended up being the wrong call, considering I captained him instead of Bruno.

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 Years
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      LMS safety score looks like 36.

      Silecro
        7 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Still in it! Definitely longest I've stayed in LMS in any season

        TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          15 Years
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Very good, will get much tougher soon with lots of chips in use.

          Silecro
            7 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Yeah, true. I'm left with WC, BB and FH, need to use them wisely

            TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              15 Years
              • 15 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              Same, AM saved me earlier.

              Silecro
                7 Years
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                I get you. I had probably the best strech of chip usage in my playing career.

                TC24 Salah (87pts)
                AM25 Emery (14pts)
                AM26 Glasner (20pts)
                AM27 Glasner (20pts)

                Just hope that kind of luck wont turn reverse in this last 9 weeks haha

                TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  15 Years
                  • 15 Years
                  2 hours, 10 mins ago

                  Great, I sold Gakpo for Slot for a hit which cost me a few points.

        hogree
          7 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Same mate - Bruno's saved me this week. Big few weeks ahead

      Qaiss
        9 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        How am I still in this… (45-8 = 37) this week

        Horror week

        TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          15 Years
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          I like to torture people 👿

          The Knights Template
            11 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            In the dungeon?

            TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              15 Years
              • 15 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              Don't have one of those.

          Qaiss
            9 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Just surprised. Never been in it for this long

      putana
        6 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        wow I actually have a shot this year. Will be using AM 36-38

        TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          15 Years
          • 15 Years
          2 hours ago

          Open Controls
      FPL Sanky
        1 Year
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Playing for the first time....still in it...WC in 30....AM 31-33....FH 34 and BB 36.... Let's see how it goes

    FCSB
      9 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Pickford
      Gabriel Robinson Gvardiol
      Fernandes Kluivert Palmer Salah
      Wood Evanilson Isak

      Valdimarsson Trossard Porro Greaves

      1FT, 0.1itb

      Is this a WC30? in order to get Haaland in?

      Thanks

      TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 Years
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        What's the WC team outside Haaland?

        FCSB
          9 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          not sure yet, havent drafted anything but im not feeling a lot of players in the current squad

          TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            15 Years
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            Make one for 30 and 31, if they are very similar then either you are doing it wrong or it's a great time to WC.

            MikeS
              10 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              Both will probably have three palace and Newcastle

              TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                15 Years
                • 15 Years
                2 hours, 33 mins ago

                Will both have Haaland?

    RICICLE
      2 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Absolutely brutal GW, 480k > 642k

      I honestly feel like giving up now haha!

      All chips available apart from AM. Reckon I can kiss my chances of a top 100k finish goodbye?

      The Knights Template
        11 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        7jrngs is the place you’re looking for!

        RICICLE
          2 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          What’s that? Haha!

          Oh! “Devour Feculence” lmao’

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Tis the great Hall of Shame Tourney! Your fetid performance has earned you entry!

            1. RICICLE
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Oh! I’m already in it! Have been from the start haha! Currently positioned a hefty 421st haha!

    • Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      What's the best combo of Palace assets over the next 3 game weeks?

      A) Sarr + Mateta
      B) Sarr + Glasner
      C) Mateta + Glasner

      I already own Munoz.

    • Heiro
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Somehow I'm sitting at 11k with all my chips left except TC.

      What's the likely best chop strategy? WC first in prep for a bench boost the week after into a double?

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Yea I'd say wild card before the biggest double for a bench boost. Free hit the biggest blank.

    • Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Who best to bring in for TAA for next week?
      A) Munoz
      B) Kerkez
      C) VVD
      D) Trippier/Schar/Livramento/Burn

      I have Robinson, RAN, Timber, N Williams.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        When are you WCing?

        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Not sure yet, probably to set up for the big double, whenever that is.

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Likely 33, maybe 36. Do you have Newcastle and Palace cover for 32?

            1. Kay317
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              I only have Isak at present. Hence the Munoz and New defenders listed above. I guess best to target them for now.

              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 15 Years
                2 hours, 12 mins ago

                Less important if WC in 32 or earlier. Better to grab the points now. Everyone will have similar teams soon.

      2. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        A

    • Mata of opinion
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      What's the best gk combo until the end of the season?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        What's the budget?

        1. Mata of opinion
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Looking at wildcard so budget prob around 9-10mil

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            DGW GKers probably top of list.

      2. Headers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Pope/Areola

    • EWH2020
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I have already used Wildcard last week. Tempted to BB this...

      Should I go for it or wait until the DGW?

      Areola, Ait-Nouri, Milenkovic, Gibbs-White

    • Kodap
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      Which striker do I lose to get haaland in?

      Mateta, Wood or Isak?

      Leaning towards wood, but Mateta has Southampton if he’s fit for that game..

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Wood if the other 2 are 100%.

    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      McIlroy and Spaun in a 3 hole playoff tomorrow.

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Indeed! Defo watching!

    • cigan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Would you buy & play either Marmoush or Mateta ahead of any of these lot?

      Bowen
      Mbeumo
      Kluivert
      Bruno F
      Wood

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Marmoush Over Wood. What I’m going with anyway.

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Maybe Wood or Mbeumo looking at fixtures.

    • FCSB
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Current Team:

      Pickford
      Gabriel Robinson Gvardiol
      Fernandes Kluivert Palmer Salah
      Wood Evanilson Isak

      Valdimarsson Trossard Porro Greaves

      1FT, 0.1itb

      It's either WC or use 1FT - whats the best option?

      1. Wildcard GW30 (very quick draft, so I know it needs refinement)
      Pope
      Gvardiol Munoz Burn
      Salah Fernandes Kluivert Sarr
      Haaland Isak Evanilson
      Subs: Areola 5.0 Gabriel Greaves

      2. Wood >> Marmoush

      Thanks

      1. Original Sin
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        2

        1. FCSB
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          just realised I'm 0.2 short 🙁

    • Captain Mal
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        I was looking into WC 30.
        I might do it because my team looks terrible, but it doesn't feel like the optimal play.
        Apart from not knowing the exact doubles, another reason to wait one extra week is Saka could become a factor and it won't be easy to fit him in later unless you include Palmer in your WC and do a straight swap.

        1. MikeS
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          The way I see it both WC 30 and 31 will have three palace and 3 Newcastle plus Salah at least. That is 7 of the same players either week for a start and there are probably a few others like kluivert, kerkez etc so they won't be that different imo

          1. _Ninja_
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Yeah m tempted to WC30 and AM31 but Gordon is suspeded and Mateta might still be out and i want both on WC..

            1. Captain Mal
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Mateta will probably be ready, Gordon you can get away with benching for 1 week.

            2. Captain Mal
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Yes, it is team dependent. If your team is in relatively decent shape, it is probably worth delaying the WC. But some teams - like mine - simply can't afford that, so it's not the end of the world if you play it now, considering the double in 32 is already confirmed and Palace/Newcastle have a good fixture in 30 as well.

          2. Original Sin
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Which GWs are possible doubles and blanks?

            If i play AM on GW31, can i still play any other chip ( BB/WC) on GW32?

            1. _Ninja_
              • 14 Years
              44 mins ago

              No

              1. Original Sin
                • 10 Years
                41 mins ago

                Cool, when is everyone looking to play AM chip? I have all Chips available except the 3C

                1. Blueberg
                  • 9 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Same, thinking probably 36-38 at this rate.

                2. _Ninja_
                  • 14 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  I think its either WC30 AM31 to get palace or newcaslte manager
                  or

                  WC31 for more info but AM36 when league and relegation could be already done.

                  1. Original Sin
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Why cant we do AM on 31, then we get 32 and 33 double gameweeks ( 5 fixtures for the AM chip). Is there any double GW between 36-38?

          3. _Ninja_
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Best option here?

            A. WC30 / AM31 with Glasner/Howe doubles
            B. WC31 with more info on doubles and AM36 but league/relegation likely over.

            Sels Muric
            RAN Gabriel Myko Kerkez Hall
            Salah Bruno Palmer Kluivert Mbeumo
            Isak Wood Marmoush

            1. Original Sin
              • 10 Years
              43 mins ago

              Why cant you do WC31/AM32?

              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 15 Years
                41 mins ago

                GW33 or GW34 probably need a FH

          4. MikeS
            • 10 Years
            57 mins ago

            Is this worth a -4?

            Wissa and Bowen to
            Marmoush and sarr?

            Team as it stands:

            Pickford
            Milenkovic -kerkez- Gabriel
            Salah-bruno-bowen-mbuemo-kluivert
            Wood-haaland
            _______________
            Wissa- Robinson -mykolenko

            1. Original Sin
              • 10 Years
              42 mins ago

              Bowen is playing Wolves. Why would u want to change him? Just get Marmoush

              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 15 Years
                41 mins ago

                Money is the issue.

                1. MikeS
                  • 10 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  Yer cash I'm 0.4mn short of that or I would

          5. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            57 mins ago

            New Post

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/03/16/fpl-notes-bruno-hauls-heaven-injury-leicesters-awful-run

          6. Joyce1998
            • 9 Years
            54 mins ago

            Palmer>> Bruno for free??

            1. RICICLE
              • 2 Years
              52 mins ago

              Not now imo, it’s tempting sure, but the time to own him has now gone I feel, Chelsea’s next three hugely trump United’s next three.

            2. MikeS
              • 10 Years
              51 mins ago

              No too late.. forest defense is solid

          7. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            34 mins ago

            I hit the WC Saturday night. Did some analysis ahead of GW29, and basically, a WC30 and a WC31 will look pretty similar imo because of a few things.

            1. We will have Salah + Haaland. This looks increasingly likely for me as my two premiums given Palmers struggles, City's good fixtures and Salah's record season. Saka also is unlikely to be ready and I highly doubt anyone will go for him without seeing him start a few games.

            2. Triple Palace + Newcastle. On a WC31, we will most likely bring triple Newcastle and Palace because of the double in 32. Perhaps two Palace but if we WC in 30 there's more incentive to do it because of the Southampton fixture. They also have great value assets.

            3. We will at least know which teams could double. We might not know whether they double in 33 or 36, but we will at least know which teams could double. That's enough for us to make educated guesses with our bench slots to setup a decent BB.

            4. City play LEI in 30. I don't have any City assets. Because I decided on this strat last week, I freed myself to pursue who I thought was best team/captain in 29 - Bruno without being forced to plan for 30 by bringing in Haaland because I will just WC him in now along with Gvardiol and maybe Marmoush/Savinho as well. It's the LEI game I want not the BHA one.

            5. WC31 might not give you the answers you want either. GW30 is Tuesday night and GW31 is Saturday. That's not a lot of time between gameweeks. I would probably say we'll get fixtures on Friday but it's no guarantee. If you don't WC in 31, you lose out on 2 weeks of a refreshed squad so WCing in 32 is likely strictly worse because of the fact you're stuck for the next two weeks with your old squad. That means being able to remove Brentford players, deadweight defenders, Pickford who plays Liv Ars, etc. It's 2/9 weeks of suboptimal setup. So you're really banking a lot on getting fixture confirmation in the 4 days between GW30/31 or else your edge (fixture clarity) is lost.

            In all, I think the benefits of WC30 outweigh 31. 32 will likely give fixture clarity but is too late for most teams lugging around suboptimal options. 31 if we got fixture clarity for sure is a decent option but we'd trade in two good fixtures (MCY-LEI and SOU-CPL) for it and I don't want to make that trade not risk us not finding out by deadline which doubles will hit. There are points to be had in GW30nand I'd rather go for it, roll some transfers and then take hits to rearrange a BB squad in 32 or 33 if need be.

            Sitting pretty now with team value in Salah, Isak, Haaland secured. Will check back after the break and the FA Cup games where and how I'd like to structure the team. Bruno also making a strong case for being a keep on WC but will explore over the coming weeks.

          8. SAUCY SALAH
            • 8 Years
            34 mins ago

            Team for next week with Palmer to Salah:

            Pickford
            Gabriel | Gvardiol | Robinson
            Salah | Bruno | Mbeumo | Kluivert | Rogers
            Haaland | Marmoush

            Stola | Mykolenko | Greaves | Jebbison / Obi

            1. PEP G
              • 9 Years
              just now

              There's no games till 2nd April (GW30). Also. FA Cup Quater-Finals is on 29th/30th March. So, take a break buddy.

          9. SAUCY SALAH
            • 8 Years
            33 mins ago

            Best striker for max 4.7?

