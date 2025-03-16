Leicester City v Manchester United brought Gameweek 29 to a close on Sunday, as Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) rewarded his 1.8m new owners with a 17-point haul.

BRUNO HAULS

Bruno Fernandes rewarded his new owners with a goal, two assists and the maximum bonus at the King Power Stadium on Sunday night.

In a repeat of his heroics against Leicester back in November, the playmaker once again delivered 17 points, with his superb late goal wrapping up what has probably been Ruben Amorim’s best week at Old Trafford so far.

Bruno has now been involved in 19 Premier League goals this season, the fourth-most of any Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfielder.

He’s also averaging a ridiculous 11.5 points per match over the last four Gameweeks.

“I want to score as many goals as I can as it’s a big part of my game and I need to assist my teammates. I need to get onto the edge of the box and get goals as it is one of my qualities.” – Bruno Fernandes

“No, I don’t feel that in Bruno. He’s a special guy in that aspect. He’s always ready. He can recover quite well. I don’t know [about] the future. I am just reading what the performance department tell me [about the numbers] and then what I see in the game. So, I always see a Bruno that is dangerous, and one Bruno that can recover in every situation. So, he’s going to stay there.” – Ruben Amorim when asked if Bruno deserves a rest

Excellent throughout, no United player had more shots (four), key passes (six) or touches (76) than Bruno on Sunday.

The upcoming fixtures aren’t ideal, mind.

HOJLUND + GARNACHO END GOAL DROUGHTS/HEAVEN INJURY

It’s been a really good week for Ruben Amorim, with his Manchester United players finally starting to show signs that they are adapting to his ideas.

United are into the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, have drawn with Arsenal and beaten Leicester, while Rasmus Hojlund (£6.9m) and Alejandro Garnacho (£5.9m) both ended their respective goal droughts on Sunday.

Hojlund’s first goal for 22 games gave United the lead at the King Power Stadium before Garnacho scored for the first time since November.

The winger had previously had a goal disallowed for offside, too.

“The most important thing for me is the work that they are putting in, especially defending. They are improving so much, but they live from assists and scoring goals. Rasmus [Hojlund] today, his goal was really good, really good control, with his right foot and then [Alejandro] Garnacho, he is also always trying to score a goal. He deserved that feeling.” – Ruben Amorim on Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho

The only blemish on an otherwise perfect night was an injury to Ayden Heaven (£4.0m). The teenager was handed his first Premier League start after impressing in Europe and was one of the standout performers in the first-half, with several crucial tackles and blocks.

Also comfortable in possession, nobody had more touches in the first half than Heaven, but he was unfortunately stretchered off shortly after the restart and left the stadium in a protective boot.

“Well, we have to evaluate during the week. He’s a young kid, he doesn’t know how to explain what he’s feeling, so it’s hard for us to know something. He’s a bit a little bit more calm now, but we have to assess during the week. But he’s doing a great job and it’s a shame if he has something for quite a long [time]. We wish him all the best.” – Ruben Amorim on Ayden Heaven

United still managed to keep a clean sheet, however, with Diogo Dalot (£5.0m) ending Gameweek 29 as the joint-highest scoring defender with 11 points.

LEICESTER’S AWFUL RUN

Jamie Vardy (£5.3m), who was easily Leicester’s best player on Sunday, forced Andre Onana (£5.0m) into a couple of saves, while Facundo Buonanotte (£4.6m) also had a great chance to score, but the home fans wait to see a goal at the King Power goes on.

In fact, Leicester’s last home league goal came on 8 December, when they drew 2-2 with Brighton and Hove Albion in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s second game in charge.

Since then, they have lost their last seven top-flight home games with an aggregate score of 0-18.

Above: Graphic courtesy of WhoScored

It doesn’t get any easier in the next four Gameweeks, either:

“I think in both boxes the difference in quality showed. The efficiency in finishing chances, and also defending key moments in the game. Overall if you look at the metrics of the game there’s not much in it. But obviously the efficiency is there. We kept pushing and had opportunities to get back into it. Also, at 2-0 we had the chance cleared off the line. We had other chances before that. It’s difficult when the ball doesn’t go in. “That’s what happens, that’s football. You’re in a moment where things don’t go for you but the players are giving everything they have. We are not on the outside, we are on the inside. The gap is nine points, it’s big, but we can’t and won’t give up. We’ll keep going and use all the possibilities we have to turn this situation around. Now we’ll have a long break and come back from there.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy



