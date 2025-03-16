24
  1. Bggz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    64 points for free hit seems average ish?

    1. TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      58 mins ago

      Top 10K

      No Chip 76.62% 45.38
      Free Hit 17.07% 60.67
      Wildcard 3.50% 53.57
      Assistant Manager 2.78% 44.06
      Bench Boost 0.02% 78.50
      Triple Captain 0.01% 18.00

  2. Kier Eagan
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    It's Saka time gw30!

    1. TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      57 mins ago

      Enjoy the points.

    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      While everyone’s heads are turned to Bruno, Adama could be gold.
      Keeping palmer for now before deciding.

    3. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      I doubt he'll start, probably ease in off bench if

      1. MikeS
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        *if fit

  3. MikeS
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Is this worth a -4??

    Wissa and Bowen to
    Marmoush and sarr?

    Team as it stands:

    Pickford
    Milenkovic -kerkez- Gabriel
    Salah-bruno-bowen-mbuemo-kluivert
    Wood-haaland
    _______________
    Wissa- Robinson -mykolenko

    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      Or Pickford and wissa to
      Henderson and marmoush -4

    2. TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      37 mins ago

      Need to see what happens in FA Cup with City.

    3. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      If you're looking to WC in 31 or 32, then it's probably not worth taking a hit for. The team is okay and you'd probably be better off rolling a transfer into the WC.

      If you've used your WC or not planning to use it soon then the moves are fine

  4. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Bruno rising already, do people not realise it’s break lol

    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Its self fulfilling.. people see him rising then more buy and it happens. Bit like bitcoin. Great for us owners! Then the crash comes

    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Tough fixtures also

  5. _Ninja_
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    Best option here?

    A. WC30 / AM31 with Glasner/Howe doubles
    B. WC31 with more info on doubles and AM36 but league/relegation likely over.

    Sels Muric
    RAN Gabriel Myko Kerkez Hall
    Salah Bruno Palmer Kluivert Mbeumo
    Isak Wood Marmoush

    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      A

  6. GW29 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, GW29.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    1. TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      20 mins ago

      Gameweek went pretty well

      Smooth : top of LMS with 93, 4 free transfers all scored (Bruno, Haaland(c), Milenković and Elanga in > Isak, Palmer, TAA and Rogers out)

    2. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Third week in a row I got a green arrow with a margin of 0 points!
      Smooth - top and tail of my team - opened with Haaland cap, closed with Saliba/Gabriel.
      Rough - all the blank meat in the middle, then Bruno wiping out my lead. All the transfers I nearly made - Marmoush, Bruno, Elanga, Strand Larson were all heavily considered.

  7. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Team for next week with Palmer to Salah:

    Pickford
    Gabriel | Gvardiol | Robinson
    Salah | Bruno | Mbeumo | Kluivert | Rogers
    Haaland | Marmoush

    Stola | Mykolenko | Greaves | _____

    Best striker for max 4.7?

    1. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Nobody in that price bracket has scored more than 10 points all season so may as well go for the cheapest forward available

  8. PEP G
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Guys, yall think Munoz will rise in in a bit?

    I know we've got 2 weeks break and shouldnt be doing any transfers till closer to GW30. But I am on a super super tight budget and could not afford Munoz at 5.1M rise. Should I get him in now at 5.0M? He's rising right?

  9. Vasshin
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    If you’re transferring in Munoz anyway before game week. Do you guys get him today before any price rise or wait till Friday before the game just in case there are any injuries?

    1. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      He will rise, but there's a very high chance someone gets injured over the next fortnight.

