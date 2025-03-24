20
FPL March 24

Is Bruno worth buying in FPL with tougher fixtures ahead?

20 Comments
Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) is the most popular buy of Gameweek 30 so far.

The playmaker produced a goal and two assists as Manchester United beat Leicester City 3-0 prior to the international break.

It’s no flash in the pan, either.

Bruno now has nine attacking returns (four goals, five assists) in his last 10 top-flight appearances and averages 7.1 points per start during that time.

However, United are ranked fourth-bottom for fixture difficulty over the next three Gameweeks, at least according to our Season Ticker.

Should we still be targeting Bruno with our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers, then?

That’s the focus of this Premium Members article.

UNITED’S NEXT THREE FIXTURES

GameweekOpponentGoals conceded rankMins per xGC rank
30Nottingham Forest (a)4th4th
31Manchester City (h)10th=11th
32Newcastle United (a)8th=6th

Bruno has a tough run of fixtures to come after the international break.

United take on Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Newcastle United in the next three Gameweeks.

Forest’s defence is particularly solid, especially at the City Ground.

In fact, the 10 goals they have conceded on home turf this season is the fewest in the Premier League, with seven clean sheets in 14 matches, another league-high.

As for Man City, they have given little away in recent years but the decline of Pep Guardiola’s defence has been sharp in 2024/25. That said, their backline has slowly started to improve.

Above: Manchester City’s six-game rolling xGC average in 2024/25, via StatsBomb

Furthermore, the trip to St James’ Park in Gameweek 32 is sandwiched by a European double-header against Lyon. It could take priority, too, with a Champions League place up for grabs for the Europa League winners.

Whilst not applicable to every Fantasy manager, it’s also worth noting if Bournemouth beat Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals then the Cherries’ home clash with United in Gameweek 34 would be postponed.

BRUNO UNDER AMORIM

“We need more Bruno’s, that is clear. It’s not just the quality and the character. He makes some mistakes but he is so decisive with and without the ball. He steps up all the time.” – Ruben Amorim on Bruno Fernandes

20 Comments Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    How many flagged players you got currently?

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Robinson/Wood & likely Myko. Mateta being passed fit is a bonus. My other target is Gvardiol.

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      5

    3. estheblessed
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      0 - I played my wildcard

      1. estheblessed
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh I lied ... Mateta!

    4. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      3 yellow.

      Palmer, Wood & Mykolenko.

    5. Sandy Ravage
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Alisson, Robinson & Mateta - expect all to be fit by this time next week

    6. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Wood & Gvardiol

  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Do we think Lewis gets regular minutes now with all the injuries, including Gvardiol's latest?

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      What's up with Gvardiol?

      I get PTSD by just reading Lewis's name, he is someone I strongly recommend you avoid in all circumstances

  3. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    GW30 wildcard vs GW31 dilemma.

    Am I right that we're going to know exactly who's doubling before gw30 deadline, just not when?

    So why not attack GW30 with a wildcard, as Palace, City, Newcastle and Bournemouth have good fixtures in 30 and most of them will double.

    Is the advantage of having extra information about the sequencing of doubling going to yield more points than having extra Palace, Newcastle and City players in 30?

    1. estheblessed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Im in the same boat. Not quite sure how to play it but I do have the following:

      3 X Palace
      2 X City
      2 X Newcastle
      2 X Bournemouth

  4. estheblessed
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Bruno's stats are amazing. I am wild carding and currently have him in.

  5. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Bored. Did a GW31 wildcard.

    Pope, Areola
    Milenkovic, Gab, Konate, Muñoz, Timber
    Salah, Kluivert, Murphy, Saka, Sarr
    Isak, Mateta, Marmoush
    £3.8m

    Prolly do BB33, FH34.
    Possibly Sarr > Bruno GW33

    I know it's dependent on fixture info. Any glaring misses?

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      TBF, I've not paid attention to possible DGW33 teams... Fulham, Villa, Brighton, Westham? Do we know any definites?

      So, it's all a bit irrelevant yet. Idk

      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        42 mins ago

        Add Man City to that list if they or Villa win their quarter final games this weekend

        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          It's a weird time in FPL. In limbo, until the fixture list is updated.

  6. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Probably not worth it.

    He already had his best fixture and none of the remaining ones appeal to me.

    That being said if Palmer/Saka are not fit, he might have to be the pick.

  7. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Captain, plays 90 every game, on pens & set pieces, everything goes through him not bad option

  8. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    WC 30, AM 31-33

    Not sure whether to get 3 Palace assets or 2 + Glasner for potential table bonus points?

    Who's best in your opinion for AM chip in 31,32,33?

