Is Bruno worth buying in FPL with tougher fixtures ahead?

Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) is the most popular buy of Gameweek 30 so far.

The playmaker produced a goal and two assists as Manchester United beat Leicester City 3-0 prior to the international break.

It’s no flash in the pan, either.

Bruno now has nine attacking returns (four goals, five assists) in his last 10 top-flight appearances and averages 7.1 points per start during that time.

However, United are ranked fourth-bottom for fixture difficulty over the next three Gameweeks, at least according to our Season Ticker.

Should we still be targeting Bruno with our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers, then?

That’s the focus of this Premium Members article.

UNITED’S NEXT THREE FIXTURES

Gameweek Opponent Goals conceded rank Mins per xGC rank 30 Nottingham Forest (a) 4th 4th 31 Manchester City (h) 10th= 11th 32 Newcastle United (a) 8th= 6th

Bruno has a tough run of fixtures to come after the international break.

United take on Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Newcastle United in the next three Gameweeks.

Forest’s defence is particularly solid, especially at the City Ground.

In fact, the 10 goals they have conceded on home turf this season is the fewest in the Premier League, with seven clean sheets in 14 matches, another league-high.

As for Man City, they have given little away in recent years but the decline of Pep Guardiola’s defence has been sharp in 2024/25. That said, their backline has slowly started to improve.

Above: Manchester City’s six-game rolling xGC average in 2024/25, via StatsBomb

Furthermore, the trip to St James’ Park in Gameweek 32 is sandwiched by a European double-header against Lyon. It could take priority, too, with a Champions League place up for grabs for the Europa League winners.

Whilst not applicable to every Fantasy manager, it’s also worth noting if Bournemouth beat Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals then the Cherries’ home clash with United in Gameweek 34 would be postponed.

BRUNO UNDER AMORIM

“We need more Bruno’s, that is clear. It’s not just the quality and the character. He makes some mistakes but he is so decisive with and without the ball. He steps up all the time.” – Ruben Amorim on Bruno Fernandes



