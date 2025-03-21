There have been six managerial changes so far this season, but how have those new managers fared at their new clubs?

In this article, we look at Ruben Amorim, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Vitor Pereira, Ivan Juric, Graham Potter and David Moyes’ impact (or lack of) since they first arrived.

RUBEN AMORIM – MANCHESTER UNITED

Points per game Goals per game Goals conceded per game Mins per xG Mins per xGC Before Amorim 1.36 1.09 1.09 61.1 62.5 Under Amorim 1.22 1.39 1.56 80.0 61.6

Ruben Amorim has failed to live up to expectations since joining Manchester United in November, but performances have slowly started to improve in recent weeks, with convincing wins over Real Sociedad (4-1) and Leicester City (3-0), plus a solid draw (1-1) against Arsenal.

Amorim is married to a 3-4-2-1 formation, which should in theory add greater defensive protection, but it’s yet to deliver many clean sheets, with just three in 18 Premier League games, compared to five in 11 before his arrival. That said, there has been no noticeable difference in United’s underlying defensive numbers.

Further forward, while United’s rate of goals has actually improved under Amorim, the underlying data has generally gotten worse, with a lower rate of expected goals (xG) and fewer shots per game.

Despite often being deployed in a deeper midfield role, Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) has nine goal involvements (goals and Opta assists only) under Amorim, the joint-most of any United player.

Above: Man Utd players sorted by non-penalty shots and key passes combined under Ruben Amorim

RUUD VAN NISTELROOY – LEICESTER CITY

Points per game Goals per game Goals conceded per game Mins per xG Mins per xGC Before van Nistelrooy 0.77 1.23 2.07 94.6 49.4 Under van Nistelrooy 0.44 0.56 2.38 125.0 53.7

It has been a catastrophic period for Leicester City under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Foxes have recently become the first team in English top-flight history to lose seven home games in a row without scoring, while 13 of their past 14 matches have ended in defeat.

In the last two outings, van Nistelrooy has shifted to a 5-3-2 formation, but it’s failed to have the desired effect and the writing appears to be on the wall for Leicester, who are nine points adrift of safety with nine matches to play.

The Foxes’ attack is currently at its worst, too, which you can see below via StatsBomb’s 10-game rolling xG average.

Above: Leicester players sorted by non-penalty shots and key passes combined under Ruud van Nistelrooy

VITOR PEREIRA – WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS



