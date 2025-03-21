16
16 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ebb2sparky
    • 14 Years
    38 mins ago

    How does van nistelrooy manage to have a better min per xgc stat yet worse for expected goals conceded per game?

    Open Controls
  2. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    Is there any consensus on here for when the best time to use the AM and BB chips if still have them.

    AM options seen to be at some point spanning the upcoming gameweeks or holding off until 36-38.

    Open Controls
    1. adrianh2024
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Similar dilema - i was intending on using AM 31-33 but worried about getting burnt by GW33 BB

      Open Controls
    2. ebb2sparky
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Ideally play AM across 32 and 33 but it will depend on what other chips you have since if you fh34 then you'll have to play 31-33 which means wc30 and then bb36. 6 game weeks is a big gap between wildcard and bench boost. Maybe you can get away with wc35 instead?
      Most likely the safest option is bb33 and am 35 or 36 onwards

      Open Controls
  3. estheblessed
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Im planning on WC this GW. I have too many injuries and doubtful players now.

    The question is ... do I active the WC immediately and get a draft team in or wait until closer the window? I am thinking about price rises etc.

    Open Controls
    1. Snoopydog
        18 mins ago

        I activated immediately - partly cos bored otherwise - but also for price rises. But wouldn't so far have been affected by price rises as it turns out. So thinking you can probably afford to wait a bit.

        Open Controls
        1. estheblessed
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          Thanks exactly what I needed to hear!

          Open Controls
        2. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          I'm wc this week, made 5 transfers so far for -16 but not pressing the button til April 1st not so much for the price rises (just Munoz so far) but to avoid price drops (Palmer being a case in point). Aiming for 4 further transfers & just monitoring price predictor & injury reports as to timing them. Reckon I'll end up losing 0.9m TV by the end, 0.5 of that by tx out Mbeumo sadly.

          Open Controls
      • ebb2sparky
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        Surely it depends on your team. If you are definitely going to wildcard this week then obviously it makes sense to do it now. If there's a chance your team is ok and you won't need to wildcard then I'd sit tight for now

        Open Controls
        1. estheblessed
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          I am 100% wildcarding now. I will get a team together today. Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            No need to press the button straight away. It's fun watching the hits rack up lol!

            Open Controls
    2. Snoopydog
        23 mins ago

        Am wildcarding GW30 and happy with forward line-up currently - though that could change. Thinking about defence with view to BB GW33 and possible FH GW34.

        Currently:

        Raya Areola
        Konate Muñoz Williams Huijsen Burn

        Should I switch out Konate for Kerkez and replace Huijsen with GW33 BB option Wan Bissaka? Or is there a better option - or stick with above?

        Forwards are: Salah, Saka (gamble), Kluivert, Sarr, Murphy, Haaland, Isak, Mateta.

        Open Controls
        1. estheblessed
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          For what its worth ... Huijsen to Kirkez looks a decent move to me.

          Open Controls
          1. Snoopydog
              18 mins ago

              Thanks. Yes. Thinking similarly. I put Konate in cos thought good to have Pool but they seem to keep leaking goals and can't see Konate delivering a Trent-style haul.

              Open Controls
              1. Merlin the Wraith
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                Have gone for Gvardiol instead of Konate with Gabriel/Munoz/Livramento/Milenkovic.

                Open Controls
                1. Snoopydog
                    just now

                    Nice

                    Open Controls
                2. x.jim.x
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Konate more likely to be dragged off at halftime or get injured than do anything positive.

                  Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.