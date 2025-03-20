27
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Thanks for the article, Mr. Villain.

  2. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Cheers! Clear & interesting piece fella.

  3. CONNERS
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    WC draft #2

    Raya / Areola
    Livra - Kerkez - Williams - Munoz - Gvardiol
    Salah - Kluivert - Sarr - Murphy - Bowen
    Haaland - Isak - Mateta

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Got it pretty much covered. Mine a non Haaland one.

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Thanks - yeah I'm stuck in two minds on whether to WC or not, and if so, whether to include him.

      If we knew Marmoush would start every game I'd be inclined to go without.

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        On my w/c I'm likely to face a front 8 benching headache anyway, so I've opted for Marmoush & will jiggle around the line up if & as we get whispers. I know peeps dismissed him before GW29 as a one game show but he was the only one who impressed me v Brighton. Haaland would have blanked without him.

        1. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          I think he's a good pick, but ideally, I need definite starters for my BB.

  4. Black Knights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Really informative article, thank you bud.

  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    On the Beach by Chris Rea. Best guitar riff of all time?

    Of course it is. No debate.

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Er. No. The opening of 'Another Girl Another Planet' by The Only Ones.

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Led Zeppelin's Whole lotta love wants to tall to you.

    3. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I always liked the riff in Audioslave - Sign of Things to Come.

    4. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Money for nothing Dire straights

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Oooo. That's a good one.

        We got to install microwave ovens, indeed.

    5. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ice cream man from Middlesbrough.

    6. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sultans of Swing.

    7. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Comfortably Numb. Pink Floyd.

  6. RoyaleBlue
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Any FPL Challenge players? Even if you’re not, who would be your front 7 (4-3) for GW 30, if money were no object.

    Here’s mine:
    Salah Kluivert Eze Sarr
    Haaland(C) Mateta Marmoush

    1. Black Knights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Yeah i reckon i agree with your list. Don't think i'd change Salah for another bou, cry or mci.

      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Agree with the captain?

        1. Black Knights
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I'm not sure but i get it. I couldn't make a strong enough case to try and convince you to take it off Haaland.

          Salah game *could* be tight as a derby, i suppose. It needs to be one of your City forwards and there's a slight minutes risk with Marmoush, so it makes sense.

  7. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Hows this WC team for a GW32 BB and GW34 FH

    Verbruggen Sanchez

    Livramento Gvardiol RAN Munoz Disasl

    Sarr Salah Mitoma Kiulvert Murphy

    Isak Wood Haaland

    0.1 ITB

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I don’t think this question can be answered until after FA cup results.

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Don't like the Sanchez pick given uncertainty of starts. GK budget could be trimmed by going Kepa/Areola & upgrading Wood-Mateta?

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        How is one going to upgrade the highest point scoring striker in the league?

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          56 mins ago

          By adopting your humility & going for the striker that, if fit, has a DGW in 32. Then like yourself not boasting about it. Have a nice day 🙂

    3. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      It looks pretty good other than the defence, specifically the lack of Arsenal/Forest def.

      I'd sooner have Raya / Milenkovic than Gvardiol / Sanchez (for example).

