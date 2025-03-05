There is still a way to go, but it is looking increasingly likely that the three promoted sides this season will be relegated straight back to the Championship.

Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton have struggled to keep pace, having together taken just 43 points after 27 matches, but are they the three worst promoted teams in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) history?

We investigate this in the article below.

OVERALL RECORD

Team P W D L F A GD Pts Ipswich 27 3 8 16 26 57 -31 17 Leicester 27 4 5 18 25 61 -36 17 Southampton 27 2 3 22 19 65 -46 9

With nine points from 27 games, the outlook is particularly bleak at Southampton.

The other two promoted clubs, Leicester and Ipswich, have done marginally better, but with only 17 points apiece, they are five behind 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

For context, no side has ever survived in the Premier League after taking just 17 points from their opening 27 games.

The promoted trio are arguably getting worse, too.

Southampton have lost nine of their previous 10 matches, Leicester have suffered six successive home defeats without scoring, while Ipswich have taken just one point in their last seven games.

FEWEST POINTS AMONG PROMOTED TEAMS AFTER 27 MATCHES

Season Team P W D L F A GD Pts 2024/25 Southampton 27 2 3 22 19 65 -46 9 2007/08 Derby 27 1 6 20 13 57 -44 9 2005/06 Sunderland 27 2 4 21 18 49 -31 10 2023/24 Sheffield United 27 3 4 20 22 72 -50 13 2023/24 Burnley 27 3 4 20 25 60 -35 13 2021/22 Norwich 27 4 5 18 15 58 -43 17 2024/25 Leicester 27 4 5 18 25 61 -36 17 2018/19 Fulham 27 4 5 18 26 61 -35 17 2024/25 Ipswich 27 3 8 16 26 57 -31 17 2020/21 West Brom 27 3 9 15 20 55 -35 18 2019/20 Norwich 27 4 6 17 24 51 -27 18 2004/05 West Brom 27 2 12 13 23 49 -26 18

To highlight just how difficult it has been for Southampton, Leicester and Ipswich this season, all three teams feature in the above table.

It includes data from the 2002/03 season onwards, which was when FPL was first introduced.

Southampton are the worst-ever promoted side at this stage of a Premier League season.

The Saints have the same points tally as Derby County did in 2007/08 after 27 matches but a worse goal difference of -46 compared to -44.

They have admittedly had one more win than Derby but have conceded eight additional goals.

EXPECTED DATA

Southampton haven’t been competitive for the majority of the 2024/25 season, with poor defensive displays a common theme.

The Saints’ tally of 65.15 expected goals conceded (xGC) after 27 matches is actually the highest since 2017/18, which is as far back as the expected goals (xG) data goes in our Premium Members Area.

Aston Villa in 2019/20 (56.94 xGC) and Luton Town in 2023/24 (56.58 xGC) were particularly poor, too, ranking second and third-worst respectively.

Southampton have fared slightly better going forward, with 25.75 xG. However, profligacy in front of goal has hurt them, having found the net just 19 times.

West Bromwich Albion have the lowest expected goals on record after 27 matches, with 20.69 xG in 2020/21.

2024/25

Team xG xGC Ipswich 25.59 53.49 Leicester 24.61 51.72 Southampton 25.75 65.15

2023/24

Team xG xGC Luton 35.23 56.58 Burnley 25.12 48.50 Sheffield United 24.46 54.46

2022/23

Team xG xGC Fulham 34.36 46.41 Nottingham Forest 28.47 44.68 Bournemouth 24.36 49.62

2021/22

Team xG xGC Brentford 30.79 35.94 Watford 30.94 45.31 Norwich 22.40 53.31

2020/21

Team xG xGC Leeds 40.84 43.19 Fulham 30.86 37.10 West Brom 20.69 48.60

2019/20

Team xG xGC Sheffield United 33.52 34.90 Aston Villa 33.77 56.94 Norwich 29.25 48.10

2018/19

Team xG xGC Wolves 36.51 29.92 Cardiff 30.26 42.80 Fulham 31.10 50.42

2017/18

Team xG xGC Newcastle 27.21 40.68 Brighton 24.71 35.07 Huddersfield 23.11 34.58

KEY TAKEAWAYS