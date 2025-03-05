There is still a way to go, but it is looking increasingly likely that the three promoted sides this season will be relegated straight back to the Championship.
Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton have struggled to keep pace, having together taken just 43 points after 27 matches, but are they the three worst promoted teams in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) history?
We investigate this in the article below.
OVERALL RECORD
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|Ipswich
|27
|3
|8
|16
|26
|57
|-31
|17
|Leicester
|27
|4
|5
|18
|25
|61
|-36
|17
|Southampton
|27
|2
|3
|22
|19
|65
|-46
|9
With nine points from 27 games, the outlook is particularly bleak at Southampton.
The other two promoted clubs, Leicester and Ipswich, have done marginally better, but with only 17 points apiece, they are five behind 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.
For context, no side has ever survived in the Premier League after taking just 17 points from their opening 27 games.
The promoted trio are arguably getting worse, too.
Southampton have lost nine of their previous 10 matches, Leicester have suffered six successive home defeats without scoring, while Ipswich have taken just one point in their last seven games.
FEWEST POINTS AMONG PROMOTED TEAMS AFTER 27 MATCHES
|Season
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|2024/25
|Southampton
|27
|2
|3
|22
|19
|65
|-46
|9
|2007/08
|Derby
|27
|1
|6
|20
|13
|57
|-44
|9
|2005/06
|Sunderland
|27
|2
|4
|21
|18
|49
|-31
|10
|2023/24
|Sheffield United
|27
|3
|4
|20
|22
|72
|-50
|13
|2023/24
|Burnley
|27
|3
|4
|20
|25
|60
|-35
|13
|2021/22
|Norwich
|27
|4
|5
|18
|15
|58
|-43
|17
|2024/25
|Leicester
|27
|4
|5
|18
|25
|61
|-36
|17
|2018/19
|Fulham
|27
|4
|5
|18
|26
|61
|-35
|17
|2024/25
|Ipswich
|27
|3
|8
|16
|26
|57
|-31
|17
|2020/21
|West Brom
|27
|3
|9
|15
|20
|55
|-35
|18
|2019/20
|Norwich
|27
|4
|6
|17
|24
|51
|-27
|18
|2004/05
|West Brom
|27
|2
|12
|13
|23
|49
|-26
|18
To highlight just how difficult it has been for Southampton, Leicester and Ipswich this season, all three teams feature in the above table.
It includes data from the 2002/03 season onwards, which was when FPL was first introduced.
Southampton are the worst-ever promoted side at this stage of a Premier League season.
The Saints have the same points tally as Derby County did in 2007/08 after 27 matches but a worse goal difference of -46 compared to -44.
They have admittedly had one more win than Derby but have conceded eight additional goals.
EXPECTED DATA
Southampton haven’t been competitive for the majority of the 2024/25 season, with poor defensive displays a common theme.
The Saints’ tally of 65.15 expected goals conceded (xGC) after 27 matches is actually the highest since 2017/18, which is as far back as the expected goals (xG) data goes in our Premium Members Area.
Aston Villa in 2019/20 (56.94 xGC) and Luton Town in 2023/24 (56.58 xGC) were particularly poor, too, ranking second and third-worst respectively.
Southampton have fared slightly better going forward, with 25.75 xG. However, profligacy in front of goal has hurt them, having found the net just 19 times.
West Bromwich Albion have the lowest expected goals on record after 27 matches, with 20.69 xG in 2020/21.
2024/25
|Team
|xG
|xGC
|Ipswich
|25.59
|53.49
|Leicester
|24.61
|51.72
|Southampton
|25.75
|65.15
2023/24
|Team
|xG
|xGC
|Luton
|35.23
|56.58
|Burnley
|25.12
|48.50
|Sheffield United
|24.46
|54.46
2022/23
|Team
|xG
|xGC
|Fulham
|34.36
|46.41
|Nottingham Forest
|28.47
|44.68
|Bournemouth
|24.36
|49.62
2021/22
|Team
|xG
|xGC
|Brentford
|30.79
|35.94
|Watford
|30.94
|45.31
|Norwich
|22.40
|53.31
2020/21
|Team
|xG
|xGC
|Leeds
|40.84
|43.19
|Fulham
|30.86
|37.10
|West Brom
|20.69
|48.60
2019/20
|Team
|xG
|xGC
|Sheffield United
|33.52
|34.90
|Aston Villa
|33.77
|56.94
|Norwich
|29.25
|48.10
2018/19
|Team
|xG
|xGC
|Wolves
|36.51
|29.92
|Cardiff
|30.26
|42.80
|Fulham
|31.10
|50.42
2017/18
|Team
|xG
|xGC
|Newcastle
|27.21
|40.68
|Brighton
|24.71
|35.07
|Huddersfield
|23.11
|34.58
KEY TAKEAWAYS
- Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton have taken just 43 points between them this season – three fewer than Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United after 27 matches last year. They ended up being the worst-promoted trio in Premier League history, so the current crop are on course to break the record.
- Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton have combined for just five clean sheets after 27 matches.
- Southampton’s xGC is the worst on record after 27 games, but they have conceded seven fewer goals than Sheffield United (72) at the same stage last season. The Blades have the unwanted record of conceding the most Premier League goals in a season, with 104 in 2023/24.
- Should Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton get relegated, it will mean 10 of the last 15 promoted sides have gone straight back down.
- Wolverhampton Wanderers are the only team still to play all three promoted sides this season. Some of the fixtures below are subject to change, of course, but Fulham, West Ham United and Arsenal could all potentially ‘double’ in Gameweek 33 against a newly-promoted opponent.
In summary. Ya bad