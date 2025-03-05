81
81 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 58 mins ago

    In summary. Ya bad

    Open Controls
  2. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 54 mins ago

    A. Play Dango vs Spurs & save FT.

    B. Cunha > Wood vs Man City

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      I think Dango will start. A.

      Open Controls
  3. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 51 mins ago

    A) play Greaves cry & roll transfer so 2 FTs gw29
    B) Hall to RAN
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      Greaves probably gets 0 points.

      RAN concedes anyway. 2 point gap.

      Roll.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 54 mins ago

        Cheers would allow me to get 2 attacking players for gw29

        Open Controls
  4. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 38 mins ago

    UCL Fantasy question;

    would you take 4pts from Schlotterbeck or bring Hakimi v LIV ?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      I have the same question for Frimpong.. Think Hakimi can deliver good vs Robbo. At worst you will not loose a lot of point.

      Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Schlott

      Open Controls
  5. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 30 mins ago

    EXECRABLE!

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      Mine apologies for using the majuscule!

      Open Controls
  6. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 17 mins ago

    Who to start:

    A) Nwaneri (man u)
    B) Beto (wolves)

    Please provide reasons if possible.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      Both look good options. I would start Beto certainly as Wolves are bad and will miss their main man so will be even badder.

      Open Controls
  7. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    Kinda stuck here with 5FTs, wanted to hold Mateta but now not sure. Thought on the followings moves?

    (Trent/Palmer/Mateta —> Munoz/Kluivert/Haaland)

    Henderson
    Trent Gabriel Mykolenko
    Salah Palmer Bowen Mbeumo
    Isak Mateta Wissa

    Fabianski Dango Milenkovic Castagne

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 58 mins ago

      Insane team for 5FTs, but this isn't the week for those moves

      Open Controls
      1. FDMS All Starz
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 43 mins ago

        Yh I understand but got to do something with the 5FTs, maybe do the Trent to Munoz move early?

        Open Controls
        1. Boz
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 37 mins ago

          You need a GK next week too so could use an FT there and take 5 into next week

          Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      You can wait a week for those moves. Maybe just change Mateta if you think he's out, you will still have 5 FTs for BGW29 to make your moves.

      Open Controls
      1. FDMS All Starz
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 41 mins ago

        Only players I’m looking to offload Mateta to is Haaland but for that I need Palmer to finish with Leicester, you think it’s worth offloading Mateta to Wood now and then Wissa to Haaland with a Pamer/Trent downgrade?

        Open Controls
        1. linkafu
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 17 mins ago

          Can't you just wait a week to offload Mateta? What's your actual team?

          Open Controls
        2. STHH
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours ago

          Since you have 5FTs and a player who has already been confirmed as missing for this GW (Mateta), you have a golden opportunity to try a one-week punt on any striker you want and can still make the same transfer to Haaland next week. You could switch to Gakpo or Darwin for their potential hauls against Southampton, or go for someone who definitely will play that is owned by 0.6% of the game and has one of the easiest matches of the weekend: Nketiah.

          Open Controls
          1. STHH
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 58 mins ago

            Also nobody in their right minds would bring him in this week because he's about to blank.

            Open Controls
          2. linkafu
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            Like this idea

            Open Controls
  8. linkafu
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    What game do you think will have more goals in GW28?

    Open Controls
  9. mr. inconspicuous
    • 15 Years
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    Lewis Hall out for rest of the season.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      BBQ sauce?

      Open Controls
  10. linkafu
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 59 mins ago

    Bench 1:

    A Wood home vs MCI
    B Kluivert away vs Spurs
    C Bruno home vs Arsenal

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Bruno

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Tough but Bruno.

      Open Controls
    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Kluivert

      Don’t bench Bruno.

      Open Controls
  11. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    What is better next few weeks?

    A...beto and bruno

    B...wissa and 7m mid (already have 2 x Bournemouth mids)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  12. Fingerspitzengefühl
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    Newcastle confirms Lewis Hall is out for the season.

    https://www.newcastleunited.com/en/news/hall-to-miss-rest-of-the-season-with-foot-injury

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Season of Pain

      Open Controls
  13. Free Hat
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 19 mins ago

    Although they served me well in recent weeks,
    going all out on FH29 strategy has been pretty unlucky this gw with Hall&Mateta (out) and Isak (bit of a doubt).

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      It hasn't been plain sailing for those of us negotiating FW29 with FTs recently either, Cunha suspension and Amad injury has left me facing either a -8 to field a full 11, or going without a keeper and playing Estupiñán (mci) in GW29, and the vast majority of us also own Isak,

      Open Controls
  14. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 19 mins ago

    Who more priority to sell
    Hall or cunha?

    Open Controls
    1. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      Honestly you may as well ditch both. Hall will score you 0 points now and will only begin to lose value Cunha's excellent run of games has evaporated. For a -4 you're gambling that whoever you bring in will score more than 4 points over the next 4GWs; even a player who is subbed on for a minute each match and does nothing should provide you with a breakeven.

      Open Controls
    2. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      So u asking me to -4?

      Open Controls
      1. STHH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        If it were me and I would definitely be considering it. Depends if you have a decent bench.

        Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Hall, no more points this season.

      Open Controls
    4. mookie
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Cunha is the obvious answer unless this is a trick question. You have 2 defenders on your bench and 0 forwards. Forwards also have higher upside.
      If this is a trick question and your 2 defenders are from Leicester and/or Soton with less than 10% chance of CS and your 5th mid is a set piece/pen taker like Eze or Mbeumo, than moving Hall is better.

      Open Controls
    5. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      I'd take a -4 and get rid of both. You'll only want to remove Cunha every week till he's back so you'll either get the opportunity but will have missed out on points by delaying, or will end up taking a hit another week.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
  15. JBG
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Bench one for this GW:

    A) Gabriel (MU away)
    B) Robinson (Bri away)
    C) Kerkez (Tot away)
    D) Murillo (MCI home)

    Open Controls
    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    3. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
  16. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    So, who shifts over to LB for Toon. Burn? Livramento? Thinking of a wait & see til wc30 & just go Hall-RAN.

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      If Trippier is fit, Livra can play lb. But with his current form (Trippier), i will not be surprised to see Burn shift to lb. (But then Botman has to be fit as well)
      Lot of ifs, but Livra & Burn seems pretty nailed in all cases

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        Thanks, had thought of Munoz but £ would be tight, so maybe RAN & then re-assess gw30

        Open Controls
    2. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      think it's wait and see. Hall > RAN feels a good move

      Open Controls
  17. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Swithering on best Hall replacement here now… non-FH29, 3FT, 0.0m ITB. Would be Muñoz but would obviously prefer a non-blanker!

    A) Maguire (bench GW28, basically one week punt for GW29 - but requires Mateta out too, to make £0.1m…)
    B) Milenkovic / Williams (have never owned a Forest defender… probably same situation as Maguire playing-wise)
    C) Mykolenko
    D) AWB
    E) Spence
    F) other…

    Verbruggen (Valdi)
    TAA RAN Robinson (Hall** Huijsen)
    Salah Diaz Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert
    Isak Wood (Mateta**)

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      B easily, milenkovic

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Not worried about Forest getting leaky lately?

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Forest defender or AWB look decent.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Cheers Camzy! Yeah, going back and forth between Neco and Milenkovic as the latter has had more shots recently…

        & indeed, AWB been increasingly threatening going forward too under Potter

        Open Controls
    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Slabhead. Leicester have forgotten how to score, plus he's Man U's biggest goal threat.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        See, that’s my thinking… just annoying being 0.1m short, meaning Mateta’s got to go - but for who, Chris Kamara? Short-term Beto punt? Punty Marmoush punt?

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Villa are supposedly bad in their immediate game after a Europe game, so maybe Wissa can take advantage of that.
          Otherwise you could maybe just get a cheap Chelsea defender to play this week Vs Lei. Ideally one that will score again!

          Open Controls
  18. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Best Cunha replacement ahead of GW32 wildcard:
    a Strand Larsen, b Evanilson, c Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Chinese_person
      • 13 Years
      3 hours ago

      c

      Open Controls
  19. how now brown cow
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Hall injury is inconvenient

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Massively!

      Open Controls
  20. EL tridente
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Who to bench?
    A) Rogers
    B) Pedro
    C) Dango

    Open Controls
    1. Chinese_person
      • 13 Years
      3 hours ago

      A

      Open Controls
  21. tmstrand
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Best Hall replacement for dead-ending before WC 30? Thinking Mykolenko..

    Open Controls
  22. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    It's pretty tough to beat Derby 2007/08 as the worst team of all time. Not sure about stats, but on eye test, doubt we'll see a team as bad as them in the league for quite sometime to come.

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      On eye test Sheffield united last season were just as bad if not worse. They managed to string together a few random results

      Defensively Sheffield united last season were the worst I've ever seen. Comically bad

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Sunderland coming soon...

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      One of those records that will outlive all of us I think - like Chelsea's 15 goals or Barry's appearance record

      Open Controls
    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I can see Southampton somehow getting to 12 points, I think Derby’s record may stand for all time.

      Open Controls
  23. clarkkent13
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Hi, I will have 3 transfers banked going into gameweek 29. If I play my free hit in 29, will I retain those transfers the following gamweek or will I be back to one free transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
      1. clarkkent13
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Thank you. Good to know.

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      retain

      Open Controls
      1. clarkkent13
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Thank you. Good to know.

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.