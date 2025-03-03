Are you one of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers with the new Assistant Manager chip still active in Gameweek 28?

There are not far off 750,000 of you out there – and of course there may be others activating it this week.

As the next FPL deadline approaches, you might be wondering who the best contenders are for a place in the dugout.

The good news is there are some attractive table-bonus fixtures to target to help you make gains – as well as some (on paper!) bankers to top up your points total.

Here we assess the options.

MOST SELECTED MANAGERS IN GAMEWEEK 27

Name Team Selected by in GW27 Slot LIV 347,531 Emery AVL 230,187 Moyes EVE 218,173 Arteta ARS 127,815 Maresca CHE 125,260

In Gameweek 27, the majority of FPL managers played it safe. Many stuck with Arne Slot (£1.5m) on the back of Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester City, even though a tricky encounter with Newcastle beckoned. Unai Emery (£0.8m) was also a popular choice following Aston Villa’s home win over Chelsea in Gameweek 26.

Managers not wanting to use up a transfer to switch Assistant Managers probably played a part in the Slot and Emery decisions. However, while Liverpool beat Newcastle, selecting Emery backfired as Villa’s poor away record struck again at Crystal Palace.

The popular move for Enzo Maresca (£1.5m) paid dividends as Southampton are among the worst teams to ever (dis)grace the Premier League. The Italian rewarded his backers with goals, a clean sheet and a win for 12 Assistant Manager points.



MARKET MOVES IN GAMEWEEK 28

A similar trend of backing the favourites is emerging this week. With Southampton up next for Liverpool, it is hardly the greatest surprise to see Slot selected as the most popular choice for Gameweek 28, given Liverpool’s relentless march towards the title. For similar reasons, after trouncing Villa 4-1, there has been a run on Oliver Glasner (£0.8m), ahead of Palace’s home match against lowly Ipswich.

It is hard to argue against either of the above decisions, unexciting as they are. It’s very difficult to see anything other than two home wins for those two in-form sides.

David Moyes (£0.5m) is the third most transferred-in manager this week and, interestingly, now the second-most owned in the game. Everton visit Wolves next up and while Vitor Pereira’s (£0.8m) side have won two out of their last four matches, there were mitigating circumstances for those results. Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men in Gameweek 26. Villa, whom they beat in Gameweek 24, have only won once in nine away matches.

WHICH MANAGERS COULD GET A TABLE BONUS IN GAMEWEEK 28?

There are gains to be made with the Assistant Manager chip if you successfully exploit the table bonus.

If you’re new to the chip, Premier League bosses get extra points if they beat (+10) or draw with (+5) a team five or more places ahead of them in the table.

Here are those eligible in Gameweek 28:

Kieran McKenna – Crystal Palace (12th) v Ipswich Town (18th)

– Crystal Palace (12th) v (18th) Ivan Juric – Liverpool (1st) v Southampton (20th)

– Liverpool (1st) v (20th) Ruud van Nistelrooy – Chelsea (5th) v Leicester City (19th)

– Chelsea (5th) v (19th) Ange Postecoglou – Tottenham Hotspur (13th) v Bournemouth (7th)

– (13th) v Bournemouth (7th) Ruben Amorim – Manchester United (14th) v Arsenal (2nd)

– (14th) v Arsenal (2nd) Graham Potter – West Ham United (15th) v Newcastle United (6th)

So poor have the bottom three been this season that, in reality, it is difficult to envisage any upsets from the top three matches. However, the last three in the above list make for interesting reading.

Ange Postecoglou (£1.1m) is an intriguing option. Spurs are re-emerging from their injury nightmare and remain the joint-second highest scorers in the division. They have also come into form with three victories from their last four matches and face a Bournemouth side whose incredible recent run of form has hit a bump in the road. Andoni Iraola’s (£1.1m) side have lost three of their last four matches (the one win came against Southampton) and play in such an open fashion that chances are guaranteed. There have been 800 shots registered in games involving the Cherries in 2024/25 – only matches involving West Ham United (801) have seen more.

A Spurs home win coupled with a high goal tally makes backing the Australian an attractive option here.

Elsewhere, injury-hit Arsenal’s recent home defeat by West Ham and draw with Nottingham Forest have highlighted how hard it is to win matches when you line up with no recognised forwards. Manchester United are having their worst season since their relegation campaign in 1972/73 but in Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m) have something Arsenal don’t – goal threat.

United also knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup last month. In that January meeting, the Gunners could even call upon Gabriel Jesus (£6.5m), Kai Havertz (£7.8m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m). But their absences, as well as that of Bukayo Saka (£10.2m), will continue to be sorely felt at Old Trafford. It makes Ruben Amorim (£0.8m) an interesting option.

West Ham’s win over Arsenal is a sign that they are beginning to get their act together under Graham Potter (£0.5m). The Hammers are not exactly exciting, but they do have dynamic forwards in Jarrod Bowen (£7.4m) and Mohammed Kudus (£6.2m) who can cause problems on the break. This match comes six days before Newcastle’s chance to win domestic silverware for the first time in 70 years so don’t be surprised if the Magpies take their eyes off the ball for this one.

Eddie Howe is also struggling with injuries and suspensions heading into Gameweek 28.

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY

