  1. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    For those who won’t FH29 which players you are gonna keep in your squad even if they don’t play?

    Munoz TAA Salah Isak - value tied up and I’m gonna need them after 29 because of their good fixtures

    So I’m gonna field ten players even if I roll my FT

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I dont own any villa or palace. No regrets and no pain to deal with

    2. Gazwaz80
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Keeping Munoz, Isak and Mo

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        I’ll have 3 free transfers going in to 29 so, getting rid of Trent and Gakpo and May get Trent Back in 30 as long as no other issues arise…

    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Munoz, Salah, Isak, possibly Hall (playing 10)

    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Hendo TAA Salah Isak, but may lose TAA to fund Haaland (c)

  2. vova
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Hey guys! Been on a decent run recently and looking to keep it going... how does this look?

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Mykolenko
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Nwaneri
    Isak Wood Wissa
    Valdi Rogers Huijsen Hall

    1 FT
    2.4 ITB

    Currently leaning towards rolling and having more room to manoeuvre before GW29 as not planning to play FH.

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Roll

    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Yeah hold imo

  3. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Why WC31 over WC30?

    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      More time to react to blanks and doubles which should be known very close to the GW30 deadline

  4. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    I'm considering FH 32 depending on how the blank plays out

    Verbruggen
    Munoz Hall VanHecke
    Salah Palmer Gordon Eze
    Haaland Mateta Isak

    Thoughts?

  5. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    For gw29 (non FH)

    A) Haaland(c), Elanga and sub 6.1mid (probably Semenyo)
    B) Marmoush, Bowen, Bruno (Wood captain)

    Leading in my ML and happy with my OR, if that means anything for this question

    1. Leeroy357
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I'd go Haaland, good captain alternative for Salah in a couple upcoming games like the blank, likely double and even some weeks with better fixtures as Liverpool focus a bit more on Europe

  6. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Hey guys, just wondering what to do here.

    Sels
    Huijsen - TAA - Gabriel
    Mbuemo - Salah - Palmer - Bowen
    Isak - Gakpo - Wissa
    _____________________________
    Fabianski: Kluivert: Aina: Lewis

    1FT, 0.0 ITB

    Was planning to roll FT this GW, but have exact funds to do:
    Gakpo + Lewis > Wood + Ait Nouri

    Lewis close to dropping and Ait Nouri closer to rising.

    Wise to just do Lewis > Ait Nouri so I can do Gakpo > Wood the week after?

    Thanks gents.

    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Just Lewis>Nouri
      Play Gakpo vs SOU if you held him until now

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Indeed yep that’s the plan, cheers bud!

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Well now I feel like an idiot haha!
          I can’t do Lewis > Ait Nouri without making funds from the Gakpo >Wood move!

          Ahh well, worst comes to worst I’ll maybe have to swoop for Doherty instead.

  7. Sandy Ravage
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Where's Milenkovic? Don't tell me he's also injured...

    1. Viper
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Rested I'd imagine

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I was wondering this also re injury. Most of the 1st teamers not starting were at least on the bench.

  8. Leeroy357
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wildard? I've got so many injuries and transfers needed that I'm brining it forward a few weeks, only keeping 4 of my current players.

    Raya - Areola
    Gvardiol - Munoz - Milenkovic - Huijsen - AWB
    Salah - Bowen - Kluivert - Minteh - Nwaneri
    Haaland - Isak - Marmoush

    0.6m ITB, looking at a likely free hit GW34 blank and bench boost GW33 double.
    All other chips used, currently sitting just inside top 5k rank.

  9. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Was Anora any good?

    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Brilliant. It's foreboding at the point when it starts to get funny.

    2. Sandy Ravage
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Tangerine is also worth a watch

    3. LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Fantastic film, deserves it's accolades

  10. ct mariner
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Hendo*
    Gabriel, TAA*, Hall*
    Salah*, Palmer, Kluivert, Bowen, Sarr*
    Isak*, Wood
    Fab*, Robinson, Kerkez, Cunha*

    * Not available in 29 (assumes Fab remains 2nd choice)
    All chips available except TC - 1 FT and 1.3 IB

    Was thinking of avoiding FH in 29 but now need (at least) -8 to field 11 or -4 to field 10 (no GK) and WC in 30 - is this still best strategy or would you free hit in 29?

    -8 could be TAA/Sarr/Cunha to RAN/Mbuemo/Wissa

  11. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    currently have 3 free and0.3 itb

    raya

    trent, robinson, munoz

    salah(c), palmer, mbeumo, kluivert

    isak, watkins, wood

    (fabianski, enzo, mykolenko, vandenberg)

    question 1:

    start 2 of kluivert, wood, enzo

    question 2:

    roll or make a transfer this week?

    1. ct mariner
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      1. Tough call - probably start Kluivert and Wood
      2. Roll and reassess in 29

      1. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        my thoughts as well

  12. Weeb Kakashi
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    WC GW29
    FH 33
    Have 5 FT's for 34 is my strategy.

    1. Easy Cheesy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      No bb left?

  13. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Who is best from here?
    Wissa or Wood?

  14. Viper
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Hi all, which looks best here?

    A. Start Dango (tot, bench risk)

    B. Start Mykolenko (wolves minus Cunha)

    C. Cunha -> Wood (Bench Dango & Mykolenko)

    Intention to stumble through Gw29

  15. Viper
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Still having Assistant Manager to play is actually quite a burden right now.

    I'm thinking 36-38.

    I have all chips left (minus TC)

  16. BUZZBOMB ♡
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Still fuming at that idiot Cunha.

    Prime fixtures through the BGW and am not seeing anything like as attractive anywhere else, particularly not for a hit.

    Its between Wood or Marmoush eh if u need a 3rd forward for next 3 who doesnt blank? Have Pedro and Wissa also so discountjng Welbz. Cant get to Haaland as it would end up as a -8, whereas I think Im more likely to put 10 out for zero hit in 29 and keep chips for upside weeks.

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I’d be fuming as well if I owned him, I very nearly swooped early for him as well! Just such a spanner in the works ain’t it. Needless.

      Wood & Marmoush are pretty much the only stand out options I guess if not grabbing Haaland, which i also won’t be doing for hits and too much offloading elsewhere, even with Palmer gone I’d still have to move on another, like Kluivert or Bowen.

      Also not FH’ing in 29 as can squeeze 11 out I think. Much better used in 34 surely?

  17. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    Anyone considering Beto for the next 2 as a Cunha replacement?

    1. tutankamun
      • 15 Years
      29 mins ago

      Yes. As a Haaland enabler in GW29. Short term before wildcard.

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Good choice for next 2

      1. FPL Sanky
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Cheers

      2. tutankamun
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Maybe even the next 3, given it’s the derby and he scored in the last one.

    3. Cheeky Onion
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      My though exactly - Cunha bottled it so hard for his owners

  18. Cheeky Onion
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    5 FTs - 0.4m ITB

    Sels
    TAA - Gabriel - RAN
    Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Semenyo
    Isak - Wood - Cunha

    Fab - Kerkez - Keane - Winks

    Locking in Cunha > Beto which leaves 2.3m ITB

    A) Winks > Neto/Kluivert
    B) Keane > Tarkowski/Gvardiol/Ania

    A or B probably wouldn't start this week so might hold til next week for more info

  19. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Pens

  20. Free Hat
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Quality penalty taking here

  21. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Forest

  22. how now brown cow
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    No double double for Newcastle then

