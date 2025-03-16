There’s one more Premier League match to come today, with Leicester City v Manchester United kicking off at 7pm GMT.
Ruben Amorim makes three changes to the side that beat Real Sociedad on Thursday.
Casemiro and Joshua Zirkzee drop to the bench, while Patrick Dorgu is suspended.
In come Victor Lindelof, Manuel Ugarte and Christian Eriksen.
Andre Onana was reportedly a doubt due to illness but he features in goal, while £4.0m defender Ayden Heaven is handed his first Premier League start.
As for Leicester, they are unchanged from the team that lost 1-0 to Chelsea last week.
The five-at-the-back formation stays, then, with James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Luke Thomas and Victor Kristiansen lining up in defence.
Further forward, Patson Daka and Bilal El Khannouss will support central striker Jamie Vardy.
LINE-UPS
Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Coady, Thomas, Kristiansen, Soumare, Ndidi, El Khannouss, Daka, Vardy
Subs: Stolarczyk, Coulibaly, Okoli, Winks, Ayew, De Cordova-Reid, McAteer, Buonanotte, Mavididi
Manchester United XI: Onana, Lindelof, de Ligt, Heaven, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot, Garnacho, Eriksen, Hojlund
Subs: Harrison, Mee, Amass, Fredricson, Casemiro, Collyer, Mount, Obi, Zirkzee
CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK
If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.
You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.
46 mins ago
Definitely calling Haaland next. These lei centre backs are dreadful