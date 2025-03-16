130
  1. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Definitely calling Haaland next. These lei centre backs are dreadful

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Capping

  2. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    How are Palmer owners feeling?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Twisting that Bruno shaped knife?

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      40 mins ago

      Very happy, got rid for Bruno this week.

    3. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      They’re laughing at sellers I last heard?

    4. @ocprodigy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Pretty good on 59 points with Bruno in play

    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      I am fine and happy 🙂 Just take a look at my team. It's linked. I benched him against mighty Arsenal and sold Dango for Elanga.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        78-8 = 70

    6. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      36 mins ago

      Glad that I had Robinson on my bench! Thanks for asking.

    7. Lilac Breasted Roller
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      frigid

    8. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      FH him out (benched most of my point scorers though) lol

      Hope his change of environment is as good as a rest (and training outside of Chelsea camp) will give him that.

  3. Dont give a fuchs
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    One third of my team points on the bench.

    Robinson - Bowen - Kerkez

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Poor management!

  4. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    GTG?

    Pickford
    Williams - Robinson - Harwood Bellis
    Palmer - Fernandes - Mbuemo - Kluivert - Bowen
    Haaland - Wood

    Valdimarsson - Munoz - Hall - Isak

    0.4m in the bank for Hall ➡ Kerkez next gw. Then WC 31. 🙂

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Where?

    2. pundit of punts
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Ignore this post

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        35 mins ago

        I always do, huzzah!

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        I screenshotted it.

  5. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Looks like I need 2 more Bruno returns for a green 🙁

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Some need a YC!

  6. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    GTG?

    Pickford
    Munoz - Williams - Kerkez
    Palmer - Fernandes - Bowen - Kluivert
    Haaland - Wood - Isak

    Valdimarsson - Mbuemo - Robinson - Harwood Bellis

    WC 31.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Can we ignore this one too?

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Think so. No. 9723 of the season

    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Downgrade Mbeumo if not going to play him and Palmer to Salah

      1. pundit of punts
        • 12 Years
        25 mins ago

        Means hits though

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes worth it, not one hit I’ve taken this season hasn’t paid off

    3. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Needs salad

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Chicken Chiesa Salad

  7. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Bruno skies one

  8. The Big Fella
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    When can we expect the DGWs to be officially in the system on FPL? I was planning on WCing this week but I want to see the DGWs confirmed before I do

    1. Lilac Breasted Roller
      • 7 Years
      just now

      FA cup is played 29/30th of march so that should weed out who doubles/blanks day before GW31 - but not necessarily when the game is planned.

  9. Lilac Breasted Roller
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Tempted to WC 30 to benefit from (mateta or eze)+munoz vs SOU and Haaland vs Lei

    Downside is, not knowing yet who to target from DGW33. Likely FH 34

    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      I'm tempted too

    2. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Aye it is tempting

  10. MikeS
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Come on Bruno I want at least double figure points

    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      just now

      One more assist and he'll get it surely

  11. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    It’s bloody shocking how badly this FPL game is rigged!!!!!

    Castagne was on a bonus point which has now been removed. I have seen this happen a lot previously too.

    It’s embarrassing !!!

    1. Els365
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Embarrassing indeed. Robinson wasnt even in the reckoning now up to 2 bps. Levels of ownership definitely biases it. Im sure if majority of fpl towers had Haaland, he couldve climbed to 2 bps yesterday

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Are you the same person replying to yourself? 😀

  12. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Liverpool when its not 5 penalties vs a relegation fodder.

  13. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Nacho G

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Probably off?

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Bruno A?

  14. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Go on Bruno, get a goal yourself son

  15. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Do we know anything about Palmer?

    1. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He didn't play today

