There’s one more Premier League match to come today, with Leicester City v Manchester United kicking off at 7pm GMT.

Ruben Amorim makes three changes to the side that beat Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Casemiro and Joshua Zirkzee drop to the bench, while Patrick Dorgu is suspended.

In come Victor Lindelof, Manuel Ugarte and Christian Eriksen.

Andre Onana was reportedly a doubt due to illness but he features in goal, while £4.0m defender Ayden Heaven is handed his first Premier League start.

As for Leicester, they are unchanged from the team that lost 1-0 to Chelsea last week.

The five-at-the-back formation stays, then, with James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Luke Thomas and Victor Kristiansen lining up in defence.

Further forward, Patson Daka and Bilal El Khannouss will support central striker Jamie Vardy.

LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Coady, Thomas, Kristiansen, Soumare, Ndidi, El Khannouss, Daka, Vardy

Subs: Stolarczyk, Coulibaly, Okoli, Winks, Ayew, De Cordova-Reid, McAteer, Buonanotte, Mavididi

Manchester United XI: Onana, Lindelof, de Ligt, Heaven, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot, Garnacho, Eriksen, Hojlund

Subs: Harrison, Mee, Amass, Fredricson, Casemiro, Collyer, Mount, Obi, Zirkzee

