FPL March 24

Eze or Sarr: Who is the best Palace midfielder in FPL?

Whether it’s with free transfers or an imminent Wildcard, the purchasing of Crystal Palace assets will be a popular plan in the build-up to Double Gameweek 32.

Not only that, the Eagles precede this by visiting last-placed Southampton and hosting their rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

So while flying wing-back Daniel Munoz (£5.1m) and centre-forward Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) seem straightforward picks, there’s a debate over who is their better midfield option – England’s newest goalscorer Eberechi Eze (£6.7m) or Ismaila Sarr (£5.6m).

Let’s break this decision down into a few factors.

GOAL THREAT

GoalsAttemptsShots in the boxShots on targetBig chancesxG
EZE283352176.12
SARR7433824177.81

Initially, seeing Eze accumulate this season’s sixth-highest number of shots (83) is promising. Especially as they’ve come at a quicker rate (every 23.2 minutes) than the five individuals above him.

But the 26-year-old has only netted twice, coming second only to Savinho (£6.2m) as the 2024/25 goal scorer with the worst conversion rate (2.4 per cent).

Which Crystal Palace midfielder: Eze or Sarr? 2

It’s because Eze is taking so many shots from far out. Just Cole Palmer (£10.8m) has more from outside of the penalty area (48) and it’s very much a case of quality versus quantity, as not a single attempt has exceeded 0.27 expected goals (xG).

Which Crystal Palace midfielder: Eze or Sarr?

Even so, due to the sheer number of shots, Eze has compiled an xG total that makes him the league’s biggest underachiever – he should have scored 6.12 times (-4.12).

Perhaps a haul is on its way, then. After all, the last two seasons were the opposite, delivering 11 goals (+1.88) and 10 goals (+2.68). One of this campaign’s two strikes came in the reverse meeting with Southampton, too.

As for Sarr, he beats Eze in almost every area except total efforts. More goals (seven) and shots inside the box (38), with a higher xG (7.81).

Since Gameweek 10 began, cheap midfielder Sarr ranks seventh overall for big chances (16), ahead of template names Palmer, Chris Wood (£7.3m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m).

His 24 shots on target even beat Mateta, from fewer minutes.

Of course, hundreds of thousands will remember their frustrations from previous ownership, because his goals tend to come in spurts. Sarr scored three times in two December matches, plus three in Palace’s latest couple. Yet the nine goalless outings in between brought just one assist.

He waited until people lost faith and sold him, before returning to form.

CREATIVITY

