International Football March 27

Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty

The March international break reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Well over 200 Premier League players have been representing their countries over the last week.

As well as injury and illness being concerns regarding player availability in Gameweek 30, amassed game-time – and ergo fatigue – is a possible factor.

In this piece, we tot up how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on international duty.

We’ll also provide our usual round-up of who the last players in midweek action were.

It should be said that both late returns and accumulated minutes may be less of a concern in Gameweek 30 than they usually are. The Premier League doesn’t resume till next Tuesday, rather than this weekend, so there is a bit of extra breathing space and recovery time in this instance.

THANKS TO TOPMARX

Before we begin, a big thanks to TopMarx for his work on this piece.

The game-time compilation is now automated thanks to his wizardy, with the subsequent tables coming from datawrapper.

With this being a new process of logging the game-time, let us know below if you spot anything untoward.

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

CountryFinal international match played in… (date/kick-off time in GMT)Players (mins in final match)
ArgentinaArgentina (Wednesday 26 March, 12am)E. Martinez (90), Enzo (90), Romero (90), Mac Allister (76)
BrazilArgentina (Wednesday 26 March, 12am)Andre (84), Cunha (69), Joao Gomes (45), Joelinton (45), Murillo (45), Savinho (21), Gabriel (0), Pedro (0), Guimaraes (0), Alisson (0)
ColombiaColombia (Wednesday 26 March, 12am)Lerma (90), Munoz (90), Diaz (90)
EcuadorChile (Wednesday 26 March, 12am)Caicedo (90), Estupinan (81)
JamaicaJamaica (Wednesday 26 March, 12am)Bailey (90), Pinnock (90), De Cordova-Reid (90)
ParaguayColombia (Wednesday 26 March, 12am)Gomez (90), Enciso (73), Sosa (29)
UruguayBolivia (Tuesday 25 March, 8pm)Ugarte (90), Bentancur (90), Darwin (52), S. Bueno (0)

MOST MINUTES PLAYED

To sort by total minutes in the below, make sure you’re in desktop view and click on the ‘Total’ column.

‘G+A’ are goals and assists.

HOW MANY MINUTES EACH PLAYER GOT: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

Please note that any gaps in the M2 column should be because a player didn’t appear in the matchday squad in one of their countries’ two internationals (not necessarily the second game).

The known exceptions are the three Jamaica internationals, who each should have an extra 90 minutes next to their names. We hope to remedy this soon.

Zeroes indicate they were in the matchday squad but were unused.

99 Comments Post a Comment
  My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    Salaaah!

    Open Controls
    Greg F
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I can't wait till he's gone so people have to make decisions!

      Open Controls
  dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    Bruno/Palmer and Wissa to Sarr and Marmoush for a hit?

    Open Controls
    avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Quite like it but it really depends how the City game goes on Sunday.

      Open Controls
  Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours ago

    That's one comprehensive article! Cheers chaps

    Open Controls
    CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Yep. Must've taken some time to collate all the info.

Fine work - thanks.

      Fine work - thanks.

      Open Controls
      FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        It was all automated, hence the hideous formatting.

        Open Controls
        Tazah
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          This guy really is a division 1 hater...

          I'm starting to believe he's not even joking anymore

          Open Controls
          TheBiffas
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            Don't normally agree with Virg but he might be right on this one

            Open Controls
            FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              If you're posting a number of comments at the bottom of this article, it's really bad.

              Open Controls
    COYR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Completely agree, brilliant info and visuals!

      Open Controls
  FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Yuck. Not a fan of this new format.

    You know me, I hate to moan, but it goes on forever like a nightmare report from the office. What's wrong with a simple team by team bullet point list of players with minutes + minutes next to their name? It's utter woke nonsense to modernise the article in this manner.

    If it ain't broke ....

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      If it ain't broke, go woke!

      Open Controls
      FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        I appreciate that it is a big manual job to put this together but surely that is something you could ask an intern or work experience lad to do.

        Every time a new comment is posted on this article the page goes weird because of it's huge length.

        Open Controls
        The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          They're very understaffed Sam said yesterday.

          Open Controls
          Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 37 mins ago

            British 'economically in-active' or at my age prematurely retired. (& loving it!)

            Open Controls
            The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 25 mins ago

              I retired five months ago to take up full-time fantasy football management!

              Open Controls
              Merlin the Wraith
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 14 mins ago

                Like-wise. Just as well it isn't results based... I'd have had to sack myself 🙂

                Open Controls
                The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 20 mins ago

                  Remember - always blame the players!

                  Open Controls
                CONNERS
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  Same. At 50 years young.

                  Open Controls
        Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          This bloody page has taken control of my mouse! :-/

          Open Controls
          FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            It's massive innit!

(TWSS)

            (TWSS)

            Open Controls
            Merlin the Wraith
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 48 mins ago

              We need a new article to find out if it's contagious!

              Open Controls
              FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 28 mins ago

                It will only happen with this monstrosity. There's too much to load with the hundreds of bar charts every time the page reloads.

                Open Controls
        conrad10
          • 2 Years
          19 mins ago

          That's what she said

          Open Controls
  el polako
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    157 minutes of Germany U21 football for Da Silva Moreira is a real killer.

    Open Controls
    Tazah
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Ah yes that typical ol' German name

      Open Controls
  waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Hey guys, I've still got AM, BB, WC and FH.
    Thinking of using WC30, then AM31-33 (Glasner?).
    How does this WC look?

    Raya Areola
    Gabriel Munoz Burn N Williams Agbadou
    Salah Saka Sarr Murphy Enzo
    Haaland Isak Evanilson

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Hoarder!

      Open Controls
      waltzingmatildas
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Yep, kinda froze with indecision!

        Open Controls
    STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Do you have a way to get Mateta ahead of the double double?

      Open Controls
      TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Wouldn't be able to use AM on Glasner with Mateta in there.

        Open Controls
        waltzingmatildas
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Exactly this. Would love mateta though!

          Open Controls
    bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Probably a bit early for Saka

      Saka, Sarr, Evanilson to Bruno (or Bowen), Kluivert (or Rogers), Mateta

      Not keen on double Arsenal at back either.

      Open Controls
      waltzingmatildas
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        I think double arsenal defence could be decent for the run in.
        Can't have mateta if going for glasner AM.
        You might be right on Saka, maybe I go for a city mid as a punt??

        Open Controls
        bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          You can go Mateta if going for glasner AM if you lose Sarr. Bruno, or Bowen are good options as a place holder for Saka, or in their own right. Personally I'm planning go Bruno over Saka on my GW31 WC but I'm planning to get Saka if he hits form especially if he DGWs.

          Open Controls
    Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      How come Sarr over Mateta?

      Open Controls
      waltzingmatildas
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        Good point, I think I'd go Mateta over Evanilson. Actually feel like I'd prefer both of them over Haaland but that's probably not sensible

        Open Controls
  Gubby-Allen
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Nwaneri is missing from the Arsenal list

    Open Controls
    Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I'll report to TopMarx!

      Open Controls
  Jullepuu
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    How is this for a wildcard? Any obvious flaws?
    Raya Areola
    Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz Burn Agbadou
    Salah Sarr Kluivert Elanga Murphy
    Haaland Isak Mateta

    Open Controls
    x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Keep an eye on Gvardiol's mystery injury - could use that cash to upgrade Elanga

      Open Controls
      Jullepuu
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Great tip, thanks

        Open Controls
  TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    That was a long scroll to the comments section

    Open Controls
    Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Wait til you try to read the replies lol!

      Open Controls
    x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Then you realise what an absolute waste of time that was

      Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Scroll’n, scroll’n, scroll’n
      Save that trade the Biffas
      Raaawwwwwhide!

      I miss Tibollim!

      Open Controls
      Greg F
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        I feel a limp bizkit song is close by.

        Open Controls
    FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      This new format needs to be retired.

      Open Controls
  GC123
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Is there somewhere I can see the AM prices please guys?

    Open Controls
    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/24/assistant-manager-chip-fpl-prices-revealed

      Open Controls
      GC123
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Thanks Torres, much appreciated

        Open Controls
    TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      On fpl website?

      Open Controls
  FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Nuno press conference at 1.25pm today.

    "Assessing, assessing, assessing."

    Open Controls
  The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    I'm really missing The Mentaculus.

    Open Controls
    Greg F
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Has he ceased?

      Open Controls
      Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        He's decided to retire & become one of us unsubscribed plebs.

        Open Controls
        Greg F
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Ah, thank you for clarification mystical muser.

          Open Controls
    Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Crown plaza hotel in London, Sir Knight. £150 a night, but worth the price!

      Open Controls
    FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      He was so brave by speaking out publicly the way he

      He really was on our side.

      Why does "the man" always win? 🙁

      Open Controls
    4. aapoman
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      wait what happened to him?

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        The farce that was 2 days ago on here was the last straw for him. He tried to report the system failure due to the site appearing to be 'insecure', the comments section not loading etc with no response from the site admin. It wasn't the only problems he'd encountered but it was his lightbulb quit moment. Mentaculus explains in depth in the comments section of the Eze/Sarr article. Well worth a read of how the 12+ hours panned out if you missed it. Well worth a scroll through. I think he must have broken the record for the amount of upvotes & general goodwill & 'best wishes'.

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Amendment: See the Salah article comments page.

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour ago

          He was a hero for shouting up to the suits in the ivory tower for us little people down below. Unfortunately they were too high up and too distracted by choosing what champagne to have at the Christmas party to hear him.

          Open Controls
          1. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            47 mins ago

            Don’t ever go onto Companies House and check the most recent FFS accounts for how much cash they hold in the bank. It’ll upset you,

            Open Controls
            1. Thomas Docherty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              31 mins ago

              This just feels like either International Break-boredom, some weird in-joke that's passing me by, or something odd, but I really don't understand the pile-on against FFS.
              I'm a pretty average manager who has had one half decent year in five seasons, and who probably spends far more hours thinking about FPL than is normal. But I don't understand the whole outrage that a number of posters appear to have about Scout.
              On the whole, I like the service that Scout provide and it's nice that people like Neale and Tom take the time to interact with us; I particularly enjoy things like Tom's RMT on the eve of a Gameweek. To be honest I couldn't care less about EFL or UCL, but I understand they are running a business and there's obviously a market for it.
              So if any of the "FFS Ivory Towers" (or whatever) are reading this - please carry on with the great service; though could you bring back the private members streams on a Friday night with Andy North & Seb, because they were great last year :).

              Open Controls
              1. FFS ManU
                • 2 Years
                6 mins ago

                I agree with a lot of the points that you made.

                Open Controls
  13. Dreaming of glory
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    With TAA out, wood & palmer potentially out, mbuemo going on a terrible fixture run feel like the WC finger is getting itchy

    Wood > Haaland
    TAA > Muniz
    Palmer > J murphy
    mbuemo > bruno
    flekken > pope

    These look decent moves on WC?

    Open Controls
  14. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    So here's my WC draft. I'm bored so here are some tentative combinations based on FA Cup results...

    XX Areola
    Gabriel Munoz Burn XX XX
    Salah Murphy Sarr XX XX
    Haaland Isak XX

    If CPL win - likely DGW (ARS-CPL)
    - Raya, Timber, Trossard maybe for Arsenal, Mateta locked upfront.

    If FUL win - possible DGW (FUL-SOU)
    - Castagne for a defense slot for BB. I really hope CPL win. It's much lower potential if FUL win.

    If AVL or MCY win - likely DGW (I think this one is almost certainly a DGW)
    - Rogers, Konsa.. Khusanov and Marmoush from City. Mateta gets the last striker spot no contest if CPL win though.

    If BHA win - likely DGW (BHA-WHU)
    - Minteh, Verbruggen, Van Hecke, Bowen, Kilman

    If NFO win - possible DGW (NFO-BRE)
    - Williams, Wood, Elanga, VDB, Mbeumo

    If BOU win - likely DGW (BOU-MUN)
    - Bruno, Kluivert strong considerations. Kepa, Zabarnyi, Mazraoui for BB.

    The ideal situation is CPL, BOU and NFO winning. I'd go for this:
    Raya, Williams, VdB, Bruno, Kluivert, Mateta - It would be a perfect BB33, with in-form players, pen takers and cheap BB double defenders.

    If BHA win instead of NFO and BOU don't beat City, I'd go for smth like this:
    Verbruggen, Van Hecke, Timber, Bowen, Minteh, Mateta

    If CPL don't win, the options open up. Assuming NFO beat BHA:
    Sels, Williams, Khusanov, Mbeumo, Rogers, Wood

    Lots of interesting combinations for those last 6 positions which will be varied up depending on the results. But I've listed the main targets, and shared some combinations. Will come back to this as reference once the results are in.

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      Useful summary, thanks.

      I wasn't even aware of a potential Forest / Brentford double. Crellins spreadsheet appears to have omitted this unless I'm reading it wrong or looking at an outdated version?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        41 mins ago

        It's not likely because the game can go into the midweek of GW34. But it's still a possibility as I understand it.

        Open Controls
        1. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          39 mins ago

          I've just checked again and it looks like he has it down as a potential double in GW35.

          Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          37 mins ago

          The double will not likely be in 33 but they would still double and since we're WC30, we probably won't get fixture confirmation of WHEN just an if.

          So if NFO win, they will either play their game in 34 vs BRE or it'll get postponed to a DGW in 35, 36. But it's still a DGW coming up which mean you'd still want those players in your team considering you're covering blank 34 with FH if need be.

          Open Controls
          1. CONNERS
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            That makes sense - thanks.

            Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Played WC because 5 players could miss out. So we will get better info this weekend. Great!
      Think Fulham, Brighton, Preston, City will qualify.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        26 mins ago

        If that happens, I'd go with Verbruggen, Van Hecke, Khusanov, Rogers, Bowen, Marmoush

        Something like that. I really hope CPL beat FUL.

        Open Controls
    3. Thicksolidtight
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Thanks for sharing, this is a great resource. I had a much less detailed and incomplete version I was working on but you've done all the work here. Mich appreciated

      Open Controls
    4. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      A comprehensive and detailed explanation!

      The relative similarity between a 30 and 31 squad is part of why I’ve wildcarded this week. I also don’t have any Palace or City, and only Isak from Newcastle.

      Goalkeeper is an interesting one. I’m reluctant to sell Sels but Raya is tempting for the double up.

      Roll on the FA Cup games so we can get cracking!

      I think you’ve covered most of the options out there!

      Open Controls
  15. aapoman
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Itching to press that WC button but I guess it makes no sense until at least the weekends FA cup results. Not been following FPL too closely this season since it has gone super bad from gw1 so don't have any idea of the possible dgws and bgws that would follow. Just need Ben Crellin to tell me the possible fixtures 😀

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1_5fgcexWDoWDWmPCxHbpqNNAgXdzMMl8bO1El_s9eQE/edit?gid=102634435#gid=102634435

      Open Controls
    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Crellin's got it wrong twice this season if you've not been following too closely so I'd probably wait for the official news not his possible fixtures

      Open Controls
  16. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Classic example of "Hey that seems like a great idea!" in theory.

    Shall we bother testing it on the live site?

    Nah. Just go ahead and paste a thousand bar charts in and let them struggle on the chat.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Fortunately this is last IB of the season

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        51 mins ago

        There should be an epilepsy warning every time you post a comment and the page refreshes.

        Open Controls
    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Cool kids like graphs, your attention seeking is reaching borderline stupid levels...move on.

      Open Controls
    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      I must admit to a bit of motion sickness from it every time I refresh the page.

      Open Controls
    4. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Assuming you have a decent fibre connection, the page loads in seconds.

      I don't really understand the problem.

      Open Controls
  17. Yozzer
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Jesus Christ is this the most annoying article scout have ever done. Opened it on my phone and it feels like I've been scrolling down trying to find the comments for 3 days

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Every time you post a comment the page starts breakdancing.

      Classic example of trying something new and a lack of testing.

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Started with black hair when I logged in now it's going grey .

        This rolling format is a bit outdated. Do you think they will ever change it or is their revenue coming more from X and their YouTube stuff so they don't care?

        Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      TMI

      Open Controls
  18. NotsoSpursy
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    A. Elanga
    or
    B. Murphy

    Open Controls
  19. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    New article please! Even if it's a betting company one that we can trash

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      About to go in for a thumb surgery myself right now due to the scrolling.

      Open Controls
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      More betting articles, you say? I'll tell the bosses!

      (will be sticking one out soon with the Chris Wood latest)

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        You managed to scroll down this far then?!

        Open Controls
  20. Herger
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    This article’s longer than Camzy’s average ‘wildcard thoughts’ post

    Open Controls

