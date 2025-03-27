Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty

The March international break reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Well over 200 Premier League players have been representing their countries over the last week.

As well as injury and illness being concerns regarding player availability in Gameweek 30, amassed game-time – and ergo fatigue – is a possible factor.

In this piece, we tot up how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on international duty.

We’ll also provide our usual round-up of who the last players in midweek action were.

It should be said that both late returns and accumulated minutes may be less of a concern in Gameweek 30 than they usually are. The Premier League doesn’t resume till next Tuesday, rather than this weekend, so there is a bit of extra breathing space and recovery time in this instance.

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

Country Final international match played in… (date/kick-off time in GMT) Players (mins in final match) Argentina Argentina (Wednesday 26 March, 12am) E. Martinez (90), Enzo (90), Romero (90), Mac Allister (76) Brazil Argentina (Wednesday 26 March, 12am) Andre (84), Cunha (69), Joao Gomes (45), Joelinton (45), Murillo (45), Savinho (21), Gabriel (0), Pedro (0), Guimaraes (0), Alisson (0) Colombia Colombia (Wednesday 26 March, 12am) Lerma (90), Munoz (90), Diaz (90) Ecuador Chile (Wednesday 26 March, 12am) Caicedo (90), Estupinan (81) Jamaica Jamaica (Wednesday 26 March, 12am) Bailey (90), Pinnock (90), De Cordova-Reid (90) Paraguay Colombia (Wednesday 26 March, 12am) Gomez (90), Enciso (73), Sosa (29) Uruguay Bolivia (Tuesday 25 March, 8pm) Ugarte (90), Bentancur (90), Darwin (52), S. Bueno (0)

MOST MINUTES PLAYED

To sort by total minutes in the below, make sure you’re in desktop view and click on the ‘Total’ column.

‘G+A’ are goals and assists.

HOW MANY MINUTES EACH PLAYER GOT: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

Please note that any gaps in the M2 column should be because a player didn’t appear in the matchday squad in one of their countries’ two internationals (not necessarily the second game).

The known exceptions are the three Jamaica internationals, who each should have an extra 90 minutes next to their names. We hope to remedy this soon.

Zeroes indicate they were in the matchday squad but were unused.



