  1. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Thoughts on this non WC team?

    Henderson
    Gabriel Gvardiol Robinson (VandenBerg 4.0)
    Saka Mbeumo Rogers Johnson (ESR)
    Haaland Watkins Havertz

    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nice looks like a FT hold over the break

  2. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    I could afford this now but would take 4 moves. Is playing 1 of 3 four mil defender each week and no bench worth the starting 11 or way too risky?

    Raya

    TAA Lewis Van den Berg

    Palmer Saka Foden Mbeumo Rogers

    Haaland Delap

    Valdimarsson Keane Greaves Wheatley

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      try it.

      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        As in eat a mushroom you are not sure of to see if you live or die kinda try it?

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Nah. I think its a possible option. CS are few and far between. I am playing players like Davis hoping for an attacking return. There's not that much difference between someone like Greaves and Davis when Davis aint getting attacking returns.

          1. Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            I won’t deny it’s tempting. Some sacrifices but
            Raya Trent and Lewis I am happy with.
            The prem mids and Mbeumo get close to that category
            And still have Haaland.
            A glance at how this season is going once again bar a few exception the players hauling are mids . The game just favours them.

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              I like it, but you 4.0 will be against my ait-nouri for example. But your attack is stronger so its balanced. Its not as bad as you think.

              1. Albrightondknight
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Yeah if there wasn’t much rotation of Lewis and Foden and they all clicked some weeks there could be monster scores. The 3 or 4 enabler down even matter in that scenario.

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  you will always have a player, or defender who gets nothing. You may as well pick which one.

      2. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Only 1 FT won’t take a minus 12 but might just keep an eye on price changes for the 8 involved and make moves if needed so it stays as a option. Problem is Palmer in is a -8 no matter what changes I make.

    2. Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      No plus I don't like Foden. Too much guaranteed rotation for his price. Much rather Solanke and spread funds

      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        That’s where I am now.
        Pau ESR Solanke and DCL
        To
        Keane Palmer Delap and Wheatley
        Would be the moves.
        Villa defence has done nothing and DCL can’t hit a barn door even if his hold up play was good. So I could claim it’s 2-3 upgrades and 1-2 downgrades But in reality it’s probably 3 downgrades and a much weaker bench.

  3. The Big Fella
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Unsure whether to sell Robinson now ahead of the price changes to keep the 0.1m value or wait until the end of the international break. Ordinarily I would wait but given the amount of decent midfielders firing now, I am conscious of the importance of team value

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      money shouldn't dictate your moves imo.

    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Hold. The information of 2 weeks with IB is worth more than .1m team value.

  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    overall rank 62 has Saka, Palmer, Salah and Haaland in his team.

    How is that even possible?

    1. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      That kind of insider knowledge is why I am rank 62

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      short term success. Must have a shocking team.

  5. Ak Attack
    • 2 Years
    just now

    If Diaz selling price is £7.9m for me & current value is £8.1m

    At what point or how many price drops before he drops to £7.8m selling price ?

