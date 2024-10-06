Liverpool sit top of the Premier League going into the international break after their sixth win in seven league matches.

Here, we pick out the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from the Reds’ narrow win over Crystal Palace.

ALISSON + MAC ALLISTER INJURY LATEST

Liverpool look set to be without Alisson (£5.5m) immediately after the October internationals.

The Brazilian went down with a hamstring injury late in the game and had to be replaced by Vítezslav Jaros (£4.0m), who himself was only on the bench because of Caoimhin Kelleher‘s (£4.4m) illness.

It’s too early for an exact return date but Arne Slot talked about “weeks” after the game.

“The latest is that we don’t know but what we do know is that if a player walks off like he does, that normally means that he is not in the Brazil squad and I don’t expect him to be in the team in the first game we play after [the international break]. “We have to wait and see but it is going to take a few weeks, I assume for him, to be back. I think it is [his hamstring].” – Arne Slot on Alisson, in his post-match presser

“Unfortunately, Allie will not be with us in those matches [after the international break] I assume, I saw how he walked off the pitch.” – Arne Slot on Alisson, to TNT Sport

“With Alisson, it’s clear that he’s going to be out for maybe a few weeks.” – Arne Slot on Alisson, to BBC Sport

Slot made it crystal clear who would be filling in for Alisson from Gameweek 8 onwards.

“Almost in every position… [we have a second option] that is also really good. And Caoimh [Caoimhin Kelleher] has already shown that so it is quite clear then that he is the no.2. Otherwise, the last time Alisson was injured I would have played Vit [Jaros], but I played Caoimh. So Caoimh is the no.2 and did really well.” – Arne Slot on his goalkeepers

Liverpool had earlier lost Alexis Mac Allister (£6.4m), although his half-time withdrawal seemed to be more precautionary in nature.

“He went off because of an injury, but how bad it is is difficult for me to judge in this moment. He could have continued playing, like you saw, because it didn’t happen one second before half-time, but he felt it a bit too much and he said he didn’t think it was good to keep on playing because you never know if you will make it worse. “Now, what is the exact situation, can he go to Argentina? Can he play over there? That is difficult for me to tell you now. [It’s an issue in his] groin area, I think.” – Arne Slot on Alexis Mac Allister

FIVE CLEAN SHEETS IN SEVEN

The match highlights reels might make this seem like an even contest, maybe even one that Palace shaded.

But the truth was that Liverpool bossed this contest for the bulk of the game. The Eagles didn’t even register a shot until first-half injury time, with the rest of the hosts’ noteworthy chances arriving in a 20-minute second-half window.

Boasting a league-best five clean sheets and a league-low expected goals conceded (xGC) tally of 5.17, Liverpool have started the season in mean mood.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.1m), who again somehow dodged an attacking return, now sits atop the defenders’ FPL points table.

“There’s a lot going into this, there’s a lot of answers to tell you to give you a good answer. But one of the things is, I think you saw today how much we controlled the first 60 minutes. Then we had for 15 to 20 minutes a difficult spell. And then in the last 10 minutes, we took control again. We took control by having a very good build-up and that helps to also tire – I don’t know if that’s the way you say it – but tire the opponents because they have to defend a lot, they have to run a lot to make it difficult for us. “And then the work rate our attackers and midfielders put in is also extraordinary. That combination with a few other things – because it’s also the quality of the centre-backs and the goalkeeper – leads to so many clean sheets.” – Arne Slot on his side’s clean sheet tally

The question now is: how many clean sheets will they get in the next six Gameweeks?

Even Slot admitted last week that the schedulers had been kind to him in the first two months. Now we have the other three UEFA Champions League clubs to come in the next six Gameweeks. Chelsea, who boast the league’s best goals-per-game ratio, are next.

It’s not just the fixtures. How much will Liverpool miss Alisson? He’s consistently outperformed the xG over the last few years, bailing the Reds out time and time again. Here, there was a very smart low stop from Ismaila Sarr (£5.8m) to keep the shut-out intact.

As good as Kelleher is, those are big gloves to fill.

DIAZ V GAKPO

Slot made four changes for this lunchtime kick-off, the quick turnaround from midweek influencing his selection.

One alteration saw Luis Diaz (£8.1m) benched for the first time in the league this season, with Cody Gakpo (£7.1m) starting instead. The Colombian winger had to make do with a late cameo.

It was Gakpo who set up the game’s only goal, supplying Diogo Jota (£7.4m) with a low cross.

After the game, Slot talked about the “tough” calls he has to make on the left flank every week.

“First league start but also started the Champions League, comes in every game, also started in the League Cup. So, he’s had his games, now he’s going to the national team again where he gets his games as well. “So, really pleased with him, like all the others. Lucho Diaz and Cody make it tough for me, that’s clear!” – Arne Slot on Cody Gakpo

If there is a glimmer of hope for Diaz owners in Gameweek 8, it’s the fact the Chelsea game is on a Sunday. Slot mentioned in Friday’s presser that the extra day would help with the recoveries of his returning South American players, of which Diaz is one. But even then, there are no guarantees that Gakpo won’t start again based on what Slot said last month.

The Liverpool boss echoed the words of his predecessor when discussing the 12.30pm kick-off time and its contribution to Saturday’s injuries.

“Maybe this is also something the FA should look at. If you play Wednesday evening, why do we have an early kick-off and an away game on Saturday? Or they have to look at me and rotate all my players.” – Arne Slot on the quick turnaround potentially contributing to Saturday’s injuries

JOTA ON TARGET

It wasn’t a vintage attacking display from Liverpool; it hadn’t been at Molineux, either, when Diaz was part of the frontline.

There were still enough openings to kill the game. An otherwise quiet Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) couldn’t make adequate contact on a close-range chance after the interval, while Jota had two other gilt-edged opportunities on either side of the break. Both were skewed wide, one costing Alexander-Arnold an assist.

Slot interestingly said on Friday that Liverpool could perhaps look to get their central strikers in better goalscoring positions – and they certainly did that at Selhurst Park:

Above: Diogo Jota’s xG shotmap in Gameweek 7

No surprise to see Diaz and Salah at the top of the midfielder transfers out column ahead of Gameweek 8. Given the two-week break, expect a couple of price drops for each.

MUNOZ INJURY LATEST

Palace have their own new injury concern after Daniel Munoz (£4.9m) hobbled off early on.

“We will see with Daniel. He will have a scan. “This is what many players and managers are talking about. It’s no coincidence that the international players get injured, with Daniel Munoz and with Allison at the end. Their programme is just too much. There is no break in summer and they’re playing, playing and playing. So, let’s see. “It was the adductor. So let’s see, we will have a scan tomorrow. We hope, of course, that it’s not too serious but I don’t know at the moment.” – Oliver Glasner on Daniel Munoz

Oliver Glasner highlighted the second-half improvement but as mentioned above, they were the support act for much of the game.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.4m), benched for this match, had a big impact on his introduction – where was that in previous weeks when he was starting?

Eddie Nketiah (£5.9m) and Eberechi Eze (£6.8m) – twice – had decent openings from the edge of the box but their shots were hit with little conviction. That’s a recurring theme with Eze this season, despite chances coming for him thick and fast.

Palace actually looked better when they moved to a 4-4-2 late in the game. That might be something Glasner considers in the coming weeks, especially if Munoz is crocked.



