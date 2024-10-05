It’s the dreaded 12.30pm slot for Liverpool again today – although they haven’t tasted defeat on a Saturday lunchtime since 2022/23.

Their last seven matches in the early kick-off have resulted in five victories and two draws.

Winless Crystal Palace provide the opposition today, so there’s a good chance of the Reds continuing that unbeaten run at Selhurst Park.

The swift turnaround has seemingly played a part in Arne Slot’s team selection today, however.

He’s made four changes from the midweek win over Bologna.

The headline news is that Luis Diaz is benched for the first time in the league this season, with Cody Gakpo taking his place.

Elsewhere, Diogo Jota comes in for Darwin Nunez up front after the latter’s start on Wednesday. Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas are also in for Dominik Szoboszlai and Andrew Robertson.

All of those ousted players are among the substitutes.

Little more than 62 hours separate full-time in the win over the Serie A side from kick-off in south London today.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner has made changes, too, although more likely predicated on form and not fitness.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Daichi Kamada are out for Ismaila Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah.

While there are only two alterations, it will lead to a bigger tactical reshuffle.

Eddie Nketiah will presumably now lead the line, with Sarr playing as one of the two ’10s’ alongside Eberechi Eze.

Chalobah’s first Palace start also means Jefferson Lerma can return to midfield after his temporary stint at centre-half last week.

Liverpool won this fixture 2-1 last season, with Mohamed Salah returning a double-digit haul – coincidentally in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Chalobah, Guéhi, Lacroix, Muñoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Nketiah, Eze.

Subs: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Kporha, Hughes, Schlupp, Kamada, Umeh, Mateta.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Jota.

Subs: Jaros, Gomez, Endo, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Robertson, Quansah, Bradley.

