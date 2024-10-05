228
  1. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Painful watch with Salah (c), Eze and Robbo on the bench

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Why?

      60 minutes left

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      U dont have haaland saka or palmer? All of them were better c picks

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Palmer and Saka, but not allowed to change my team. Ngl, was pretty worried about this week.

        1. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          just now

          No allowed to change your team? Whose holding you hostage?

  2. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Such a big chance missed by jota should result in a -10 in bps calculation

  3. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Jota dreadful shot turned into an accurate pass

  4. Differentiator
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Jota looking essential

  5. Pornchef
      5 mins ago

      Konate simply wins every headed dual they need to target him on set pieces and corners

      1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Been my best pick-up, got him in GW3

    • Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      palace a relegation candidate again

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Always until April. What's Roy up to these days?

    • jack88
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Trents corners are really bad nowadays

    • Royal5
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Arnold not involved

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Until he is

      2. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Getting sold if this carries on, save 2m with Konate

    • jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      What a dull game of football!

      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Would be good if Palace bucked their ideas up.

    • F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      taa must be doing decent in the bps at least

