Fantasy EFL Gameweek 9: Top Picks for Saturday

With Friday night’s blockbuster now concluded, we can turn our attention to today’s standout assets. Let’s dive into Saturday’s EFL action and highlight the ‘Top Picks’ to watch, as well as players who could feature in your Fantasy EFL Gameweek 9 squads.

We have many of the big sides featuring in winnable fixtures this weekend. Burnley face Preston North End, Wrexham host Northampton Town and Sheffield United take on Luton Town. Therefore, it could be a great opportunity to climb the Fantasy EFL rankings. Especially if you are clever with your selections and manage to find the perfect balance of differentials and popular assets.

Let’s take a look at Saturday’s favourable selections across the divisions.

TOP PICKS FOR SATURDAY – GOALKEEPERS

James Trafford – Burnley v Preston North End

Burnley’s number one James Trafford (G) is our pick for Gameweek 9. His side host Preston North End at Turf Moor. The Clarets have been in excellent form since the start of the campaign, securing five wins, and two draws, with only one loss this season. Trafford contributed 14 points to his 10.7% of Fantasy backers thanks to two clean sheets (+10) and two 90 minutes played (+4) in the Double Gameweek.

With a home tie at Turf Moor, the young Englishmen will be eager to extend his run of clean sheets by limiting Preston’s attacking threat. However, as we saw in mid-week, the Lilywhites can pose a threat at the top end of the pitch managing to put three past Watford on Wednesday night. Therefore, there is also potential for save points for Trafford in this one.

Ryan Allsop – Charlton Athletic v Birmingham City

Our second goalkeeper pick for Gameweek 9 belongs to Birmingham City’s current number one, Ryan Allsop (G). His colleague Peacock-Farrell was dropped after their tie against Peterborough United, with Allsop between the sticks when they beat Huddersfield Town last time out. This was his first league appearance for the Blues. Considering he kept a clean sheet (+5), we expect him to be given the nod in Birmingham’s next fixture against Charlton Athletic.

The Blues have great potential to secure all three points when they visit Charlton. It is difficult to see The Addicks causing them many problems, having lost their previous three matches. Especially as meanwhile Birmingham are still unbeaten this campaign.

TOP PICKS FOR SATURDAY – DEFENDERS

Harry Souttar – Sheffield United Vs Luton Town

Our first defensive pick belongs to Sheffield United’s Harry Soutar (D). The defender has returned a considerable 49 points overall in Fantasy EFL to date. The Australian international returned an impressive 18 points across the Double Gameweek last time out. With his consecutive clean sheet bonuses (+10), he also managed nine clearances (+3) and two tackles (+1). He also featured for the full duration of the match in both ties (+4).

Sheffield United have not conceded a goal since Gameweek 3. With Luton Town up next the Blades have a great chance to extend this record with a clean sheet against the Hatters. Their defensive stability has been a huge reason for their success this season. It is also a key factor to why they remain unbeaten after eight matches in the Championship. Their opponents Luton Town have not adapted to life in the Championship nearly as well and it is likely that the Hatters will return home with no points. The Blades are heavily tipped for another win.

Eoghan O’Connell – Wrexham v Northampton Town

Wrexham’s Eoghan O’Connell (D) is our second defensive pick for this week with the Red Dragons hosting Northampton Town at the Racecourse Ground. Phil Parkinson will have been frustrated with his side’s performance in the Double Gameweek. They were held to a goalless draw away to Leyton Orient and followed this one with a 1-0 defeat to Stevenage.

Returning back home to the Racecourse Ground should allow the Red Dragons to get back to winning ways. With Max Cleworth (D) ruled out injured, O’Connell will be needed more than ever to provide defensive contributions. We are certain he will do this. This is reinforced by his impressive points tally of 65 in Fantasy EFL so far. Backed by only 2.3% of Fantasy EFL managers, he could be an excellent differential asset for Gameweek 9.

Theo Vassell – Barrow v Cheltenham Town

Our final defensive selection for Gameweek 9 belongs to Barrow’s Theo Vassell (D). The forward-thinking defender has played a pivotal role for his side this season. He has secured 68 points in Fantasy EFL to date.

Vassell has provided multiple double-digit performances this season. His best display came in Gameweek 7 when his side breezed past Newport County at home. He provided defensive contributions of six clearances (+2) and a clean sheet (+5). But also posed a threat at the top end of the pitch managing to score a goal (+7), he also played the full 90 minutes (+2).

With a home tie against Cheltenham Town, there is a huge opportunity for him to secure a clean sheet bonus, whilst still being able to offer a different dynamic going forward. Despite his defensive role, he has secured three goals (+21) already this season and has a great chance to extend this against The Robins.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Josh Brownhill – Burnley v Preston North End

Our first midfield selection is with Burnley’s captain, Josh Brownhill (M). The Clarets midfielder has been excellent for his side this season, providing an attacking threat, alongside many defensive contributions. In the Double Gameweek, the Englishmen returned 11 points across the two fixtures. He added another goal (+6) to bring his tally of the season to four (+24). In addition, he registered two assists (+6).

It is not only his attacking threat but also the defensive strengths he has. He has made seven interceptions (+14) this season and with a home tie against Preston up next he is likely to add more. There is no doubt that he is a popular Fantasy asset. Brownhill is currently backed by a staggering 22.5% of managers this week. However, this is justified with his performances this season. As well as this, Preston have only secured two wins this season. It is difficult to see the Lilywhites leaving Turf Moor with any points. Certainly one of the top picks for today’s fixtures.

Elliot Lee – Wrexham v Northampton Town

Our second middle man is Wrexham’s Elliot Lee (M). Lee failed to have much influence on the Red Dragons in the Double Gameweek. However, we know the threat that he poses and there is no doubt that he will be eager to get his side back to winning ways. Lee has three goals (+18), two assists (+6), three interceptions (+9) and 11 key passes (+5) to his name this season. Opponents Northampton Town sit in 18th position, with only two wins this season. This is a great chance for Wrexham to get back to their full potential, especially in front of the home faithful at the Racecourse Ground.

Daniel Crowley – Notts County v Port Vale

Our final midfield selection for Gameweek 9 goes to Notts County’s Daniel Crowley (M). Crowley has secured 58 points in Fantasy EFL and has multiple double-digit performances for his Fantasy backers to date.

His side host Port Vale and this is a great chance for Crowley to display his full potential after a disappointing return for the midfielder in the Double Gameweek. Crowley only delivered seven points across the two fixtures. The midfielder’s best performance was in Gameweek 3 where he managed an outstanding 18-point haul. He followed this with a 17-point haul in Gameweek 6. He has three goals (+18) and three assists (+9) for the Magpies and will be desperate to add more to his goal-contribution tally of six so far this season.

Port Vale are not an easy opponent, losing only two of their opening nine matches, but it is still a match that the Magpies are expected to secure all three points in. However, to do this they will need Crowley performing to his very best.

TOP PICKS FOR SATURDAY – FORWARDS

Josh Maja – West Brom v Millwall

Leading the line in our Top Picks is of course the Baggies talisman Josh Maja (F). The Nigerian attacker has been prolific in front of goal, finding the back of the net on seven occasions (+35) this season. Alongside this, he has also registered one assist (+3).

Despite two poor results from West Brom in the Double Gameweek, Maja was still amongst the goals. He hit the back of the net when they suffered their first defeat of the season against Sheffield Wednesday. Despite a dip in form from the Baggies, we expect them to immediately return to winning ways when they host Millwall at The Hawthorns.

Maja is one of the most popular Fantasy EFL assets backed by a significant 23.1% of managers. However, with an average 7.8 points per game in Fantasy EFL, this ownership is justified. Therefore he is the player from our top picks that we trust most with the captaincy.

Jay Stansfield – Charlton Athletic v Birmingham City

The next attacking asset we have opted for is the League One record signing Jay Stansfield (F). Stansfield has been in unbelievable form since joining from Fulham for a fee in the region of £20m. There was a lot of outside noise regarding the attacker, but he seems to have already silenced the critics. The forward has returned three goals (+15) and two assists (+6) in just four appearances for the Blues.

Next up, Stansfield travels with his side to Charlton Athletic, which is a great time to face the Addicks. They have lost their previous three matches and conceded six goals in that time. Therefore it’s an excellent opportunity for Stansfield to get back on the scoresheet with the forward failing to score in his last two matches for the Blues. Another one of the top picks that could be captained in Gameweek 9.

Samson Tovide – Colchester United v Carlisle United

The final attacking selection here is much more of a differential. Colchester United’s talisman, Samson Tovide (F) is currently backed by just 0.2% of Fantasy EFL managers. In the last outing, Tovide featured for the full 90 minutes (+2) and scored the only goal (+5) in his side’s 1-1 draw away to Port Vale.

With Carlisle United up next, there is a great chance for the attacker to extend his overall goal tally. The forward has three goals (+15) and three assists (+9) to his name this season, contributing to his overall total of 46 points.

Another factor to consider when making the player selections in Fantasy EFL is their opponents. Carlisle have lost seven of their opening nine matches, which suggests that Tovide has an excellent chance to be back amongst the goals in this one. Also, a huge opportunity for the home side to climb the League Two standings.



