Vote for FFScout at the Football Content Awards 2024

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce that we have been nominated for the Football Content Awards 2024.

We are on the shortlist for the ‘Best in Fantasy Football: Organisation’ category – and we would love to have your vote!

Details of how to do so are listed below.

A big thank you is owed to those of you who are nominating us for the award, as well as our loyal band of readers and subscribers for your continued and much-appreciated support of the site.

FOOTBALL CONTENT AWARDS 2024 – HOW TO VOTE

If you want to vote for Fantasy Football Scout to win, then you can do so by CLICKING HERE.

Select our name from the drop-down menu under the ‘Organisation’ sub-section of ‘Best in Fantasy Football’:

A best ‘Creator’ can also be nominated, with FPL Harry, FPL Focal and FPL Family among the names on the poll.

Voting closes at 23:59 on Sunday 13th October, with the winners announced at a live event at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday 21st November.

The editorial team would also like to thank all of our authors, who have helped contribute to the broadest and most comprehensive programme of articles in the Fantasy Football community.

