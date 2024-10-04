A busy day of press conferences is ahead: we’ll be getting Gameweek 7 team news from 14 Premier League managers on Friday.

We’ll bring you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) updates on this page.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available. Keep refreshing for the latest news!

GAMEWEEK 7: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 7: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Times in BST

NEWCASTLE UNITED

As expected, Alexander Isak (toe) will miss the trip to Everton.

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee), Callum Wilson (back) and Lewis Miley (back) also remain unavailable for the Magpies.

Eddie Howe is hopeful that Isak will follow Wilson in being fit for Gameweek 8.

“No, unfortunately not, he won’t make the game. We hope he will be back with Callum for the game after the international break. That’s the plan at the moment, so fingers crossed both players continue to do well.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

There is positive news elsewhere.

Fabian Schar (ankle) and Martin Dubravka (knee) both hobbled out of the midweek cup win over Wimbledon, a match that Nick Pope (knee) and Kieran Trippier (muscle) also missed.

But Schar and Pope “should” be available, while there is hope for Trippier. Dubravka’s issue is also not serious.

“Yeah, [Nick Pope] should be OK. Yeah, we hope [Kieran Trippier will be fit], yeah. [Fabian Schar] should be OK.” – Eddie Howe

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jan Paul van Hecke (groin), Matt O’Riley (ankle) and Joao Pedro (ankle) remain out for the Seagulls.

Van Hecke himself confirmed earlier in the week that he would be out for around six weeks.

Fabian Hurzeler grouped the three as “long-term” injuries.

James Milner (hamstring), Brajan Gruda (unknown injury) and Solly March (knee) are all closing in on comebacks, however.

“Let’s start with the positive things. Brajan Gruda and Solly March, they trained really good this week. They might be an option for the weekend. “The others, the long-term injuries, Matt O’Riley, Joao Pedro, JP and… I forgot someone… not James Milner, he’s also an option for this weekend. “So, there is positive and negative news but in general we see more positive that the players come back.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Joel Veltman (illness) returns but Simon Adingra remains a doubt. The winger missed out in Gameweek 6 as a “precaution” but Hurzeler has suggested he may not be risked this weekend.

BOURNEMOUTH

There are no fresh injury concerns for the Cherries ahead of their trip to Leicester City.

Tyler Adams (back) is on the only player on the sidelines but even he is close to a return.

The American midfielder will return to full training during the international break.



