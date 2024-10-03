FPL Gameweek 7 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

After midweek cup action at home and abroad, there’s plenty of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury news to clarify for Gameweek 7.

We start with six pre-match press conferences that take place on Thursday.

We’ll be bringing you the latest key quotes and injury updates in the ‘live’ article below.

We expect the other 14 top-flight managers to hold press conferences on Friday. For the latest on those sides, check out our early team news summary.

GAMEWEEK 7 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 7 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Times in BST

EVERTON

Seamus Coleman (ankle), Youssef Chermiti (foot) and Armando Broja (foot) remain out for the Toffees.

“[Chermiti and Broja] are a bit longer, those two. Coleman’s a bit longer, as well, not too much longer. We’d be hopeful over this international period that he gets closer.” – Sean Dyche

Only match fitness is holding Nathan Patterson (hamstring) back: he’s now featured twice for the under-21s as he recovers from a long lay-off.

“Patto is more common sense now, he’s out training all the time but he need a game programme after being out just around that six-months mark. A bit of a longer-term situation but he’s making progress and he’s training regularly. So far, so good. “Patto, we know and he knows, he’s still searching for that true fitness and that sharpness.” – Sean Dyche on Nathan Patterson.

WEST HAM UNITED

The only confirmed absentee that West Ham have going into the weekend is Niclas Fullkrug (Achilles).

He hasn’t been seen since the September internationals and despite reportedly returning to training last week, he remains unavailable.

“About the injuries, we have the Fullkrug injury that he continues out [with]. He’s not available. The rest, they are ready. “We’d like him fit now but he’s having little problems. They are not very important but it’s enough time, it’s true. We lost him from the first break to the second break. Hopefully, we are going to have him ready in the next matches.” – Julen Lopetegui

Edson Alvarez is back from a one-match ban.

There was no mention of Mohammed Kudus, who Lopetegui reportedly clashed with at half-time last weekend. The West Ham boss had substituted his winger at the interval.

IPSWICH TOWN

Kieran McKenna said on Thursday that Jens Cajuste has “a little issue with his knee”. The central midfielder will miss Gameweek 7 but could return thereafter.

McKenna added that there were some other “fresh knocks” that are being assessed, too. The Ipswich boss said that there might be a change or two as a result.

Nathan Broadhead (hamstring) and Harry Clarke (Achilles) have been back in training for a few weeks and have been effectively cleared to play, even though they have yet to feature in a matchday squad.

LEICESTER CITY

Patson Daka (ankle) and Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) remain on the sidelines for Leicester.

Hamza Choudhury has joined the injury list, meanwhile. He has dislocated his shoulder and could be out for “a little while”.

The Foxes’ head coach, Steve Cooper, revealed on Thursday that Jannik Vestergaard (ankle) was back in training.

The centre-half has been named in Denmark’s squad for the October internationals, too.

Like McKenna above, Cooper said that a few others had “knocks” that would need to be assessed.

SOUTHAMPTON

Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) is a long-term absentee for Saints, who will have Jack Stephens suspended for another two fixtures.

Stephens had just finished a three-match ban when he was slapped with a fresh two-match suspension for using abusive language.

Russell Martin confirmed on Thursday that Will Smallbone (hamstring) and Kamaldeen Sulemana (ankle) are not quite ready to return.



