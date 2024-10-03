With eight Premier League teams in midweek cup action at home or abroad, there’s lots of early injury news to wade through ahead of Gameweek 7.

Most of the concerns will hopefully be addressed in the pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday. We’ll have article round-ups on both days and a video summary, as usual.

But until then, it’s helpful to know what’s what – so this initial rundown gives an overview of all 20 Premier League sides.

Make sure to visit our team news tab and injuries and bans page for more information as the deadline nears.

CRYSTAL PALACE V LIVERPOOL

Chadi Riad (knee) will definitely miss the visit of Liverpool, while it’s likely that Cheick Doucoure (toe) and Chris Richards (hamstring) won’t have recovered. “Weeks” was the estimate that Oliver Glasner previously gave for both players over the last fortnight.

Trevoh Chalobah (abdominal) and Matheus Franca (rib) both returned to training last week. Chalobah was an unused substitute in Gameweek 6 but the match came too soon for Franca, who is lacking match fitness after months on the sidelines.

As for Liverpool, Harvey Elliott remains sidelined with a fractured foot.

Federico Chiesa is the new concern. He missed Wednesday’s win over Bologna with what Arne Slot said were “some problems”.

“Federico trained with us yesterday and came in today with some problems. I’m not expecting him to be in the team tomorrow, which is a pity for us but of course for him even more. “That’s always difficult [to put a timeframe on Chiesa’s recovery] because it happened yesterday but I’m not expecting him to be out for a very long period of time. “But this game is not possible for him and we have to wait and see if he can manage to be in the team on Saturday. And afterwards, it’s the international break.” – Arne Slot on Federico Chiesa, speaking on Tuesday

Darwin Nunez (illness), Diogo Jota (knock) and Andrew Robertson (knock) all recovered to feature against the Italian side.

Darwin had sat out Gameweek 6, while Jota and Robertson collected knocks at Molineux. Slot said Jota’s issue caused him to miss “two sessions” but the Portugal international got through half an hour at Anfield in midweek.

ARSENAL V SOUTHAMPTON

Mikel Merino (shoulder) returned to the Arsenal squad for Tuesday’s win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) could be the next Gunner back, having trained partly with his teammates over the last week or so.

Martin Odegaard (ankle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) and Kieran Tierney (hamstring) remain sidelined, however.

There are also concerns over Jurrien Timber (muscle) and Ben White (groin).

White has now missed the last three competitive matches, having been restricted to a substitute role in Gameweek 5.

Timber meanwhile was hooked at half-time of the PSG game as a precautionary measure.

“He was unbelievable in the first half but he felt something muscular and he was uncertain and I didn’t want to take any risks. He’s been out for a year, he’s played a lot of minutes, probably more minutes than we wanted in the last few weeks and we have to manage him.” – Mikel Arteta on Jurrien Timber

Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) is a long-term absentee for Saints, who will have Jack Stephens suspended for another two fixtures.

Stephens had just finished a three-match ban when he was slapped with a fresh two-match suspension for using abusive language.

Will Smallbone (hamstring) might be back for this one but Kamaldeen Sulemana (ankle) was “still a bit away” as of last Thursday.

BRENTFORD V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Igor Thiago (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Yoane Wissa (ankle), Gustavo Nunes (back) and, likely, Mathias Jensen (calf) will remain out for the Bees.

It doesn’t sound like Rico Henry (knee) will be ready to return, either. Another under-21 game went by in midweek without the long-term absentee featuring.

Christian Norgaard (minor injury) may be back for this one: he missed out last weekend in what was described as a “close call”.

Yerson Mosquera (knee), Bastien Meupiyou (unknown), Boubacar Traore (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) are unavailable for Wolves.

Gary O’Neil was hoping that Santiago Bueno hadn’t joined the injury list after he complained of tightness in his glute against Liverpool.

The good news is that he has been sighted in Wolves’ latest training ground images.

Craig Dawson was pictured, too, having only missed out in Gameweek 6 due to illness.

LEICESTER CITY V BOURNEMOUTH

Patson Daka (ankle) and Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) remain on the sidelines for Leicester.

The Foxes’ head coach, Steve Cooper, revealed after last week’s cup victory over Walsall that Jannik Vestergaard (ankle) was currently unavailable.

Cooper suggested that Vestergaard could be back on the grass that week and, although he sat out Gameweek 6, he has been named in Denmark’s squad for the October internationals.

Tyler Adams (back) is the only player on the Bournemouth injury list, so far as we know.

MANCHESTER CITY V FULHAM

Rodri (knee) is on the long-term injury list, of course, while Oscar Bobb (leg) and Nathan Ake (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Having not been involved against Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday, it’s doubtful whether Kevin De Bruyne (thigh) will recover in time to face Fulham.

“For Fulham or after the international break, hopefully he will be OK.” – Pep Guardiola, speaking on Monday

The “knock” that Erling Haaland picked up in Gameweek 6 didn’t stop him from lasting an hour of the midweek Champions League victory.

Carlos Vinicius (calf) should be fit for the Cottagers: he was ruled out for 8-10 days nearly three weeks ago. Having been omitted from the matchday squad before he was injured, he may have even been available in Gameweek 6 and simply not selected again.

Jorge Cuenca posted a social media image a week ago to suggest he’s currently sidelined with an ankle injury – but we’ve not had confirmation of that from Marco Silva.

WEST HAM UNITED V IPSWICH TOWN

The only West Ham concern that we’re aware of is Niclas Fullkrug (Achilles). He hasn’t been seen since the September internationals and despite initial word that he was set to return to training last week, he failed to feature in league or cup.

Edson Alvarez is back from a ban.

Ipswich are pretty much injury free, so far as we know.

Nathan Broadhead (hamstring) and Harry Clarke (Achilles) have been back in training for a few weeks and have been effectively cleared to play, even though they have yet to feature in a matchday squad.

EVERTON V NEWCASTLE UNITED

Seamus Coleman (ankle), Youssef Chermiti (foot) and Armando Broja (foot) will remain out for the Toffees.

Only match fitness is holding Nathan Patterson (hamstring) back. He’s now featured twice for the under-21s as he recovers from a long lay-off.

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee), Callum Wilson (back) and Lewis Miley (back) remain unavailable for the Magpies.

The latter two should be back after the October international break.

We may not see Alexander Isak (toe) before then, either.

“It was one of those situations where, if he could tolerate the pain, he would be fine. He tolerated the pain for about 80 minutes before he became aware of any feeling back in that toe. “It was either he’d be out until probably after the international break initially, or he could carry on playing as normal if he could tolerate the feelings and the effects of the injury. He hasn’t been able to do that, so we’re back to the original diagnosis, I think.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak, speaking on Monday

Fabian Schar (ankle) and Martin Dubravka (knee) both hobbled out of the midweek cup win over Wimbledon, a match that Nick Pope (knee) and Kieran Trippier (muscle) also missed.

“I think we’re OK. Martin Dubravka’s taken a nasty bang to his knee, we hope he’s all right but we’ll see how he settles down tomorrow. Hopefully no major injuries from the game. Fabian [Schar] had a couple of issues, his ankle and other things, but hopefully he’ll be all right and it’s not serious.” – Eddie Howe, speaking on Tuesday

“We don’t think it’s serious, it’s just a bit of swelling on his knee. We’re hopeful he will be fit for Everton on Saturday.” – Eddie Howe on Nick Pope, speaking on Tuesday

ASTON VILLA V MANCHESTER UNITED

John McGinn (hamstring) remains sidelined, while long-term Villa absentees Tyrone Mings (knee) and Boubacar Kamara (knee) are targeting a return after the October internationals.

Matty Cash (hamstring) was back in the matchday squad after a month out on Wednesday, albeit as a non-playing substitute.

The win over Bayern Munich may have come at a further cost. Jacob Ramsey hobbled off in the first half with what looked like a groin injury, while Amadou Onana appeared to be feeling his hamstring when he was hooked on the hour.

None of the post-match interviews have yielded any quotes on the pair.

Leny Yoro (foot), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Luke Shaw (calf) remain out for United.

“We hope Luke Shaw can return after the international break quickly. I don’t know if it’s the first game, we’re hoping for [it], but I can’t, in this moment, tell this with 100 per cent security. “But, yeah, from now on, we have two-and-a-half weeks to work to that point. And, shortly after, he’ll be there.” – Erik ten Hag on Luke Shaw, speaking on Wednesday

Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire are fit, however. Mainoo limped out of Sunday’s loss to Tottenham Hotspur, while Maguire sat the game out altogether with a knock.

Both players are part of United’s squad to face Porto on Thursday.

Mason Mount (knock/head) hasn’t made the trip to Portugal, however.

“He had a head injury and picked up a knock so they are the two reasons why he’s not available for tomorrow.” – Erik ten Hag on Mason Mount, speaking on Wednesday

Bruno Fernandes is, in case you hadn’t heard, available: he’s had his Gameweek 6 red card rescinded on appeal.

CHELSEA V NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Reece James (hamstring) and Omari Kellyman (hamstring) are the only Blues on the sidelines at present.

“They are all available except the guys that are not in the squad. Reece [James] is unavailable.” – Enzo Maresca speaking ahead of Thursday’s clash with Gent

Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahima Sangare (hamstring) are out long term for Nottingham Forest.

Morgan Gibbs-White back from a one-match ban, however, following his Gameweek 5 red card.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Brighton have been dealt a blow when Jan Paul van Hecke this week confirmed the extent of his groin injury.

“We have to wait and see how the rehabilitation goes but in principle, it is six weeks. I feel like I am slightly ahead of schedule. I hope that it will go a bit faster and that I can rejoin sooner.” – Jan Paul van Hecke, speaking this week

Matt O’Riley (ankle) is the only other known long-term injury for Brighton at present.

James Milner (hamstring), Brajan Gruda (unknown injury) and Solly March (knee) are all closing in on comebacks but it remains to be seen if this match comes too soon for them. Gruda and March were both pictured in team training on Wednesday.

Joao Pedro (ankle) wasn’t sighted. He missed the defeat to Chelsea but Fabian Hurzeler said last Thursday that he was “convinced he will be back soon”.

Joel Veltman should return after illness, while Simon Adingra‘s omission last weekend was said to be “precautionary”.

Richarlison (muscle) and Wilson Odobert (hamstring) remain out for Spurs.

The Lilywhites were still without Son Heung-min (hamstring) and Destiny Udogie (quad) for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League tie with Ferencvaros.

Son was injured a week ago against Qarabag, while Udogie came off at half-time in Gameweek 6.

“Squad-wise, from the weekend, Destiny hasn’t travelled. It’s nothing significant, his injury, but again it didn’t make sense to bring him over if he wasn’t going to play. Radu [Dragusin] is suspended and Sonny is back in London doing rehab, but the rest of the squad plus the young players have travelled.” – Ange Postecoglou, speaking on Thursday

DETAILS OF HOW TO VOTE HERE

GO STRAIGHT TO THE VOTING PAGE HERE



