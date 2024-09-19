15
  1. Sospeter
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    KDB to Son for -4
    or hold Lewis 1st sub

  2. Valar(Keith)
    • 15 Years
    15 mins ago

    Why is Martinez (manutd) Falling at 7.65 percent per hour on FfFix? Have I missed something?

    1. Valar(Keith)
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      On Fantasyfootballhub*

    2. Valar(Keith)
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      For reference.. wissa is falling at 0.48 percent per hour. So he is falling at 17 times his rate and has no flag and got a CS last game

      1. JIMMY TUGGINS
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Quiet day?

    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think you need a hobby champ.

      1. Valar(Keith)
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Haha. I'm back from a 2 week vacation and just catching up. Is Lisandro Martinez injured/some news I missed basically?

  3. STRNATOR
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Divoká karta je aktivní.

    Sels - Matthews
    Gabriel - Saliba - Pau - Kilman - Aina
    Saka - Smith Rowe - Mbeumo - McNeil - Luis Diaz
    Watkins - DCL - Haaland

    Přemýšlím: Saliba + Luis Diaz + Watkins Konate + Salah + Stewart
    Myslíte si, že je to správné nebo zůstaňte původní verze?

    Díky!

  4. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Isak to dcl or vardy?

  5. TKC07
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    A) One eyed Isak and save FT
    B) DCL

    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Thinking to do isak to dcl

  6. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Diaz minutes prediction this gw?

    1. TKC07
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      59:59

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      2

  7. pjomara
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Team:
    Hendersen,
    Taa, Robinson, Porro
    ESR, Jota, Palmer, Madueke, Gordon
    Haaland, Havert
    Sub: 4.0s plus Joao Pedro

    2 Ft 0.6 itb

    Thinking of
    Madueke + Havertz to
    McNeil and Watkins.
    Yay or nay?

