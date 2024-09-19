After midweek EFL Cup and Champions League action, there’s plenty of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news to clear up for Gameweek 5.

Six of the 20 pre-match press conferences take place on Thursday. Sean Dyche and Erik ten Hag are among the managers facing the media.

As ever, we’ll be bringing you the latest key quotes and injury updates in the ‘live’ article below.

We expect the other 14 top-flight managers to hold press conferences on Friday. For the latest on those dozen sides, check out our early team news summary.

GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Sean Dyche was belatedly added to the above list at 1.30pm BST.

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Garner and Vitaly Mykolenko missed the midweek cup tie against Southampton through illness but Calvert-Lewin and Mykolenko were back in training on Thursday.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks okay today, he was back in on the grass so we’re hopeful that his illness has gone. “Jimmy Garner is still not in with illness. “Myko is through the illness, he was in today. So we’re hopeful that’s him done.” – Sean Dyche

It’s looking positive for another midweek absentee, James Tarkowski (back), too.

“James Tarkowski, we’re hopeful. Trained today, [we’ll] see [if] there’s no reaction.” – Sean Dyche

Jarrad Branthwaite (groin) and Nathan Patterson (hamstring) are closing in on returns, too. Although they won’t feature in Gameweek 5, they should get game-time with the under-21s this weekend.

“Jarrad is making progress, hopefully gets involved in a game this weekend – its looking like he will do – with the under-21s. “Nathan Patterson, same as Jarrad.” – Sean Dyche

Elsewhere, Seamus Coleman (ankle) is facing a longer spell on the sidelines than originally anticipated.

Idrissa Gana Gueye also won’t feature against Leicester City for personal reasons, while Youssef Chermiti (foot) and Armando Broja (foot) are out longer term.

“Idrissa, unfortunately, has had a family bereavement so he won’t be here. “Seamus is still injured, unfortunately, it’s going to be longer than we hoped. So that’s not going to be a quick situation, we’re not sure of the timescale yet.” – Sean Dyche

The situation could get even worse, with Michael Keane requiring a scan. Jack Harrison also fell ill on Thursday.

“Keano is getting checked out today, just having a precautionary scan to make sure he’s OK.” – Sean Dyche

“Jack Harrison, I forgot to mention him, he’s gone home unwell but we’re hopeful that’s something out of nothing.” – Sean Dyche

WEST HAM UNITED

West Ham will make a late check on Emerson Palmieri ahead of Saturday’s early kick-off.

The left-back took a blow to his knee in Gameweek 4 and had to be replaced in the second half.

However, the Italian looks to have avoided serious injury.

“Fortunately, Emi was not an important one. A big knock but we have to review and evaluate every day. We have 48 hours to the match so I think we have time. Tomorrow we are going to evaluate again.” – Julen Lopetegui

The other known concern is Niclas Fullkrug, who was sidelined for last weekend’s draw with Crystal Palace.

He suffered an Achilles issue while away with Germany over the September international break but there’s not yet been a timeline offered on his recovery.

“The news is that we’re trying to recover all the players but we need to wait until tomorrow to know more.” – Julen Lopetegui

IPSWICH TOWN

Ipswich are pretty much injury free heading into the trip to Southampton.

Kieran McKenna said that “pretty much everyone” had been in training this week, although some players were managing “knocks and niggles”.

Nathan Broadhead (hamstring) and Harry Clarke (Achilles) have been out all season but are back in training.

Broadhead is the furthest ahead in terms of match-readiness and “could” get some minutes on Saturday.

SOUTHAMPTON

Russell Martin thinks that everyone has come through unscathed from Tuesday’s cup success over Everton.

The Saints boss added that there’ll be “a couple of guys” who haven’t got many first-team minutes recently playing for the under-21s on Friday night.

Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) is the only long-term injury that the Saints have, while Jack Stephens is suspended for the next two league matches after his straight red card last weekend.

We’re still awaiting news on Will Smallbone and Kamaldeen Sulemana (ankle). Smallbone missed out in Gameweek 4 with a hamstring injury of unknown severity, while Kamaldeen was described as “very close” last week.

LEICESTER CITY

Steve Cooper says he has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Everton game, other than a few “bumps and bruises”.

Patson Daka (ankle) and Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) remain on the sidelines for the Foxes.

Loanee Odsonne Edouard is available again after being unable to face his parent club in Gameweek 4.



