With 13 Premier League teams in midweek cup action, there’s lots of injury news to wade through ahead of Gameweek 5.

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday will, of course, tell us a lot more on the injury front. We’ll have article round-ups on both days and a video summary, as usual.

In the meantime, this initial rundown gives an overview of all 20 Premier League sides.

Our team news tab and injuries and bans page are the places to go for more information as the deadline nears.

WEST HAM UNITED V CHELSEA

Emerson Palmieri took a blow to the knee in the Gameweek 4 draw with Fulham, so further news is awaited on him.

Niclas Fullkrug was sidelined for that game: he suffered an Achilles issue while away with Germany over the September international break but there’s not yet a timeline on his recovery.

As for Chelsea, Malo Gusto (thigh) and Romeo Lavia (hamstring) have been pictured back in training this week.

The Blues said the pair “continued their rehabilitation with another modified session as they continue their recovery from injury”.

Reece James (hamstring) remains sidelined despite being pictured with his boots on, while Omari Kellyman (hamstring) is reportedly out for two months.

ASTON VILLA V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Long-term absentees Tyrone Mings (knee) and Boubacar Kamara (knee) are back in training and will return to a matchday squad in the coming weeks – but very likely not this weekend.

Matty Cash should be nearing a return from a hamstring injury that was expected to keep him out for 3-4 weeks.

Leon Bailey (hamstring) recovered to be on the bench against Young Boys on Tuesday. Ollie Watkins is fine despite a midweek scare, too.

Bastien Meupiyou (unknown), Boubacar Traore (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) remain on the injury list for Wolves.

A number of Gary O’Neil’s squad missed out on the cup defeat to Brighton, meanwhile.

Rayan Ait-Nouri was one of them, after turning his ankle in Gameweek 4. Yerson Mosquera (calf) and Toti Gomes (hamstring) did too, although their omissions sounded more precautionary and O’Neil has already said that Toti would be fit to face Villa.

“It’s a small hamstring issue for Toti who will be fit for Aston Villa, I’m not sure on Brighton. “Rayan [Ait-Nouri] was another unfortunate one with his ankle injury, which we hope is not too serious because we’re going to need him. He rolled his ankle, the same one he rolled before, so he’s hopefully not too bad, but it’s too early to say.” – Gary O’Neil, speaking on Tuesday

FULHAM V NEWCASTLE UNITED

Carlos Vinicius (calf) was ruled out for 8-10 days a week ago, so this game may come too soon for him.

We don’t think the Cottagers have any more concerns, providing injury wasn’t the reason why Rodrigo Muniz was hooked at Deepdale on Tuesday.

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) and Lewis Miley (back) are out long term for the Magpies.

The latest is awaited on Callum Wilson (back), who wasn’t recovering as hoped when Eddie Howe faced the media last Friday.

The new worry is Alexander Isak, who came off with an eye injury at Molineux last weekend. He wasn’t seen in midweek training images – not that that’s always a good way of gauging availability.

LEICESTER CITY V EVERTON

Patson Daka (ankle) and Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) remain on the sidelines for Leicester but loanee Odsonne Edouard is available again after being unable to face his parent club in Gameweek 4.

Youssef Chermiti (foot) and Armando Broja (foot) are expected to remain out for Everton.

Jarrad Branthwaite (groin) and Nathan Patterson (hamstring) have stepped up their involvement in training but Sean Dyche hinted earlier this week that neither player would be rushed back in Gameweek 5.

Seamus Coleman (ankle), forced out of the Republic of Ireland’s defeat to England almost two weeks ago, hasn’t featured for the Toffees since.

James Tarkowski (back) wasn’t risked on Tuesday, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Garner and Vitaly Mykolenko were ill.

Sean Dyche was hopeful of having all four back at the King Power.

LIVERPOOL V BOURNEMOUTH

Harvey Elliott remains out after he suffered a fractured foot on international duty, ruling him out for a reported six weeks at least.

That it’s though, we think, on the Liverpool injury front.

Tyler Adams (back) is the only Cherry on the long-term injury list, so far as we know.

But we don’t have a return date for Dango Ouattara, who came back from international duty with a twisted ankle.

Loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga is available for selection, however, after missing out in Gameweek 4.

SOUTHAMPTON V IPSWICH TOWN

Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) is the only long-term injury that the Saints have but Will Smallbone missed out in Gameweek 4 with a hamstring injury of unknown severity.

Kamaldeen Sulemana (ankle) was described as “very close” last week, so could be back.

Jack Stephens is suspended for the next two league matches after his straight red card last weekend.

Ipswich are nearly injury free.

Nathan Broadhead (hamstring) and Harry Clarke (Achilles) have been out all season but are back in training. They could make an appearance in a matchday squad soon.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V BRENTFORD

Ange Postecoglou said last Friday that Richarlison (muscle) and Will Lankshear (hamstring) still had “a bit of work to do” before they were fit. We’re assuming they’re still out after they failed to feature in midweek.

Yves Bissouma has a “chance” of featuring, however.

Wednesday night saw Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner come off with injuries, one sounding worse than the other.

“Hard to say, Wilson looked fairly significant, so we’ll just wait and see. Timo, again not really sure if it was just fatigue but yeah, a bit unfortunate for both of those. Obviously, both play in a similar position as well. We’re hoping it’s nothing too significant.” – Ange Postecoglou

Destiny Udogie‘s half-time substitution was pre-planned, at least.

Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Igor Thiago (knee) and Josh Dasilva (knee) remain out for Brentford, while Rico Henry‘s chances of featuring took a blow over the international break when his planned return from a long-term knee injury – in a friendly against QPR – were curtailed because of a knock in training. He hasn’t featured in league or cup since.

Yoane Wissa (ankle) was added to the injury list for two months earlier this week, while Mathias Jensen (calf) and Gustavo Nunes (back) may not return before the October international break.

CRYSTAL PALACE V MANCHESTER UNITED

Chadi Riad (knee) is definitely out, while Matheus Franca (rib) will probably be sidelined too as he was only doing individual work as of last week.

Oliver Glasner previously said Trevoh Chalobah (abdominal) would remain “questionable” for this game.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is the newest concern, having sustained a toe injury in Gameweek 4. He didn’t feature in the cup in midweek.

Leny Yoro (foot), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Victor Lindelof (toe) look set to remain out for United. The game probably comes too soon for Luke Shaw (calf), as well, although he’s nearing a return.

Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring) and Mason Mount (muscle) were pictured in training this week, however. We await Erik ten Hag’s word on how far away they are.

The good news is that Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez shrugged off Gameweek 4 injury scares to be involved against Barnsley on Tuesday.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION V NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Matt O’Riley (ankle) is the only known long-term injury at present.

James Milner (hamstring) may still be out, however, as Fabian Hurzeler wasn’t sure of a definite timeline on him.

Summer signing Brajan Gruda (unknown injury) hasn’t been seen since joining the club, either.

Solly March (knee) is getting nearer a comeback and Mats Wieffer was at least back in the squad in midweek.

Joao Pedro (unknown injury) wasn’t – but Hurzeler’s post-match comments sound quite positive.

“So, he made a training session today and we shouldn’t or we don’t want to [take] any risk for today. Let’s see how how the next days will be.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Joao Pedro, speaking on Wednesday

Danilo (ankle) and now Ibrahima Sangare (hamstring) are out long term for Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees also have an ongoing concern in Willy Boly (calf). He has missed the last two in league and cup since returning from international duty injured.

MANCHESTER CITY V ARSENAL

Kevin De Bruyne will be assessed after being substituted at half-time of Manchester City’s draw with Inter on Wednesday.

“I don’t know, I will have more info tomorrow [Thursday]. The doctor said to me he was not ready to play [in the second half].” – Pep Guardiola on Kevin De Bruyne, speaking on Wednesday

Oscar Bobb (leg) and Nathan Ake (hamstring) are definitely out for the reigning champions.

There’s mixed news from the Arsenal camp.

Riccardo Calafiori and Bukayo Saka have been passed fit for Thursday’s clash with Atalanta.

“[Bukayo] was able to train today. He completed most of the session so he’s available. “Riccardo was able to train today so he will be available. He’s in the squad and that’s great news because as we all know we’ve been quite short in the past few weeks.” – Mikel Arteta, speaking on Wednesday

But Martin Odegaard (ankle) will now be out for a “while” after scans revealed “significant” damage.

“After everything was scanned, they showed there was some damage, especially in one of the ligaments in the ankle so we’re going to miss him. “I don’t want to [put a timeframe on it] because I am not a doctor but it is something quite significant so we’re going to lose him for a while – hopefully not months but let’s see.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard, speaking on Wednesday

Mikel Merino (shoulder), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and Kieran Tierney (hamstring) also remain out.

Declan Rice returns from suspension following his Gameweek 3 red card.



