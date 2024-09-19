150
  1. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Best 4.0m defender?
    Looking for someone nailed mostly

    Greaves ?

    1. Salah_Fingers
      • 10 Years
      3 hours ago

      That's who I went for, or the brentford defender I've seen people saying will start at 4.0

    2. Viper
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Van De Berg of Brentford could be. Big money signing and started last week

    3. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Brentford 3 at the back versus City. May not get ahead of Pinnock in a flat back 4

  2. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Isak > Watkins or hold off?

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Wait for pressers

    2. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      I would yes regardless

    3. Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Hold off

  3. Salah_Fingers
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Please pick one from each to start - currently on A1:

    A - Konsa
    B - Robinson
    AND
    1 - Rodgers
    2 - Semenyo

    1. FF Dirtbag
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      A1

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      B2

    3. Salah_Fingers
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Cheers, I'll flip a coin

  4. FF Dirtbag
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Heavily considering this on WC... is it terrible?

    Raya fabianski
    Gabriel Konate Konsa Aina Greaves
    Salah Saka Mbuemo Semenyo Dibling
    Haaland Vardy DCL

    0 ITB

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Prefer my non WC team

    2. FPL Dakes
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Not terrible but definite weak points in the likes DCL, Semenyo, maybe Vardy long term.

      Is Konata nailed? Konsa also doesn’t offer much.

      That said, just need the big dogs to fire and you’re fine

    3. Alexis Nonsense
      • 8 Years
      just now

      It’s far from bad, but not enough differentials to be worth it. A lot of teams are similar, so I would wait or go with more differentials. I would also be afraid of TAA, but you can’t have them all ofc.

  5. BlzE_94
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Save FT?

    Raya
    TAA Robinson Greaves
    Salah Palmer ESR Rogers
    Haaland Havertz Pedro

    Fabianski Winks Keane Faes

    1. FPL Dakes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Yes mate. Help below?

  6. Viper
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Henderson Flekken

    Gabriel Porro Robinson (2 x 4.0m duds)

    Saka Jota Eze Rogers (Winks)

    Havertz Haaland Isak

    A. Saka & Havertz -> Salah & Vardy (2Fts). Wildcard in Gw6

    B. Keep Saka & Havertz. Save FT & save WC.

    1. FPL Dakes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      I’d be very tempted by A

    2. Gringo Kid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      The same dilemma here, and honestly dont have a clue 🙂

  7. FPL Dakes
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Wwyd here, with 1FT + £2.8m ITB?

    A) Sangare to any mid up to £7.3m
    B) Munoz to Trent
    C) Munoz to Gabriel
    D) other
    E) save FT

    Pope (Virginia)
    Munoz Robinson Porro (Faes Johnson)
    Salah Eze Mbeumo ESR (Sangare**)
    Haaland Havertz JoaoPedro

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      C next week, so roll.

  8. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Regarding TAA captaincy.

    I looked back on the data from last season and in games both Trent and Salah played:
    - Salah outscored Trent 16 times
    - Trent outscored Salah 7 times

    This is closer than I thought it would be. Could we be overlooking Trent as captain?

    1. Mother Farke
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Madness to captain TAA considering how attacking Bournemouth are. His CS will go imo.

    2. Flynny
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      I have isak Muniz and jota and 1ft. Plan to wildcard gw6.

      Muniz needs to go. Isak apparently hasn't trained and howe unlikely to confirm....

      What to do.

      A....take a hit. Maybe get vardy and watkins and wildcard gw6

      B....wildcard gw5

      Thanks

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        I had Muniz/Munoz/Isak/Jota/Pickford (&Virginia). WC'd this week. Slept better.

      2. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        B

        1. Flynny
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Find it awkward to wildcard this week with city v arsenal....

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            I got in the Arsenal/City players I wanted going forward regardless of this w/e fixture as I wasn't W/C with this week in mind specifically. Just bit the bullet as was running out of air freshener for my squad.

            1. Flynny
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              Cheers. Willing to share you wildcard team haha?!

              1. Merlin the Wraith
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 3 mins ago

                Sure, not ideal w/out Haaland but...
                Raya/Fab
                Robinson/Porro/Pau/Maz/Greaves
                Salah/Foden/Bilva/Mbeumo/Rice
                Havertz/Solanke/Watkins
                0.6itb.

                1. Flynny
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 1 min ago

                  Love the foden pick. Brave to go with no haaland though!!

                  1. Merlin the Wraith
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 56 mins ago

                    Agree, & hurt so far. Just hope Foden's been starved enough so far to hit the ground hungry. Salah will go eventually to fund a Haaland pick up down the line... Forgot to mention I did have Gvardiol Johnson (Ips) & Gordon as well yuk!

    3. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Play Greaves or Lewis ?

      Open Controls
      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Greaves.

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Greaves.

    4. duke313
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Is benching Haaland insane?

