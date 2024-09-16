38
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Wissa > DCL and stick to that price range (Vardy/Nketiah/Duran) to play alongside Haaland and Havertz?

    Or Wissa > Watkins + Palmer > Mbeumo for free?

    Does Wissa out affect Mbeumo or he is still a solid pick?

    1. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      or 4.5m Ross Murphy until second wildcard, play with 7 attackers?

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Ross Murphy?

        1. evilfuk
          • 14 Years
          13 mins ago

          Ross Stewart

          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            Never liked having a 4.5 forward, waste of a good spot. And not keen on upstarting Rogers much longer so definitely want a good 3rd striker,

            1. evilfuk
              • 14 Years
              6 mins ago

              I agree I'd rather have Tyler Dibling and go 3-4-3 if I wanted 8 playing attackers for permabench.

              I'm wondering if having Amad as 8th attacker plus reasonable 4th and 5th defenders could work out quite well if you fancy benching more premium assets in hard fixtures, e.g Havertz this week for example.

  2. DeSelby
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    Why does this keep happening to me?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      its your taste in women

  3. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Some guy asking for the best team to make on FPL right now?

    Raya / 4m
    Konate / Robinson / Aina / 4m / 4m
    Salah / Bowen / Mbuemo / ESR / Amad
    Haaland / Mateta / Havertz

    Could switch Amad to Rogers or winks and use the 0.5 somewhere else, but think this team would be solid most weeks

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      I like some of those picks. Bowen and Mateta.

    2. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      Amad little legend.

  4. Groot the Leveller
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Best can come up with.....

    Robertson, Wissa -> Lief Davis, Solanke for free...??

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Solanke so stanky.

      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Solanke is not a big team player - didnt work at Chelsea or Lpool, unlikely to work out at spurs if anything

    2. Groot the Leveller
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Or
      Robertson, Lewis, Wissa -> Lief Davis, Mosquera, Havertz for free...??

  5. evilfuk
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    Good news for me, a lot would of sold joao Pedro to Wissa.

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Very true

    2. Derbz87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      There will be plenty ditching Wissa, Muniz and JP... probably in that order but may depend on if JP is injured or not. Inevitable rises coming for DCL, Vardy etc

      1. evilfuk
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        my initial thoughts were DCL was the best JP replacement in 6 onwards. Everton's run co-incides with Brentfords, it's why I'm delaying the WC until gw14 now.

        two transfers away from Haaland now, not too long! :mrgreen:

  6. sankalparora07
      22 mins ago

      Is Alex Moreno a good option on WC? Should be nailed in that forest defense. Right?

      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        He messes about with his full backs quite a lot. Neco Williams a factor on one of the sides, can't recall if he's LB or RB

      2. evilfuk
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        I'd just go Aina 4.4m. Mark reckons he's pretty nailed.

        1. sankalparora07
            2 mins ago

            Cheers

          • Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Agreed

      3. JohannaAdams10
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Who scores more this week:

        A) Palmer, Watkins, Havertz
        B) Jota, Haaland, Vardy

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          The one with party ...

        2. evilfuk
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          B

      4. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        I mean, can we all just stop a moment and appreciate how this brilliant article was turned around so quickly. The wissa injury was only announced this afternoon so this must have been put together with so much detail with zero planning.

        1. evilfuk
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Have you re-enabled Zophar and Lateriser12 yet?

      5. Jack Burton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Wanted to save some transfers but meh been playing long enough to not plan to far ahead, hearing wissa news how about Palmer to Mbembo then Wissa to Watkins for free

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          See above, the moves I am considering. Does tempt me alot

          1. Jack Burton
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yes it is very tempting isn't it

            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Does Wissa out diminish Mbeumo’s output?

              Will selling Palmer lead to FOMO? Will he rip it up?

        2. evilfuk
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          it's almost impossible to save transfers Haha. I'll try after WC14.

          1. Jack Burton
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Ha ha good luck with that

            1. evilfuk
              • 14 Years
              1 min ago

              yeah almost impossible lol.

      6. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Feel sorry for Wissa but it's all in the game, yo!

        1. evilfuk
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          safe!

