83
Scout Notes September 15

FPL notes: Pedro + Wissa injury updates, Pep on rotation

83 Comments
Share

Rather than lavish more praise on Erling Haaland (£15.2m), we lead with injuries to Joao Pedro (£5.7m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.1m) in our first Gameweek 4 Scout Notes.

Any other key talking points from Manchester City v Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion v Ipswich Town, including Pep Guardiola’s first round of 2024/25 rotation, are also covered in this artice.

WHY JOAO PEDRO MISSED OUT

There was plenty of pre-match talk about whether post-international fatigue would limit Joao Pedro’s minutes on Saturday. As it turned out, injury did the job instead.

A “small issue” that hadn’t been disclosed in Fabian Hurzeler’s press conference ultimately put paid to his involvement against Ipswich.

Hurzeler initially made it sound like it was a precautionary omission but went on to say he didn’t have a definite comeback date.

“He had a small issue and I didn’t think we should take a risk. Of course, you might play him against Ipswich, but then we would risk and injury for two, three, four weeks.

“We cannot take this risk with anybody and I am happy with how all of the other players performed.

“I can’t say a clear date when he will be back, but my medical department will do a great job, so I think he will be back soon.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Joao Pedro, via The Athletic

“Yeah, I think he will be back soon.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Joao Pedro, via BBC Sussex

The good thing is that Brighton have an EFL Cup tie on Wednesday, so we should hear from Hurzeler before and after that match. The hope is that he’ll offer us a fresh update on Pedro then, even if the Brazilian isn’t risked.

WISSA INJURY LATEST

Another popular budget-friendly forward is newly yellow-flagged as of Saturday evening.

Yoane Wissa (£6.1m) continued his rich vein of form – three goals this season, 11 in his last 17 – with a strike after just 22 seconds at the Etihad.

But a robust tackle from Mateo Kovacic (£5.5m) ended Wissa’s afternoon after just 45 minutes. It didn’t look good – but we’ll have to wait a little longer for a proper prognosis.

“It could be a shorter one or it could be a longer one, I actually have no clue. We need to assess him tomorrow.

“A reckless tackle, I thought, from Kovačić, just going through the man, from behind him. I know it’s probably not a red card, but it’s frustrating that he’s injured.” – Thomas Frank on Yoane Wissa

The Bees, like Brighton, have a midweek cup tie to come. Hopefully, we’ll get more information from Thomas Frank on Wissa’s injury then.

RUTTER’S FULL DEBUT

The stalemate at the Amex would have cheered Pedro owners. The last thing they would have wanted was Georginio Rutter (£5.5m) coming into the side and hauling.

It’d be wrong to scapegoat Rutter for the blank, however. Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m), Kaoru Mitoma (£6.7m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.7m) were below the high levels they set in Gameweeks 1-3.

“Georginio made a good first impression. He could have scored and he made good actions. He worked well against the ball. So, in the end we can say Joao Pedro was missing but without him we had enough chances.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Georginio Rutter, via The Athletic

Despite the slight dip in performance, it still took a fine display from Ari Muric (£4.4m) to keep Brighton at bay. A superb 35th-minute double-save from Rutter and Minteh was the highlight, while he also got down smartly to keep out a Welbeck header. Rutter and Welbeck, direct from a free-kick, also fired narrowly wide.

At the other end, the Seagulls were scarcely troubled apart from the odd counter-attack. Ipswich didn’t have a shot until the 54th minute.

They look a lot more solid under Hurzeler – who constantly references off-the-ball work – than they did under Roberto De Zerbi. Two clean sheets is already a third of what they managed in 2023/24.

Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.5m) made his first appearance as a substitute, used at left-back rather than in central midfield.

PRAISE FOR IPSWICH…

Mitoma and Minteh were made to look ordinary, it should be said, by a fine defensive display. Axel Tuanzebe (£4.0m), again keeping Ben Johnson (£4.0m) out, was superb. So too was Leif Davis (£4.5m), who was ‘assisting’ more with the defensive effort than with goals here.

With a fine-looking run of games coming up, Davis should soon get more of a chance to stretch those legs upfield:

Wissa injury

Muric is an interesting proposition for FPL managers who are after a budget goalkeeper. Remember that he averaged 4.7 points per match last season, albeit in only 10 games with Burnley.

All in all, the Tractor Boys look like the most competent and well-drilled of the three promoted clubs.

Their attackers, as with Davis, should get a lot more joy in upcoming matches against Southampton, Everton and Leicester City after a very quiet afternoon here.

Liam Delap (£5.5m) underscored his budget appeal with a shot that hit the woodwork, but he does now have positonal rival George Hirst (£5.4m) back fit. Hirst replaced Delap before the hour mark here after a lot of ball-chasing.

…AND FOR BRENTFORD

There was a heartening display from Brentford, too, ahead of their favourable run. Then again, they always do seem to lift their levels against City.

Wissa injury

Bryan Mbeumo (£7.1m) had a great chance to add to Wissa’s goal, while Nathan Collins (£4.5m) also went close.

“The first 25 minutes we were close to world class… not many teams come here and have more possession, shots on target, xG. Second half they got a little bit more on top, but we stayed in the game and had two opportunities.” – Thomas Frank

“I don’t remember in eight or nine years, having a team playing the way they played the first 30 minutes. I would say 20-30 minutes, we were lucky for the deflection goal from Erling because they deserve the victory 0-1, maybe 0-2 or maybe 0-3. They were much better.” – Pep Guardiola

Sepp van den Berg (£4.0m) got his first start for Brentford but it’s a little early to be making assumptions about future game-time. Frank here used a defensive shape with three centre-halves, as he often does against the ‘bigger’ sides, and van den Berg was the third stopper brought in at the Etihad.

When the fixtures ease, as they do from Gameweek 6, it’ll be back to 4-3-3 – and it could be van den Berg making way. One to monitor.

PEP ON ROTATION

Having made only one, enforced, change in Gameweeks 1-3, Guardiola made four alterations against Brentford.

Ilkay Gundogan (£6.5m), John Stones (£5.4m) and Kyle Walker (£5.4m) made their first starts of the season; the two defenders certainly looked like were short of match practise in a shaky first-half display.

From the press conferences and interviews we’ve seen (there are embargoed sections still to come), Guardiola didn’t explicity reference Josko Gvardiol‘s (£6.0m) benching or Rico Lewis‘s (£4.7m) half-time withdrawal.

He did, however, discuss the need to give minutes to those who hadn’t had much game-time.

“New players came in, you know, for the rhythm. Gundogan didn’t make a pre-season, Kyle is the first game and John and everything… so it’s important because we need everyone otherwise it’s impossible to sustain it.” – Pep Guardiola in his post-match press conference

“We need minutes for John and Kyle and you know, they play better the second half. The first was a little bit nervous after the goal and everything but the second half was better.” – Pep Guardiola in a post-match interview

So, then, it starts. After the predictability of the early-season line-ups comes the chaos that we normally associate with Guardiola’s starting XIs. Lewis owners would have pleased to see Walker struggling but this was a reminder to expected the unexpected when the fixtures pile up.

With Lewis (who started at left-back) off, Gvardiol had a lot more attacking license in the second half. There were shades of the tail-end of 2023/24 with some of his positions; he was even clean on goal at one point, checking back to tee up Savinho (£6.5m) for a big chance.

Oh go on then, a final word on Haaland. Two goals, with four more shots besides – it could easily have been three consecutive hat-tricks but for two fine Mark Flekken (£4.5m) saves and the width of a post.

This might be the best he’s ever been in a City shirt. A Gameweek 5 clash with Arsenal, who boasted the league’s meanest defence in 2023/24, should be the ultimate litmus test of that.

SIGN UP HERE AHEAD OF UCL FANTASY 2024/25!


83 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    What a horrific start to my FPL season. I have blocked FPL wire and Zoph and LR12 -- their FPL advice this season has been truly apocalyptic.

    Open Controls
    1. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      fantastic managers. They will fight back.

      Open Controls
      1. Fitzy.
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        If they do, they'll do it together, still joined at the hip... 😆

        Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      58 mins ago

      Maybe someday when you grow up you’ll learn to think for yourself

      Maybe

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        52 mins ago

        I'm handing over my hard earned money for reliable FPL advice and a good rank. If it's not forthcoming, I think I am perfectly entitled to complain.

        Open Controls
        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          46 mins ago

          Who is the bigger fool, the fool or the fool that follows him?

          Open Controls
          1. NorCal Villan
            • 2 Years
            43 mins ago

            The one that is the Virgin

            Open Controls
          2. Gnu
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            38 mins ago

            8 years of spoon feeding & whining (in that order), some fools never learn.

            Open Controls
        2. Fitzy.
          • 12 Years
          46 mins ago

          Trying to buy a good rank? What will you do with it if you ever get one? A fool and his money... 😆

          Open Controls
        3. NorCal Villan
          • 2 Years
          42 mins ago

          Marks don’t get to complain

          Open Controls
        4. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          38 mins ago

          The only advice they can give is staying up with injury notice so you don’t have to search

          Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      They have good and bad luck like everyone who plays

      Open Controls
    4. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Lolz

      Open Controls
    5. Regi Blinker
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      At this point it sounds like it's not even you playing the game. Mental.

      Open Controls
  2. sankalparora07
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      How's this WC looking like?
      Ederson
      Saliba TAA Porro
      Saka Eze Mbeumo ESR Rogers
      Haaland DCL

      Bench- Havertz Greaves Mosq

      Open Controls
      1. sankalparora07
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Thinking of captaining TAA if not Haaland

          Open Controls
        • HaalandHaaland
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            How's anyone still keeping Rogers, blanked for 4 games whilst Duran and Watkins raining goals

            Open Controls
            1. Scratch
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              Do you watch football? he actually looks a player and he gets plenty of attacking opportunities each game.

              Open Controls
              1. Herger
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                Nah he’s got a point. Why would you go Rogers when you can just get Watkins? Mad

                Open Controls
                1. Scratch
                  • 15 Years
                  1 hour, 42 mins ago

                  Can't argue with that in fairness

                  Open Controls
                  1. Sheffield Wednesday
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 38 mins ago

                    Makes me wonder why I have Jota when I can just get Salah.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Scratch
                      • 15 Years
                      1 hour, 35 mins ago

                      I wouldn't shift Jota just yet, what about Winks -> Salah or do you already have 3 Liverpool?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Sheffield Wednesday
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 32 mins ago

                        😉

                        Open Controls
                2. Mozumbus
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Watkins and Duran

                  Open Controls
          • Scratch
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Seems like a poor time to WC. Arsenal playing City. Teams you want to target like Leicester, Everton, Southampton and Ipswich playing one another

            Open Controls
          • Bleh
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Don’t like the Ederson pick. Would downgrade one of your defenders and upgrade one of ESR or Rogers.

            Open Controls
        • TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Last Man Standing Update (1277 teams)

          Current safety score = 22
          Top score = 78

          https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

          Open Controls
        • Kepa's XI
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Captained Salah over Haaland. Started Henderson over Sanchez. I love this game.

          Open Controls
          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            She's just not that into you.

            Open Controls
          2. Scratch
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            I've gotten it wrong every week between Henderson and Sels. Wish i'd just picked a Raya or Alisson and forget about it

            Open Controls
            1. evilfuk
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              at least you can go back to one keeper on WC

              Open Controls
          3. Artemis Titans
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Me too. My only saving grace was starting Davis and Greaves. Not tha TV I had a choice 🙂

            Open Controls
        • Bleh
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Is this the end of Rico Lewis’ run? Pep roulette has struck again.

          Open Controls
          1. evilfuk
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Nah. you keep him now. bench for next 2.

            Open Controls
            1. Bleh
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Will probably keep until I get a spare transfer now. Was always going to be a short term asset until Walker returned.

              Open Controls
          2. The Night Trunker.
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            The wheel is always turning so no surprise.
            I hope the Lewis gamblers burn and burn big.

            Open Controls
            1. Bleh
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Would have been silly to gamble on him without adequate cover tbf. No City CS so no harm done today.

              Open Controls
              1. evilfuk
                • 14 Years
                49 mins ago

                I got Lewis for -4 so I'll stubbornly keep him forever now.

                Open Controls
                1. Bleh
                  • 7 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  Ah yeah one thing I’ve learnt over the years is a hit for a defender rarely works out. Still early days though,

                  Open Controls
                  1. evilfuk
                    • 14 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    I had grandiose visions of a 15 pointer for him today. He's class, which is the main thing. He will play plenty of games, hopefully all the easy ones.

                    Open Controls
            2. NorCal Villan
              • 2 Years
              56 mins ago

              The wheel is turning and you can't slow down,
              You can't let go and you can't hold on,
              You can't go back and you can't stand still,
              If the thunder don't get you then the lightning will.

              Open Controls
              1. evilfuk
                • 14 Years
                51 mins ago

                I feel like I should sing East 17 - Thunder to combat this.

                Open Controls
                1. NorCal Villan
                  • 2 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  Don’t bring a boy band to a man band fight

                  Open Controls
        • PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          That fella who said Palmer will outscore Haaland this gw. I just hope you’re doing well!

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Varicose Veins celebrated his goal with much more restraint this time.
            It nearly made me like him.

            Open Controls
            1. PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Left guehi for some burritos 🙂

              Open Controls
          2. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            One point better than Salah. If Saka blanks..
            Haaland prema cap has been my only rule I haven't broken though.

            Open Controls
            1. PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              smashed the C this season. Salah against Bournemouth tempting tbh just like in gw 1

              Open Controls
              1. Freshy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Last year Salah had some below average runs
                Not sure peak Haaland with a surrounding cast of top plate setters is worth risking.

                Open Controls
            2. fedolefan
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Next week?

              Open Controls
        • Total Foot 5
          • 11 Years
          2 hours ago

          Anyone else w/fab and no subs...given areola showed up 2day. My high risk for 4.0 gk didnt pay off , needed that .5 for another playr

          Open Controls
          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Doubt if there are many but my goalie score only 1 pt

            Open Controls
            1. Total Foot 5
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Yep that too. Guess risk was ok

              Open Controls
        • evilfuk
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Current plan:

          Onana
          Porro De Ligt Trent
          Gordon Diaz Jota Mbeumo
          Havertz Isak Pedro

          Raya Eze Gabriel Lewis

          gw5 Save
          gw6 Gordon to Amad
          gw7 Isak and Eze to Haaland and 5.5m (McNeil?)

          WC14 when Everton and Brentford runs come to an end.

          it's going to be tough waiting till 7 for Haaland but hopefully he blanks against Arsenal and Newcastle eh.

          Open Controls
          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Huge risk & hope. No Haaland is worrying.

            Open Controls
            1. evilfuk
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              maybe I'm getting old but not worried at all.

              Open Controls
        • Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Dunk, Konate, Robinson rise.

          Isak and Saka drop (amongst others)

          Open Controls
          1. evilfuk
            • 14 Years
            47 mins ago

            Sad about Isak. Perhaps Gordon and Isak destroy later on and get the transfers turning the other way eh.

            Open Controls
          2. NorCal Villan
            • 2 Years
            30 mins ago

            Perfect cap to a perfectly wretched FPL day

            Open Controls
        • Price Changes
          rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Price Changes 15th September

          Rises: Konaté (5.1), Robinson (4.7), Dunk (4.6)

          Falls: Saka (10.0), Isak (8.4), Kulusevski (6.3), Armstrong (5.4), Jaden (5.3), Kamada (5.3), Chaplin (5.3), Walker (5.3), Elanga (5.3), Elliott (5.2), Caicedo (4.9), McAtee (4.8), Willock (4.8), Travers (4.4), Webster (4.4), Forster (4.4), Toti (4.4), Castagne (4.3)

          Open Controls
          1. Windy X
              53 mins ago

              Where's Lightning and Thunder?

              Open Controls
              1. NorCal Villan
                • 2 Years
                36 mins ago

                That’s what I call my two fists!

                I alternate that with Law and Order

                Open Controls
                1. evilfuk
                  • 14 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  I bet your wife is happy.

                  Open Controls
                  1. NorCal Villan
                    • 2 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Nunya, but she is

                    Open Controls
              2. rainy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                https://youtu.be/dVFmQDsRCFQ?si=2UZfQN3DZUR9ZQg4

                Open Controls
            • The Night Trunker.
              • 1 Year
              48 mins ago

              Robinson woop! ..At last I can sell the muppet.

              Open Controls
            • Casual Player
              • 3 Years
              33 mins ago

              0-2 oof

              Open Controls
            • JohnnyCroat
              • 9 Years
              15 mins ago

              1-2.... my first drops, but two players who were sold off en masse this GW and who now could punish.

              Open Controls
          2. fedolefan
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Saka dropped. Palmer to Saka will get me 0.5 instead of annoying 0.4m

            Open Controls
            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 4 Years
              38 mins ago

              Just in time for mci?

              Open Controls
              1. fedolefan
                • 10 Years
                33 mins ago

                Yeah omg, I’m so used to all my players returning double digits that I can’t stomach a single blank anymore

                Open Controls
                1. Sheffield Wednesday
                  • 4 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Let's hope Saka doesn't blank tomorrow at Spurs then 😉

                  Open Controls
                  1. NorCal Villan
                    • 2 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    I need him to go Berserker

                    Open Controls
                  2. fedolefan
                    • 10 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    The 15 pointer was confirmed when Salah blanked today.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Freshy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Arsenal I think are the best top team for spreading he wealth.

                    Open Controls
          3. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            GW6 WCers
            Seems like the wrong week to ship LIV away

            Open Controls
            1. evilfuk
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              GW14 is the new GW6

              Open Controls
          4. Mozumbus
            • 3 Years
            51 mins ago

            Muniz + Barco > Vardy + Lewis using my 2 FTs
            A. Yes
            B. No
            C. Yes but wait

            Open Controls
            1. Norco
              • 10 Years
              11 mins ago

              Already pulled the Muniz > Vardy trigger, can't be stuffed playing the waiting game this season. Just making transfers and getting on with life for the rest of the week.

              Open Controls
              1. Scratch
                • 15 Years
                4 mins ago

                Probably not the week for it though, there's an awful lot of games between now and the next GW

                Open Controls
              2. Mozumbus
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Good for you dude

                Open Controls
          5. Letsgo!
            • 7 Years
            12 mins ago

            Chances of lewis and jota starting next gw?

            Open Controls
            1. Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              6 mins ago

              Get a proper bench or be nervous

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.