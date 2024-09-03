40
  1. jayzico
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Hendo (King)
    Lewis. Trent. Robinson. HB. Mos)
    Salah. Diaz. Minteh. Onana. (Enzo)
    Haaland. Isak. Wellbeck.

    3m ITB

    G2G?

    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yep g2g

  2. TanN
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Advice please!

    What do you suggest with this team

    Sels / Fab
    Robinson / Hall / Aina / de Ven /Johnson
    Jota / Gordon / Palmer / Saka / Rogers
    Haaland / Isak / Welbeck

    0.0itb
    1ft

    Kind of want Salah, not achievable without a WC.

    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Saka + Palmer > Mo + Diaz

      If still £ ITB -4 for Trent

    2. roughywidiw
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Think your overall attacking options is good enough to cover. Especially considering NFO is a stronger defense this year.
      Might be an xMins issue with Jota tho

      1. TanN
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Jota to Diaz?

  3. YoungPretender
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Henderson 4.0m
    TAA Robinson Mykolenko Hall Faes
    Eze ESR Rogers Jota Saka
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    Have 2FTs

    A) Play Wildcard
    B) Saka & Solanke > Salah & J Pedro (have exact money so would need to do it now)
    C) Saka & Hall > Palmer &
    Lewis

    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Play WC and have almost 2 weeks of tinkering fun. You'd lose a FT but so what.

      1. YoungPretender
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yeah I think this is what I’m leaning towards. Thanks mate

      2. Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        just now

        why would they lose a transfer?

    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      B looks good to me. Save the WC for GW6

  4. roughywidiw
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Henderson (Turner)
    TAA Mykolenko Burn (Konsa, Munoz)
    Saka Gordon Kamada Jota (Winks)
    Haaland Muniz Isak

    2 FT

    Really contemplating to play the Wildcard as the Turner > Palace transfer is killing my options for transfers this week. I feel like Salah is a must have.

    My current plan is:

    Turner > Fabianski
    Munoz > Dunk
    Burn > Davis
    Jota > Mitoma
    Gordon > Rogers
    Saka > Palmer
    Kamada > Salah
    Isak > JP

    Should I pull the trigger?

    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Pull it. Get all the risers and no fallers. You've missed 2 days but still fun

  5. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Why does every wildcard team have Greaves from Ipswich? What am I missing with him?

    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think he's the captain. He also gets higher up the park.

    2. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Nailed 4.0 to largely sit bench.

  6. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Currently on my best start ever even though I dont have Salah. Is this team good to go at least until next IB?

    Raya
    Gvardiol, Robinson, Konsa
    Saka, Eze, Jota, Mbeumo, ESR
    Haaland, Watkins

    Valdimarson, Porro, Johnson, Jebbison
    0ft, 0.4 itb

  7. Ed
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Exact cash for Jota + Saka > Salah + Eze (2FT’s).

    Worth risking it with the internationals to come?

    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I like it

  8. TanN
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Jota to Diaz?

    Or Van de Ven to Lewis?

    Or save ft

    1. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Not sure Jota>Diaz is worth it. Its point chasing. Jota may well bang vs NFO

  9. Nespinha
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Not sure how to move with one transfer (**):

    A) Konsa**/Konate** + Gordon
    B) Robertson** + Eze** (-4)
    C) Trent** + Minteh** (-4)

  10. golfboy
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Who do you think is the best option for a 4.5 GK on a wildcard?

    1. TheFridge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      flekken

    2. Zimo
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Weirdly Henderson. Or Verbruggen.

  11. I am 42
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Would you rather have
    1) Eze or
    2) Pedro

    1. golfboy
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      both good long term options, probably Pedro and use the money saved to upgrade Eze?

      1. AlleRed
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I think Pedro's more unique at his price point currently. They're both sound picks though

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Eze for sure, Pedro is good dont get me wrong, but Eze is borderline world class

  12. AlleRed
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Anything to separate Muric v Ramsdale long-term? WC draft requires a 4.4 gk - Cheers!

  13. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    RMWCT?

    Henderson
    TAA, Konsa, Robinson
    Salah, Palmer, Eze, Rogers
    Haaland, J.Pedro, Wood

    (Fabianski, Semenyo, Greaves, Harwood-Bellis)

    1. AlleRed
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Very solid. I'm 50/50 on starting Semenyo or Rogers in GW4. Probably Semenyo over Wood (liv) for me. On WC, maybe sensible to get off Henderson, but no one really appeals at 4.5 so there isn't much in it. I'm on Mosquera instead of THB due to the early sub, but that may have just been because THB was on a yellow and having a tough match...

  14. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Which will score more pts
    1.Diogo J & Salah
    2.Diaz & Salah

    Thanks in advance

    1. AlleRed
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Everyone will say Diaz right now, but who knows lol. Slot's system does seem to suit him a lot

      1. Josh.E
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Jota nearly hauled in the previous game anyway, that being said Diaz looks like a monster this season. Those elite finishes surprised me.

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      think they'll score almost the same, abit pointless switching between the 2, get 1 stick, or get both and ditch Salah if you think they can keep averaging around 5.5-5.7-ish ppg because that is worth ditching Salah for

  15. Cheeky Onion
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    2 FT & 0.4m ITB

    Henderson
    Saliba - Porro - Konsa
    Saka - Jota - Mitoma - Nkunku
    Haaland - Havertz - Isak

    Turner - Burn - Barco - Winks

    Porro + Nkunku > Lewis + Mbuemo

    Thoughts?

  16. F4L
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Do you think Palace's defence has what it takes with Chalobah and Larcroix, and become solid-ish again, looking capable of keeping cs?

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Impossible to predict until we see them play

