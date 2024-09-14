Saturday’s Premier League football was again headlined by Erling Haaland (£15.2m), who now has nine goals in four matches.

A brace in Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Brentford made it three successive double-digit hauls. It also took him past the 50-point mark.

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), who had performed heroics to keep pace with Haaland in FPL, couldn’t do so this time. Liverpool dropped their first points of the season at home to Nottingham Forest, who are finally delivering on those promising underlying defensive numbers.

Cole Palmer (£10.6m) couldn’t make any inroads on Salah in the late kick-off, either. The much-jettisoned Christopher Nkunku (£6.2m) was the difference-maker, coming off the bench to net a late winner for Chelsea.

At least all of the above got on the pitch: Joao Pedro (£5.7m) missed out on the stalemate at the Amex with a knock.

Four of the five teams with the best clean sheet odds in Gameweek 4 conceded: Liverpool, Man City, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

There were five shut-outs elsewhere, however, with Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) and Andre Onana (£5.0m) racking up monster hauls by coupling their clean sheets with penalty saves.

And Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.4m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) finally got up and running for 2024/25, breaking their goal ducks with braces.

At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 4 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers immediately after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.

A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections. The Bonus Points System is being revised this season, so there could be further changes over the next 24 hours.

GAMEWEEK 4: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 4: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

