  1. Nightrain_
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Anyone with a team of Saka, Isak, Pedro, and Bruno plan to WC in GW5 ?

    Earlier I'm thinking of GW6 but it seems quite urgent now

    Thoughts ?

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Aren't they all minor injury doubts and possibly all play?

      1. Nightrain_
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        True, although it might trigger sell-off and has a potential of losing 0.1 each and some targets such as Salah and Robbo might rise 0.1

        If among those 4, there are 2 confirmed out, then it's a big loss

        But waiting through 2nd int break also has insurance against any kind of injury, but this week, Salah captaincy seems enticing and can't afford him unless I took a -4

        1. Havertzer of sorrow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Then do it.

          Many already played their wildcards.

