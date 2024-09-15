46
  1. dshv
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Gordon replacement, you have 8.8 budget. I'm listening suggestions??

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      would you keep if he scored the one that hit off the post?

      1. dshv
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Don't like his performancea

        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          just now

          i thought he was newcastle's best player, i would keep if i had him. he'll come good over the rest of the season for sure

  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Is Duran not worth considering because of minutes? Even though he is on fire atm?

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      seems like minutes is not an issue for him - reminds me of aguero at city, even if he comes off the bench, he'll score

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Would you place him down the list of cheap of forwards whose minutes are nailed though?

        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          obviously not, we know his minutes are not nailed

          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            No, I mean would you put him down the pecking order behind DCL, Vardy, Delap, Nketiah based on minutes or is he worth the risk?

            1. Tazah
              • 6 Years
              just now

              oh, to be honest i like the look of vardy and DCL for the 5millers, but i would have wissa above dhuran mainly due to champions league

    2. afsr
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      yeah he's not going to score every game with 20-30 minutes to play

      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        just now

        remember a certain Jlingz doing it for a long streak

  3. afsr
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Horrible GW, not sure what to do here. WC5 or WC6?

    Henderson, 4.0
    TAA, Lewis, Mazraoui
    Salah, Jota, Bruno F, Rogers
    Haaland, Isak, Pedro
    4.0, 4.5, 4.0, 4.0

    1FT, 0.2 ITB

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      good team, no need to wildcard 5 or 6, just be patient

      1. afsr
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        not even sure what transfers to make, so many underperformers in the squad

        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          just now

          trust me next week you'll have the complete opposite feeling, its how fpl goes

  4. Vlad Tepes
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Is Digne nailed?

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      No
      Maatsen will take mins from him

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I own Digne and it’s working well now. Sell him if/when it becomes an issue, Ignore the ‘Get Konsa’ advice.

  5. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    How bad is Isak injury?
    I’m using wc in gw 6 so will be looking for one game week punt if he’s injured.

  6. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Those that have watched Everton over past 2 games, is DCL an genuine option or trap waiting to happen?

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      just now

      What are you expecting for 5.9m ? You could pick him and leave him there. Wissa better value for the .2 more IMO.

  7. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Good evening all!!

    What do we think is the best use of our three Arsenal players folks??? Double defence or double attack????

    1. Pornchef
        12 mins ago

        Best is two defence + Saka as seen by final points Vs price last season and evident season before that
        Gabriel or White best attacking threat and Raya for Dave's and CS at 5.5 + 6

        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          raya and timber for 5.5 each and then saka or havertz according to funds i think is the best.

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Good call mate!!! They are all good options, wish we could have 4 arsenal players haha

        2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          I’m Inclined to agree mate!! Arsenal seem the only reliable defence we can trust

      • Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 15 Years
        11 mins ago

        I currently have Havertz Raya - Saka.
        Very tempted to switch to Gabriel - Raya - Saka - Arsenal seem very consistent for clean sheets. Easily best defence in the league for miles.
        Moving on Havertz allows me to get Watkins down the line, seems too obvious not to do.

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          I agree mate, I started with Raya, Gabriel and Saka and then switched to Raya, Saka and Havertz, lost Saka this week to Salah, should have just stuck with my initial Saka, Raya and Gabriel

          1. Ser Davos
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I'm toying with it similarly

      • Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        is two perhaps the play given budget contraints..?

      • Pornchef
          7 mins ago

          Fully expect White and Gabriel to near enough equal or better Havertz for points or any Arsenal outfield players apart from Saka as per previous seasons and at that lower price

        • Babit1967
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          I might actually go triple defence, means I can have Watkins & Palmer upfront as well instead of Saka.

          1. Babit1967
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Not saying Palmer & Watkins are better btw, just takes away the need to choose 2 of the 3 with triple defence

      • Nespinha
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Need to find 0.2 this week, who would you downgrade?

        A) Robinson - - - Aina
        B) Gordon - - - Mbeumo
        C) Gvardiol
        D) Isak - - - João Pedro

        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 15 Years
          8 mins ago

          I like B best long term option since you already have Isak

        2. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          c

          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            why do people like gvardiol? he scored 5 last season yes, but city never keep clean sheets even against the small clubs. Gabriel has scored 3 in the past 3 seasons but is keeping clean sheets at the same price. plus he's a rotation risk with pep

            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Agreed, see him in far too many RMT’s

        3. Bleh
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          B

      • Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Sitting on three FTs at the moment with this bunch (stars represent those I need to get out):

        Sels
        Gvardiol | Van de Ven | Burn*
        Saka | Eze | Palmer | Salah | Amad
        Isak* | Muniz *

        Flekken | Wood | Mykolenko* | Quansah*

        Clearly, going without Haaland hasn't worked itself out, but I am loath to drop Salah home to Bournemouth, so it would have to be either Palmer or Saka making way. Does something like this make sense?

        Isak + Muniz + Saka >> Haaland + Vardy + Traore?

        1. Bleh
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          I have Saka and Palmer and am more inclined to drop the latter.

          1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
            • 12 Years
            just now

            I might end up dropping them both in the long run, tbh.

      • Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Pre-season I wasn't sure on Havertz's and Liverpool's defence value. Far more convinced though each element has an underwhelming week

        so picking slots and configurations around 3 ARS, 3 LIV + Haaland (plus Mbuemo) is quite a conundrum atm

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          just now

          one thought is to lock in Salah/Haaland and play 4 atb with 2 x LIV, 3 x ARS + a cheapie and consign Rogers to the bench etc.

          what do we value in terms of CSs though is the question? Mids had an off week this week, but when they spark, the landscape alters a lot

      • Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        just now

        How bad is the Wissa injury? Likely to miss Spurs only or more? Just a wait and see until pre deadline?

      • Bleh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        How does Konsa, Palmer, Pedro > Gabriel, Mbeumo, Solanke look for free for GW6?

        Pedro’s fixtures aren’t great, Palmer isn’t living up to his pricetag and I genuinely can’t remember the last time Villa/Konsa kept a cleansheet.

