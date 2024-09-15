68
  1. Slurpy
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Play Lewis or Semenyo?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Always play the attacker.

    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I'd play Semenyo

  2. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Best move here? 0.3m ITB

    A. Isak/Muniz -> Watkins/ (Welback or Vardy) Cant afford Isak to Watkins directlly

    or B... Muniz to Wissa/Welbeck/Vardy for free?

    Henderson
    Robinson Porro Lewis
    Salah Eze Jota ESR
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Bentley Gabriel HB Sangare

    1. Slurpy
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Id probably hold Isak one more week assuming they stop his nose bleeding

      1. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        His eye was the problem. He had blurry vision apparently. They might impose the concussion ruling on him.

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          I got ball in the eye full force in 5 aside before and was pretty concussed

          1. Mr 500
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              I got an elbow in the eye, looked like the Elephant Man for a week and never played again.

              On a higher plain Scholes missed half a season once due to a similar injury to Isak.

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      How did such overwhelming groupthink form in the FPL community and everyone just assumed Eze was on pens?

      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Yeah not sure. The set piece takers page on here has mateta as the pen taker and was last updated a month ago.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Difficult to draw conclusions from the data in the article, as Hodgson was in charge for a lot of it.

      2. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        get over it bro...it was one penalty, he may take the next one

      3. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        People are lazy

        But I also don't think anyone seriously got Eze because he was on pens.

        1. Casual Player
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          FWIW there were multiple people (including me) who commented about Crystal Palace's uncertain penalty situation late last season around WCs and FHs. Probably got lost amongst all the A/B posts

    3. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Is it time to let go of Rico Lewis?

      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        I think he only had a knock on Saturday

        BUT

        if he was withdrawn purely for tactical reasons, I'm wondering if he's a great WC bench option. As in, someone you'd never start, but for 4.5 auto-sub you may just get lucky one week and he comes in

        either a 1 pointer or a haul if that makes sense

      2. EgyptianKing
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I am keeping. Accept minutes could very well be an issue, but 4.5-ish route to City def + some attacking threat is a nice to have. Mainly with the very nice run of fixtures

      3. Mr 500
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          I'll keep.

          I look at it like this, if you look at City's defenders last season they all played around 30 games, whether there were injuries I don't know but Pep tends to rest and rotate his defence every few games.

          His choice this week was to give Walker a game and Gvardiol a rest, but now Ake is injured Lewis is the potential back up at lb too.

          Don't see too many ways to fit 3 City in, you never know if or when they will suddenly disappear for a few games and anyway there aren't that many players I'd want.

          Really easy decision imo.

      4. F4L
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Really hope Palace sort out their defence. What are people's thoughts, do you think they can/will?

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Not in the short term.

      5. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Mateta reminding us he’s the main man at Palace. Eze obviously still a great pick

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Eze's 5.6% goal conversion rate this season says otherwise.

        2. thegaffer82
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          I’d like to see how Nketiah affects the dynamic at Palace.

        3. F4L
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          awkward price point puts people off imo

          to be fair though, his shot conversion rate at the end of last season was ridiculously good and unsustainable, think it was fair to wait on him and see how he goes. his underlying stats aren't all that great, not when someone like Havertz is right there for 0.6 more

      6. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Early thoughts for next gameweek lads?
        Thinking save again?

        Muric
        Trent | Porro | Lewis
        Salah | Foden | Mbeumo | Eze | Rogers
        Haaland | Joao Pedro

        Fabianski | Robinson | Greaves | Stewart

        0ITB

        Thanks

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Nice Muric pick.

      7. snow pea in repose
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Something that may or may not matter for GW5: if Haaland scores he will break Ronaldo's record for fewest games to 100 goals with one team

      8. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        For one week only to enable Salah [C], pick your 3rd striker:
        A. Vardy (EVE)
        B. Strand Larsen (avl)
        C. DCL (lei)
        D. Delap (sou)

        1. EgyptianKing
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          I like both Vardy and DCL for this GW

        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          vardy

        3. potatoace
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Old man Steptoe

        4. Fellaini's Fro
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          C

        5. hawkeyes
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Vardy

      9. EgyptianKing
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Early thoughts on (C) for GW5?

        Salah, Haaland, Palmer, other?

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          I’m tempted to go against Haaland for the first time this season and give it Salah, tough choice though, even if he does have Arsenal, the form he’s in is absurd

        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          salah for me

        3. Fellaini's Fro
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Watkins (WOL)

      10. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        would you do gordon and isak to palmer and vardy for -4? would be wc gw6 so not sure I want to take a hit..my team not in good shape, massive red arrow this gw

        pope (dennis)
        porro lewis robinson (myko 4m)
        salah gordon eze smith rowe miteh
        haaland isak* (wissa*)

        1ft 0.5 itb

        thank you very much !

        1. Fellaini's Fro
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Nope

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Cheers

      11. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        im bored... does everyone like this team? just made it up
        Raya
        Konate, Lewis, Robinson
        Salah, Palmer, Bowen, Amad
        Vardy, Mateta, Haaland

        4.5/4mil bench

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Palmer hype train derailed

          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            youre telling che v west ham isnt going to be 3-3 next week?

      12. sankalparora07
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Is TAA a captaincy option? I am on WC and don't want to get Salah. This is where I am right now

          Raya
          Robbo TAA Greaves
          Bowen Eze Mbeumo Rogers
          Haaland Mateta Havertz

          Bench- Gabriel ESR Colwill

          1. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Play Gab

        • Esraj
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Is there any way to find out the average score in gameweeks immediately after the international break?

        • OverTinker
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Best mid upto 6.2 this GW only? Not Rogers

          1. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Amad.

        • Kaneyonero
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Oh there's Saka flagged as usual

          1. Mr 500
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              He likes to make a little knock appear to be a cruciate and torn hamstring rolled into one doesn't he.

          2. Kaneyonero
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Raya (Fab)
            Robertson Lewis Robinson (Faes Ned)
            Palmer(C) Saka Jota Mbeumo ESR
            Haaland Pedro (Wissa)

            Anything you would change here? Perhaps Rogers and Salah in for Saka and Jota. Too sideways and waste of FTs?

            1. FantasyClub
              • 3 Years
              12 mins ago

              I’d drop ESR to a 5.0
              Amad/M Lemina or Rogers

            2. jack88
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Why? Whats wrong with saka? You dont like that he returned all previous gw?

          3. The Big Fella
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Isak to Watkins and Mykolenko to Pau or Lewis this GW, Pope to Raya next week and Jota to Mbeumo the week after?

          4. Willmissudimitrypayet
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            57 mins ago

            Why are people selling Trent?

            1. FantasyClub
              • 3 Years
              14 mins ago

              Probably for the same reason I considered not getting him on my WC but succumbed due to fixtures…
              He has good numbers but returning the same as other cheaper premiums.
              A whole million makes a big difference to your squad

              1. Freshy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                1 min ago

                THIS

          5. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            55 mins ago

            WC6 team looks like this atm:

            Raya 4.0
            TAA Gabriel Aina Davis Van Den Berg
            Salah Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers Winks
            Haaland Havertz DCL

            I'm not enthralled tbh. I don't think we know enough yet on who's a good asset worth targeting and who isn't at this point. The only things I'm fairly certain on are Haaland being unreal and Arsenal having a good defense. The rest I'm not certain of. If Salah blanks next week, I don't think the fixtures are particularly great to hold him if he ain't performing.

            1. The Big Fella
              • 8 Years
              27 mins ago

              Why DCL? Everton have been atrocious this season so far

            2. Ryan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              I think there is merit to saving a FT this week and using two next week to get an Arsenal and Brentford player then holding onto the WC till we know more.

          6. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            49 mins ago

            Last Man Standing GW4 (1277 teams)

            Safety score = 33
            Top score = Mohsin Saleem with 86

            68 teams to be removed, 1209 teams through to GW5
            Entry will probably reopen Thursday for a few hours.
            Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

            https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

            1. Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              6 mins ago

              Nice to know a fair percentage did worse than me

            2. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Phew

          7. jack88
            • 3 Years
            28 mins ago

            Saka+isak> salah+ dcl/vardy (free)

            Or i shouldn’t sell mr consistent saka?

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 15 Years
              1 min ago

              What's the GW6 plan?

          8. hazza44
            • 12 Years
            24 mins ago

            Morning all,
            Recommended transfers this week, or roll with 1FT? WC likely required soon

            Henderson
            Gvardiol Konsa Robinson
            Saka Gordon Jota Rogers
            Isak Haaland Pedro
            (Fab ESR Barco Saliba) £2.0 ITB

            1. Ryan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              hold off and see who plays midweek. Gvardiol may need to go soon but you can probably wait a week if you wanted Arsenal double defence. It would be good to use the 2m but see how things look later in the week.

          9. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Any early suggestions on what to do with 2 fts here? 0.2m itb

            Raya
            Robbo Robinson Konsa
            Salah palmer esr rogers
            Haaland havertz pedro

            Valdi soucek greaves faes

