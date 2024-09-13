6
  1. SWEdvin
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Need help! My team atm:
      Henderson (4.0)
      TAA Porro Robinson (Martinez Barco)
      Saka BrunoF Eze Rogers (Kulusevski)
      Haaland Isak Pedro

      3 FT (haven't made a transfer yet)

      What should I do:
      a) Saka Bruno Martinez to Salah Minteh Konsa/Pau
      b) Saka Bruno Martinez to Salah Semenyo Dunk
      c) Saka Bruno to Salah Minteh (and play Robinson Porro)
      d) Roll transfer

      Thanks in advance!

      1. ebb2sparky
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        I realise it's not a popular opinion this week but I wouldn't sell saka. I'd want salah too but I'd fund it another way. Possibly Porro, Isak and Bruno to Salah and 2 others?

        1. SWEdvin
            21 mins ago

            Why would you rather sell Bruno who has a relatively easy fixture as opposed to Saka who's playing Tottenham, and when Arsenal are as depleted as they are without Odegaard and Rice?

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              19 mins ago

              There are no easy fixtures for United, and the NLD usually has goals

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        Give the mob the Watkins news, scouty-babes!

      3. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        just now

        What does everyone think of Bowen as a WC pick?

        Tempted to throw him in and move to Mbeumo later...

