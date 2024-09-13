The 11 remaining pre-Gameweek 4 manager press conferences take place on Friday – and we’ll be bringing you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury news here.

Will Erling Haaland (£15.2m) play amid talk of possible compassionate leave? Will the likes of Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) have recovered from their minor fitness issues? And will Dominic Solanke (£7.5m) be back available after his recent lay-off? These are all questions we’re hoping for answers from today.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available. Keep refreshing for the latest news!

For the headlines from the nine pressers held already, read our Thursday round-up here.

And for everything else you may need ahead of Saturday’s deadline, there’s our FPL Gameweek 4 guide.

KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

MANCHESTER CITY

Nathan Ake (muscle) has joined Oscar Bobb (leg) on the injury list.

The centre-half was stretchered off in the Netherlands’ draw with Germany on Tuesday evening and will now be out for weeks.

“Injured. I think he will be out until the next international break.” – Pep Guardiola on Nathan Ake

As mentioned in the introduction, there have been questions marks over Erling Haaland‘s involvement after the recent death of close friend Ivar Eggja.

The Norwegian has trained, at least, but as usual, Pep Guardiola was little help when it came to a definitive answer on Haaland’s availability.

“We will see tomorrow if he is able mentally, physically to play.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

LIVERPOOL

Curtis Jones could return after a minor injury but it’s not such good news for Harvey Elliott after his withdrawal from England under-21 duty.

The midfielder has suffered a fractured foot, with reports ruling him out for at least six weeks.

Arne Slot didn’t offer a timeline in Friday’s press conference but did at least confirm the injury.

“Harvey’s [injury] is, of course, a big disappointment for him but also for us. OK, he didn’t play that much in the first three games but he played a lot in pre-season and he showed himself really well. Of course, if he had stayed fit he would have had a lot of playing time in the upcoming fixtures but now that he isn’t, that also gives a chance to someone else. First and foremost, it’s a blow for himself and in the end also for us. Availability is important in the phase of the season when we play seven games in 22 days, I think.” – Arne Slot

Alexis Mac Allister had his own injury scare over the break but recovered to feature in Argentina’s clash with Colombia on Tuesday. He, and the other returning internationals, should be available this weekend.

“He was out in the last game but he trained with us yesterday. Harvey Elliott… is out for a longer time but I’m expecting Macca to be with us tomorrow. “I don’t think anyone else [came back injured]” – Arne Slot on Alexis Mac Allister

As for Liverpool’s only summer signing, Federico Chiesa, there are no guarantees he’ll even make the squad let alone challenge for a start.

“Federico has trained with the team now three or four times so let’s see how he does today with the decision I make because we have more than 20 players, if I choose the position or the ones that are fittest.” – Arne Slot

Slot also commented on Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s fitness, after his early withdrawals in Gameweeks 1-3.

“He proved he could do 90 minutes [with England]. Maybe he could have done that before, as well. Against Ipswich, I saw that he became tired towards the end of the game. But he played two games afterwards so I think he’s completely ready to play 90. “Sometimes it’s also having another player like Conor Bradley, who can do the job really well. He’s able to play 90, he showed like all the others, but I have a whole team to manage and a whole team to prepare for the season, and it’s also good for Conor to get his playing minutes – or for the one who comes in for Mo [Salah] or the ones who come in for… whichever ones that I took off, I don’t know exactly. It’s not always the individual, I look at the team and I have to prepare the whole squad for the upcoming fixtures.” – Arne Slot on Trent Alexander-Arnold

NEWCASTLE UNITED

It doesn’t sound like Callum Wilson (back) and Joe Willock (thigh) will be back for Newcastle this week.

Eddie Howe reported on Friday that Wilson was slightly behind schedule, while Willock was on the grass but not training with the team.

“Joe Willock is improving. We have seen him in training this week, albeit not full training. He’s been with the group. Positive signs for him. “Callum hasn’t had a setback but he is a little bit behind where we wanted him to be. We envisaged that he might be training at this moment in preparation for the games ahead but he is not there yet. “There’s no injury or reinjury, he just doesn’t feel like he can push that final part at the moment. Hopefully in the coming weeks he will be [available] but it’s not going to be a long-term one.” – Eddie Howe

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) and Lewis Miley (back) are out long term for the Magpies, too.

Fabian Schar returns from a ban, at least.

Emil Krafth, who was forced out of Sweden’s squad for the September internationals with a minor issue, has trained and should be available.

“He has been nursing a problem [but] we have seen him in training. He missed the training towards the back-end of last week and the early sessions of this week but he’s joined in the last couple of days so we are hopeful he’ll be OK.” – Eddie Howe on Emil Krafth

There aren’t any other concerns from the international break.

“We hope so, I think there are still a few more checks to be made today. Everyone, as far as we know, has come back and is in decent shape. “We hope Bruno is OK [after midweek involvement with Brazil], no physical ill-effects from that game.” – Eddie Howe on whether his returning internationals have come back unscathed



