Get set for a busy two days of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news as the pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 4 take place.

After international breaks, there are always plenty of injury concerns for the Premier League bosses to address. There’ll be question marks over long-haul flights and late returns, too.

Nine head coaches fulfil their media duties on Thursday, including Fabian Hurzeler and Erik ten Hag.

And we’ll be bringing you the latest key quotes and injury updates in the ‘live’ article below. We’ll gradually add these as and when they become available.

We expect the other 11 top-flight managers to hold press conferences on Friday. For the latest on those dozen sides, check out our early team news summary.

GAMEWEEK 4 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 4 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler provided updates on James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (hamstring) and Mats Wieffer (unknown) on Thursday.

We also got the latest on longer-term absentees Matt O’Riley (ankle) and Solly March (knee).

“James [Milner] had a scan. It was not a big issue but with him, you have to go day-by-day. We have to have a look at how he gets integrated in the team, how fast he can play without any problems. We have to see, step by step. “It’s an issue where you can’t approximate [his return], it could be two weeks, three weeks, only one week. “[O’Riley] is in very good spirits, he has a great character, a great attitude. Immediately after the surgery, he was very positive. He’s around us on the training ground, he’s doing his rehab already. I think he will come back quite fast. “It might be a possibility, yes, [for Kadioglu to make his debut this weekend]. “I wouldn’t say [March is] close. If you’re injured for that long time, it’s a long way back. But he’s made a great impression. He’s going step by step, he’s training now fully with us but it’s not that he can [do] every training session. We have to be very patient, we have to go step by step, but the positive thing is that he’s back on the training pitch. “[Mats Wieffer] is training today with the team and then we have to make a decision together with the medical department. We don’t need to take any risks, and we won’t take any high risks, but in the end we have to decide what is good for the player and the team.” – Fabian Hurzeler

There was nothing on Brajan Gruda, who arrived at Brighton with an unspecified injury and hasn’t yet featured.

Joel Veltman (hamstring) is reportedly fit, however.

Hurzeler was asked about the prospect of Jakub Moder getting a look-in in central midfield, with Milner and O’Reilly out. In his answer, he again raised the prospect of Kadioglu playing ‘out of position’.

“We have a lot of opportunities, with Ferdi [Kadioglu] coming back, with Jakub [Moder] coming back, also with maybe Mats Wieffer coming back. We have great opportunities and flexibility to fulfil this position.” – Fabian Hurzeler on central midfield

As for Joao Pedro, he and Julio Enciso will be assessed after returning late from South America. There weren’t any quotes in the broadcast section of Hurzeler’s presser but The Argus reported the following:

“I think we have a great medical department who will do everything for the regeneration of the players. Also the players themselves, they are professional enough to know what they have to do to be fully recovered for Saturday. “Of course, they can’t train today with the team but they will be back on the training ground. Then it is about giving them a good recovery and hopefully, they can train tomorrow and then of course they are part of the squad.” – Fabian Hurzeler on his late returnees

Hurzeler also discussed the potential positives of international duty for his squad.

“So, I hope that it’s useful. I don’t know it but I think they gain a lot of self-confidence with the debuts or with the victories what they made. It’s not only about the victories but also that they made good performances. I don’t only look at the result from the games, I also look at the individual performance because the individual performance has to be good and therefore they can gain self-confidence. I think that all of them made a good impression.” – Fabian Hurzeler on his internationals

WEST HAM UNITED

The newest concern for the Hammers is Niclas Fullkrug, who sustained an Achilles issue while away with Germany. His national team coach ruled him out of Gameweek 4 but Lopetegui said assessment was still ongoing.

“Let’s see what is going to happen. He has a little problem, it was a pity. But it’s true that we evaluate him today. Yesterday, he was a little bit better. Today, we are going to see how he is exactly. I think that tomorrow we are going to take the last decision about him.” – Julen Lopetegui on Niclas Fullkrug

However, Alphonse Areola recovered from a Gameweek 3 back injury to join up with France over the break.

“He’s OK. Fortunately, he’s recovered well. He was able to stay on the bench with France.” – Julen Lopetegui on Alphonse Areola

Lopetegui otherwise said that he would have late assessments of his returning internationals.

“We are waiting for the last players [to come back from international duty] because until this afternoon we are not going to have all them. We’re trying to evaluate all of them, how they are. [Are they] fit, the first thing. The other thing about the mind. Both things are important. There are players who travelled a lot, a lot of hours playing. We will have to evaluate all of these things this afternoon.” – Julen Lopetegui

Aaron Cresswell is presumably still sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained ahead of last month’s EFL Cup win over Bournemouth.

EVERTON

Youssef Chermiti (foot), Armando Broja (foot), Jarrad Branthwaite (groin) and Nathan Patterson (hamstring) remain out this weekend.

The latter two have stepped up their involvement in training but are still a little way from a return.

“Armando is going to be a bit of time. I think everyone is aware of that situation. “Jarrad is just really on the grass now. He’s at the very beginning [of the] process. Patto’s the same. They’ve done a lot of work with the sports science team, by the way, what I mean is they’re starting to train with us every day. They need a training period [and] a game period to be classed as fully fit.” – Sean Dyche

The new concern is Seamus Coleman (ankle), who was forced off during the Republic of Ireland’s defeat to England last weekend. He subsequently withdrew from the squad.

“Seamus is touch and go for the weekend, unfortunately, but we’ll see how he goes, see how he recovers from that. Tomorrow more so.” – Sean Dyche

SOUTHAMPTON

Russell Martin said that everyone except Kamaldeen Sulemana (ankle) was fit for Saturday’s match, although that obviously excludes long-term absentee Gavin Bazunu (Achilles).

Ross Stewart has been back in training for some time and is only lacking match fitness.

Ben Brereton Diaz is also fine as his early withdrawal in Chile’s match against Bolivia on Tuesday was tactical.

Martin added that there will “inevitably” be some changes after the defeat to Brentford a fortnight ago.

LEICESTER CITY

Steve Cooper says that none of his Leicester squad have returned from the international break with injuries or knocks.

Patson Daka continues his recovery from an ankle injury, while Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) is out long term.

Loanee Odsonne Edouard is unable to face his parent club.



