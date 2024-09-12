18
18 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    So there’s hope that Jao Pedro will get minutes on Saturday, then?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Big call on whether or not to put Pedro in the starting 11 in predicated line ups this week. After the Nkunku gameweek 2 howler, hopefully they will get this one right.

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Doesn't matter if "they" get it right, it's up to owners to decide for themselves if they start him or not.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Owner's decisions will be heavily influenced by expert opinion thou

          Open Controls
          1. Hairy Potter
            • 9 Years
            56 mins ago

            As good as Neale is, does he really have an expert insight into whether JPedro starts or doesn't this weekend?

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              22 mins ago

              Literally what he gets paid to do.

              Open Controls
              1. Now I'm Panicking
                • 9 Years
                19 mins ago

                Jeb end

                Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        It's pure guesswork with zero precedent on how Hürzeler reacts to IB-returnees

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          There are several important factors to consider that could make it a much more educated guess.

          Open Controls
      3. Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        Lives at stake.

        Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Sounds like Pedro will start then.

    Open Controls
    1. World XI
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Not expecting 90 mins, but will start him in my team

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Early sub looking the most likely scenario.

        Open Controls
    2. Derbz87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Read what you want to from the quotes I guess. The bit I zoned in on was he mentioned they are part of the squad, not necessarily the starting XI.

      Open Controls
  3. simong1
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    A or B on a WC? All would be starting.

    A) Palmer & 4.5 DEF (Pau / Dunk)
    B) Eze & TAA (would change Eze to Mbuemo in a couple of weeks)

    Open Controls
  4. chilli con kone
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Trent or Robbo +1m?

    Open Controls
  5. The Tonberry
      5 mins ago

      Who to bench?

      A - Gordon
      B - ESR
      C - Minteh
      D - Muniz

      Open Controls
    • mattyb09
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Start 2...

      a) Minteh v IPS
      b) ESR v WHU
      c) Rogers v EVE

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.