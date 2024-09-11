We’ve got the early team and injury news for Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

There’s a lot to catch up on. A handful of new flags appeared over the international break, while some reds turned yellow as returns to fitness near.

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday will, of course, tell us a lot more on the injury front. We’ll have article round-ups on both days and a video summary, as usual.

In the meantime, this initial rundown gives an overview of all 20 Premier League sides.

Our team news tab and injuries and bans page are the places to go for more information as the deadline nears.

SOUTHAMPTON V MANCHESTER UNITED

Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) is the only long-term injury that the Saints have – that we know of. Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ross Stewart are both back in training and only lacking match fitness.

Ben Brereton Diaz was hooked after only 34 minutes of Chile’s World Cup qualifier against Bolivia on Tuesday evening but the suggestions are that it was a tactical withdrawal.

As for United, Mason Mount (muscle), Leny Yoro (foot) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) remain out. Further news is awaited on Victor Lindelof (toe), who hasn’t featured since early August.

Luke Shaw (calf) and Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring) are edging closer to a recovery, however. The latter was already on the cusp of a return to team training before the September international break.

As for new issues, Bruno Fernandes has downplayed injury concerns around him after he was sighted hobbling in the closing stages of Sunday’s win over Scotland.

“It’s okay. It’s just a little bump.” – Bruno Fernandes

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION V IPSWICH TOWN

We await more updates on Joel Veltman and James Milner, who sustained hamstring injuries in Gameweek 3. The Argus have said that Veltman has been doing “fitness drills in Dubai”, suggesting he’s not too badly hurt.

The latest is also awaited on summer singings Brajan Gruda (unknown injury) and Ferdi Kadioglu (hamstring), who are nursing minor issues. Kadioglu himself revealed this week that he had already rejoined training.

“The last two days I joined a full training session with the team. So, hopefully, the next game I will be in the squad.” – Ferdi Kadioglu

Mats Wieffer, described as “49/51” for the draw with Arsenal, will surely be a lot closer to full recovery, too.

Matt O’Riley (ankle) is the only known long-term injury at present, with Solly March (knee) getting nearer a comeback following a lengthy lay-off.

Wes Burns (hamstring), George Hirst (knee) and Harry Clarke (Achilles) are expected to remain out for Ipswich. Clarke was at least starting to do “outside work” ahead of Gameweek 3.

Another medium-term absentee, Nathan Broadhead (hamstring), was close to a return to team training before the international break.

Omari Hutchinson will have to be assessed after withdrawing from the England under-21 squad over the last week; his exit is thought to be more precautionary in nature.

Ari Muric‘s departure from the Kosovo camp was disciplinary related.

CRYSTAL PALACE V LEICESTER CITY

Chadi Riad (knee) and Matheus Franca (rib) are still expected to remain sidelined but Adam Wharton‘s withdrawal from the England under-21 squad is thought to be more load management.

Jefferson Lerma recovered from a toe injury to join his national team over the break.

As for Leicester, Patson Daka (ankle) and Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) are expected to remain on the sidelines.

Loanee Odsonne Edouard is unable to face his parent club, meanwhile.

FULHAM V WEST HAM UNITED

We’re not aware of any fitness concerns in the Fulham camp. Marco Silva has named an unchanged starting XI in all three league games so far.

West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell looks set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury sustained ahead of last month’s EFL Cup win over Bournemouth.

The newest concern is Niclas Fullkrug. He sustained an Achilles issue while away with Germany and looks set to miss out this weekend.

“It’s nothing serious. Unfortunately, the area is a bit problematic because it’s the transition to the Achilles tendon at the bottom of the calf. “If something were to happen, it would be long-term. That’s why we’re not taking any risks. He will have to take a few days off. He will not be playing in the Premier League at the weekend.” – Julien Nagelsmann on Niclas Fullkrug

Alphonse Areola recovered from a Gameweek 3 back injury to join up with France over the break.

LIVERPOOL V NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Curtis Jones could return from a minor injury that forced him to miss out in Gameweek 3.

It’s not such good news for Harvey Elliott after his withdrawal from England under-21 duty. There are reports that he has suffered a fractured foot, ruling him out for at least six weeks.

Alexis Mac Allister had his own injury scare over the break but recovered to feature in Argentina’s clash with Colombia on Tuesday.

Danilo (ankle) is out long term for Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees also have a new concern in the form of Willy Boly (calf), who was forced out of the Ivory Coast squad without kicking a ball.

MANCHESTER CITY V BRENTFORD

Phil Foden‘s illness caused him to withdraw from the England squad, so he remains a concern alongside fellow Gameweek 3 absentee Savio (knee) – although Pep Guardiola was hopeful of the Brazilian’s recovery for Brentford’s visit.

Oscar Bobb (leg) is the only City player definitely out of the clash with the Bees but Nathan Ake may have joined him on the injury list.

The centre-half was stretchered off in the Netherlands’ draw with Germany on Tuesday evening.

“It looks like a muscle injury for Nathan Ake, though I am not certain.” – Ronald Koeman

Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Igor Thiago (knee) and Josh Dasilva (knee) remain out for Brentford, while Rico Henry‘s chances of featuring took a blow over the international break when his planned return from a long-term knee injury – in a friendly against QPR – were curtailed because of a knock in training.

Thomas Frank was hopeful that the issue that forced Kristoffer Ajer off in Gameweek 3 wasn’t serious but further word is awaited on him. The Norwegian was forced out of his country’s squad for the September internationals.

ASTON VILLA V EVERTON

Long-term absentees Tyrone Mings (knee) and Boubacar Kamara (knee) won’t be anywhere near a start even if they are closer to first-team involvement, while Unai Emery was fairly downbeat on Leon Bailey‘s (hamstring) prospects of featuring against Everton. Bailey, unsurprisingly, withdrew from the Jamaica squad for the September internationals.

Matty Cash (hamstring) is also expected to remain out but isn’t too far from a return.

Ollie Watkins and Leon Philogene will be assessed for minor issues that forced them out of their respective international squads, while Diego Carlos will be hoping to recover from the “small injury” that saw him miss Gameweek 3.

Ezri Konsa is the latest concern. The defender suffered what seemed to be a leg injury while playing for England on Tuesday, playing on for a short period before being hooked on the hour.

His national team coach, however, offered a positive update.

“Yes, I think he is [OK]. I’ve not had a chance to see him because I’ve been speaking to the press, but he looked OK when I saw him.” – Lee Carsley on Ezri Konsa

Youssef Chermiti (foot) and Armando Broja (foot) are expected to remain out for Everton.

Jarrad Branthwaite (groin) and Nathan Patterson (hamstring) have stepped up their involvement in training but Sean Dyche hinted a fortnight ago that neither player would be ready to return in Gameweek 4.

The new concern is Seamus Coleman (ankle). The veteran full-back was forced out of the Republic of Ireland’s defeat to England last weekend, subsequently withdrawing from the squad.

BOURNEMOUTH V CHELSEA

David Brooks (shoulder) and Enes Unal (toe) have both returned to training after lengthy lay-offs.

That leaves only Tyler Adams (back) on the long-term injury list, although there has been no further word on Philip Billing, who missed out on the last two games with a back issue.

One Cherry who won’t be involved this weekend is loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga, who can’t face his parent club.

As for Chelsea, further word is awaited on Malo Gusto after his exit from Gameweek 3 with a thigh issue.

Romeo Lavia (hamstring) and a now suspension-free Reece James (hamstring) were hoping for returns after the international break. That may not be immediately after the break in the case of James, however.

Cole Palmer and Wesley Fofana are thought to be OK despite withdrawals from the England and France squads respectively.

Fofana’s downtime was due to load management, while Palmer has been spotted in training in recent days:

Omari Kellyman‘s own exit from international duty is thought to be down to a more serious hamstring injury.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS V NEWCASTLE UNITED

Boubacar Traore (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) remain on the injury list.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Mario Lemina will have to be assessed after returning early from international duty with issues.

Yerson Mosquera, meanwhile, was carted off on a buggy late in Colombia’s clash with Argentina on Tuesday. He was back on his feet after the full-time whistle, however, raising hopes he has avoided serious injury.

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) and Lewis Miley (back) are out long term for the Magpies.

The latest is awaited on Callum Wilson (back) who isn’t thought to be too far away.

Neither is Joe Willock (thigh): a social media post from the midfielder showed him back on the grass.

Fabian Schar returns from a ban and will likely oust Emil Krafth, even if the Sweden international has recovered from the minor issue that forced him out of his country’s squad in the September break.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V ARSENAL

Richarlison (muscle) is likely to miss out for Spurs but Dominic Solanke (ankle) and Micky van de Ven (knee) should be close to recovery, having not been risked before the break.

There may be a new concern over Yves Bissouma, with reports suggesting that injury forced him out of Mali’s win over Eswatini.

Across north London, the big worry is over Martin Odegaard (ankle).

The Norwegian midfielder was a casualty of Monday’s win over Austria – and an estimate of three weeks out has now been given by his country’s medical doctor.

“Such ankle injuries often take at least three weeks. Anything other than that is just a bonus and then it can take longer. “What we have so far obtained from the MRI examination in London is that there is probably no fracture in the ankle. “Arsenal are almost certain there is no breach, but this may still take some time. In the event of a fracture, we are talking about being out of action for six weeks plus.” – Norway team doctor Ola Sand on Martin Odegaard, via VG

Elsewhere, Mikel Merino (shoulder), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and Kieran Tierney (hamstring) are expected to remain out.

Declan Rice is also suspended following his Gameweek 3 red card.

In more positive news, Riccardo Calafiori‘s withdrawal from the Italy squad is thought to be precautionary.

Gabriel Jesus (groin) shouldn’t be far away from a return, either.

Jurrien Timber, substituted in the draw with Brighton with cramp, subsequently featured for the Netherlands over the last fortnight.



