19
  1. Now I'm Panicking
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Burn baby burn
    Wildcard inferno
    Burn baby burn
    Burn those wildcards
    Yeah yeah yeah

    1. Definitely not sleeping
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not me, not yet

  2. Hanz0
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Given Pedro flying back late who would you start?

    A.) Pedro (Ips H)
    B.) Rogers (Eve H)

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      wait guys, lets try again, lets do an experiment, what do you think Hanzo?

    2. Hanz0
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Think its a reasonable question given Pedro could still start

      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        okay excatly, so its a 50/50, play your game - make your own decisions whether right or wrong, thats the fun of it

        1. Hanz0
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Why are you on this site if your against people asking questions?

          I will make my own decision but I welcome the opinion of others, and could learn new information in the process

        2. Amsterhammer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          I think you’ve misunderstood the purpose of this website…

    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      A.

    4. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      A but wait for the presser for confirmation.

      Manager might say everyone is back and has trained

    5. Amsterhammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

  3. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    https://fplstatlab.com
    New FPL Site for Statistics (no paywalls!)

  4. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    hahaha so saka has gone up in price and now will be going down again - all while an injured Solanke hasnt changed in price at all

    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Saka hasn’t gone down in price yet

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Tonight apparently

  5. I am 42
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Those initially planned to WC this GW, what makes you change your plan?

    I change my WC plan to GW6, cos I want Semenyo, Mbeumo & Saka in GW6 and not 4 & 5

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      just now

      to be honest they could easily score in 4 and 5 too - spurs/chelsea/city defence are not solid, those players could easily still nick a goal in these games

  6. AnarChYs7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Henderson
    Gabriel Porro Robinson
    Salah Palmer Eze Rogers
    Haaland Pedro Muniz

    4.0 | Konsa 4.5 4.0

    Not on wildcard. G2G?

  7. balint84
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) Robbo for free
    B) Mitoma + Konate for -4

