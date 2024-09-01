176
  1. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Cash an option once he is back??

    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      If you have the cash yes

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      If you don't have the cash , yes

  2. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Sorry bottomed from previous.

    I have the below team ad plan to WC in GW6. What's the best move, replace Barco with a playing 4.0M defender, Keane, Greaves maybe?

    I have zero in the bank.

    Hendersen
    Gabriel / Munoz / Johnson
    Saka / Palmer / Jota / Rogers / Eze
    Isak / Haaland

    Fab | Quansah | Barco | Cannon

    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Replace quansah first

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        If he doesn’t start today

    2. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      I have two comments:

      Wait until the end of international break before making any moves

      4.0m defender swap will cost you 4 points even if it’s for free now. You will have FT carried forward and you will end up taking a 4 point hit with future moves.

      None of the 4.0m defenders are any good anyway

      Sorry that was three comments

      1. Vazza
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        You have no FT^

      2. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Yes, good comments.

  3. Digital-Real
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Let's see if Madueke starts

    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Surely he will

      1. Digital-Real
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Jackson
        Neto Felix Palmer
        Is my guess

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          Can't see Madueke dropped

  4. MikeS
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    How did Rogers look yesterday for villa?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours ago

      Could have had another assist if not for Watkins’ lollygagging.

    2. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Apparently no shots.

    3. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Fine just tried too hard for killer balls too often. 17 turnovers

    4. Die Hard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      At 5.1 he looked like the best low cost midfielder. Has great fixtures as well.

      1. Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Onana?

        1. Zimo
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          What's my name

        2. Die Hard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          One man’s Onana is another man’s Roger’s 🙂 both good options but I’d prefer Roger’s playing further forward

        3. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          People going for Onana are kneejerking in a DM who has happened to score twice in 3 weeks. This will not be sustained as Everton fans & this Villain will tell you.

    5. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Like an average 5.0 player. Might get some FPL points at some point.

  5. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Don’t think I can go without Haaland any longer after his ridiculous start, so thoughts on this WC draft please?

    Johnstone
    Robertson | Porro | Lewis
    Salah | Palmer | Mbeumo | Eze | ESR
    Haaland | Joao Pedro

    Valdimarsson | Greaves | Mosquera | Stewart

    Thanks

    1. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Semenyo/Minteh over ESR

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      I like it, just lacks arsenal but for next two games ok

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Yes because of next 2 fixtures gone for Robertson, eventually become Gabriel

    3. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Just realised 6 penalty takers!

    4. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Wouldn’t get Eze on a WC

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Anyone obsessed with Eze stats didn't start with him last season. I might sell if he blanks against Chelsea regardless of next fixture

      2. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Contrary to his blanks I think he has looked good, and I also think Palace will come good

        Open Controls
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          Unfortunately eye test is subjective and we base our decision making on past points...

          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            True, let’s see how he looks today, looks a steal to me at 6.9

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 28 mins ago

              I was joking...

              Ticks all the boxes:
              - Talisman
              - nailed 90
              - set pieces
              - likely on pens

              Passes my eye test and fixtures are still there to target so hopefully returns are coming

    5. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      What's point of mid GW WC draft. You won't have Porro or maybe Eze if they blank unless want to lose TV. What's ESR doing there?

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Just preparing one as I almost certainly will play it this week, unless all of Salah, Palmer and Son haul because no Haaland is killing me.

        ESR I already own, is there a better mid at his price?

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          Semenyo

          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 24 mins ago

            Is he on pens?

            1. Ze_Austin
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 17 mins ago

              Nope, but open play is enough with the Iraola press

              1. SAUCY SALAH
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 55 mins ago

                Who is on pens for Bournemouth actuall

                1. SAUCY SALAH
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 55 mins ago

                  *actually

        2. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          Ignore the comments about ESR. People love to be reactionary.... He's still a great pick

  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Chelsea lineup 100% as expected

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      https://x.com/ChelseaFC/status/1830202763617206445?t=Ji8GsWeWikQp5ewhCO9kug&s=19

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Madueke starts. Praise

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Not sure why people thought he'd be on the bench after a hattie and an early sub midweek.

        1. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          A troll account on Twitter

          Crazy how people fall for fake rumours so easily

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 18 mins ago

            There's people on this page saying the same lol

    3. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Palmer in THE Hole. Love to see it.

      1. el polako
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Who’s home?

        Open Controls
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        2 goals and 1 assist is what I expect

        1. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          That will ruin a lot of peoples plans

          Open Controls
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            What plans?

            Open Controls
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 2 mins ago

              Avoiding Palmer and Chelsea I guess. Don’t see many plans to get him in

              Open Controls
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 hours ago

                I've got plenty of plans to get him in

                1. Qaiss
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 13 mins ago

                  Good. They’ve nailed the pricing this season and can’t have em all

              2. JBG
                • 6 Years
                3 hours ago

                Ah.. well hopefully they continue with that plan either way.

  7. JBG
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    https://x.com/FplToni/status/1830203087832731881

    Hall bench

  8. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Next two GWs - any mid pick you think will match Joao Pedro output?
    Just not sure I want to sell Wood for JP, would rather make a mid move.

    1. Die Hard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Pedro a great pick,next two fixtures particularly, and has pens

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Yeah just would ideally move Murphy instead of Wood

  9. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Newcastle starting 11:
    Pope; Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Kelly; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Barnes, Isak, Gordon

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Hall to Lewis FT early the week for the win

    2. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Hallwagon derailed. Choo choo

    3. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Murphy before dropping to Madueke at 6.4 FT for the double win

  10. PogChamp
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Time to sell Hall

    1. PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Reply fail

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      He was never 100% nailed despite what some on twitter said.

      1. PogChamp
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Looks that way. I was swayed by Newcastle fans who were certain he was nailed and the best defensive asset

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Agreed. Felt like it was his spot to lose from GW1 but unfortunately wasn't great and Howe changed it

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Yeah, similar to me going for Quansah.

  11. kamdaraji
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Would do you recommend doing here with two FT and 0.5m in bank? Maim problem players highlighted with an asterisk. Obviously can't get rid of all.of them without taking a hit but will prob keep Johnson as enabler. Is it even with wildcarding?

    Henderson
    Robinson Gavardiol Konsa Johnson* Hall*
    Salah Jota Eze Hudson-Odoi* Murphy*
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    1. kamdaraji
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      It seems like I will need to shift Hall and Murphy asap as they are not starting today!

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        I'd strongly consider WC here to make many changes while keeping the squad's core

        1. kamdaraji
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          My plan was to WC in gw6

  12. @ocprodigy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Ait-Nouri was on my watchlist at the end of last season, looks like I'll need to move on that as soon as fixtures change...

    1. fantasist
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      I bought him in this GW. Got subbed at 59 mins for 1 point, wasn't quite what I wanted

      1. @ocprodigy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Another day he gets subbed off early with a clean sheet, Wolves concede and he gets bonus points... or he grabs a goal / assist.

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Been there before. Never again

      1. @ocprodigy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Haha I had him when he had some decent returns back end of last season. Shame Wolves look pretty bad defensively atm.

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Often seems to get in good positions. Not so sure he has the ability to make the best of them.

  13. @ocprodigy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Anyone else tempted to do Raya -> Alisson? Not a fan of using FTs on a goalkeeper but in a season where you can stack them up, Alisson could be gold...

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Allison is waste of Liverpool outfield slot and doesn't get the bonus points

    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Pick a keeper and stick

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      - waste of a FT
      - waste of a Liverpool spot

    4. @ocprodigy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Some fair feedback here. Robertson the better option?

      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Raya and Robbo/VVD

        Alisson and Saliba/Gabriel

        Prefer the first pair with Robbo

    5. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      I'm
      Asked similar question and got similar responses
      For next 2 GWs Alisson will most likely score more points than Raya
      Will keep an eye on that and might do that near the deadline if there would be no other fire to extinguish, having 1 FT

  14. MikeS
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    I'd madueke scores today would it be mad not to guete him in?

    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Guehi him in you mean (smile)

      1. MikeS
        • 10 Years
        3 hours ago

        Eze to say that with hindsight

        1. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          I like the response

      2. MikeS
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        I suppose it also depends if you have the Cash?

        1. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Or maybe you can afford the Karma Palmer

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Hope so. Got on at 6.4

      1. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Today is about Madueke and whether Palmer/Salah can score enough to make up ground on Haaland.

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          For me it's can Madueke and Jota make up for not owning Palmer and Salah

        2. Unliklinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          That's one way to look at it.
          Today, for me, is about whether Chelsea can replicate last week's performance and Palmer is still the focal point, and also whether attacking returns continue to be spread through the Liverpool front three, which will deter me from investing in Salah.

          1. Eze Really?
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            Yah. Maybe my reply was a little self-centered

  15. Nightrain_
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Time to ship Nkunku out, but which one is best here ? (Can't afford more than 6.3)
    A. Rogers
    B. Smith-Rowe (already has Robinson)
    C. Semenyo
    D. other ?

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      I like C don't own

    2. PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      C or maybe Minteh

  16. balint84
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Nkunku to
    A) Bernardo
    B) +Quansah to LuisDiaz + Dunk (-4)

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Diaz wasn't fun to own last season

      1. balint84
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Then Bruno Guimares for free?

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          No. Not FPL relevant

          1. balint84
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            7.5 but I'm on Mitoma now...

            1. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              I like Mitoma

    2. @ocprodigy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      How much do you have ITB?

  17. fantasist
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Colwill, Neto, Fernandez, Madueke, Jackson, Palmer, Caicedo, Gusto, Fofana.

    Subs: Jorgensen, Disasi, Adarabioyo, Mudryk, Felix, Nkunku, Dewsbury-Hall, Casadei, Veiga.

    Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Mitchell, Guehi, Eze, Munoz, Mateta, Clyne, Kamada, Hughes, Wharton, Richards.

    Subs: Matthews, Ward, Sarr, Schlupp, Doucoure, Rodney, Umeh-Chibueze, Devenny, Agbinone.

    Newcastle XI: Pope, Kelly, Krafth, Burn, Livramento, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Barnes, Gordon, Isak.

    Subs: Dubravka, Trippier, A Murphy, Targett, Osula, Hall, Tonali, J Murphy, Almiron.

    Tottenham XI: Vicario, Udogie, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Maddison, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Odobert, Son.

    Subs: Forster, Davies, Bentancur, Spence, Devine, Bergvall, Gray, Johnson, Werner.

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      No VdV

      1. kamdaraji
        • 15 Years
        3 hours ago

        Van Der Vaart is my captain 🙁

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Kamada starts, but could be threatened by Nketiah soon

      VdV's absence is a major blow for Spurs defence. Newcastle should bang a few in here

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Depends if Spurs decide to play a deeper defensive line, rather than relying on VDV's pace to get them out of trouble.

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          Afaik, Ange has insisted and proven since he got here that he won't do that 😀

  18. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Brunoonan at -32% on FPL Statistics, if he blanks against Liverpool he’ll likely drop before Southampton next GW. He doesn’t know it yet, but he’s next to put the bins out!

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      His fixtures don't look too bad after today.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        I’ve always liked him!

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Bruno and Eze owners are finally going to cook next week, after they remove them both on wildcard of course.

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      He is my next one to ditch

  19. @ocprodigy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Would you rather have Eze + 4.5m defender or Robertson + ESR?

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Ask after the games

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      U ll probably get ur answer in 2.5 hrs

    3. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      B

    4. Saka White Rice
      • 9 Years
      2 hours ago

      Eze easily

  20. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Which players score more today?

    A. Salah and Bruno Fernandes
    B. Jota Madueke Eze

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      B please as own all 3

    2. balint84
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      A

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      hope Slalah outscores all of them

      1. Unliklinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        I hope Slalah scores loads too

      2. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        This
        Plus Isak

  21. kamdaraji
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Pick one.

    A) go to local pub have beer and watch footy
    B) stay at home
    C) activate and tinker with my team on WC

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      A and C a possibility?

      1. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        A and c together?

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      A by a mile

    3. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      A + B

      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        A+C *

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      You should do A, followed by B, followed by C all in the same day.

    5. iFash@FPL
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        A

      • Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        A/B (Have own bar) Cheaper & can smoke indoors.

        1. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Just don't let the public in and all will be good. How to bankrupt the bar industry!

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Yeah well I'm living on a pension. Pubs have priced themselves out of my market. Stopped going when smoking ban came in in 2007. O, btw I'm a qualified licensee with bar management qualifications so I know the trade. Its now a mugs game.

            1. Eze Really?
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              I am having to work at 68 years old. Lucky all I have to do is work behind a computer. In South Africa it is a little more free and the weather allows a beer outside. I have owned pubs but after Covid it killed the trade. Go well my mate.

              1. Merlin the Wraith
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                You too, you're in a beautiful country fella.

      • Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        B and tinker

    6. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      A

    7. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Kyyyyyoooogggoooo!

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Offside

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Booo offside

    8. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Daizen Maeda!

      Goal confirmed!

      1. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        This game is always like old school PL

      2. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        I hope his chant is I just Daizen your arms tonight

    9. Grounderz
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      I have two free FTs now. If I activated my wildcard for GW4, and after the deadline, do I have two or three saved transfers?

      1. Saka White Rice
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        2

        1. Grounderz
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          That means on activation of any chip, there will not be any weekly free transfer granted.

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            Yup. The Wildcard or Free Hit chip counts as a FT itself

      2. John "Stumpy" Pep…
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        2, WC is like using the ft that week

        1. Grounderz
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Ok, thanks.

      3. Gnu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        There's an old blast from the past, how you keeping?

        1. Grounderz
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Heyyy. Good, mate. Thanks. Hope you’re well too. How’s the team doing this season? Eze and Isak have just rewarded owners. Praying Bruno doing the same in half an hour!

    10. Saka White Rice
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Like my team not sure it's worth bringing in Palmer or Salah for GW4 when my players have good fixtures?

      Henderson
      Gabriel TAA Robinson (Quansah Barco)
      Gordon Jota Rogers Eze (ESR)
      Haaland Isak Havertz

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Keep as is I say, no reason to bring in Palmer or Salah with that team.

        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Unless Isak and Gordon fail again.. hehe.

    11. Chels12
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I swear there is a minority here that are intentionally giving people bad advice.

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Such as?

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Don't confuse my stupidity for hostility 😉

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Hanlon's razor cuts deep

      3. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Nah. People love to advise the next spin will be red or black.

    12. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Anything less than a brace or goal & assist is frankly unacceptable from Isak lel

    13. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      NEW DUGOUT ART:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/09/01/chelsea-v-palace-newcastle-v-spurs-team-news-madueke-starts-hall-a-sub

    14. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Anyone playing Telegraph FF ?
      A cheeky 2 for 0 for Bruno F
      He plays the last game of this week plus the first game in gw4
      Basically transfer someone out today & he plays 2 games before most other players

