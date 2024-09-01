Three Premier League games take place on Sunday with a double-header up first at 13:30 BST. Chelsea host Crystal Palace in west London, while Newcastle United meet Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park.

Enzo Maresca makes just one change from the 6-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Pedro Neto handed his first Premier League start for the club.

He gets the nod over Mykhailo Mudryk, who drops to the bench.

Noni Madueke keeps his place in the starting XI.

Oliver Glasner makes three changes to his side, with Nathaniel Clyne, Will Hughes and Daichi Kamada drafted in to replace Chadi Riad, Jefferson Lerma and Odsonne Edouard.

Newcastle make just one alteration from Gameweek 2, as Harvey Barnes comes in for Jacob Murphy.

Tino Livramento and Lloyd Kelly continue in the full-back spots, keeping Kieran Trippier and Lewis Hall on the bench.

Micky van de Ven is not in the Tottenham squad this afternoon. He is replaced by Radu Dragusin.

The only other change from the 4-0 win over Everton is Pape Sarr coming in for Brennan Johnson.

Spurs are without Dominic Solanke and Richarlison, so Son Heung-min will start up front again.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Disasi, Tosin, Mudryk, Felix, Nkunku, Dewsbury-Hall, Casadei, Veiga

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Guehi, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Kamada, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Matthews, Ward, Sarr, Schlupp, Doucoure, Rodney, Umeh, Devenny, Agbinone

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Kelly, B Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Gordon, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Trippier, A Murphy, Targett, Osula, Hall, Tonali, J Murphy, Almiron

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski, Odobert, Son

Subs: Forster, Davies, Bentancur, Spence, Devine, Bergvall, Gray, Johnson, Werner

