1027
1,027 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Trent, Jota and Salah to save my week. On 58 currently (34 from Haaland)

    Open Controls
  2. InsertPunHere
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Dropped from 1.3 million to 3.3 million so far this week after wildcarding to this lot. Now weighing up whether the chip was worth it and I got unlucky or if it was just stupid.

    Transfers were:

    Out - Henderson, Sa, Gabriel, Quansah, Barco, Jota, Gordon, Iroegbunam, Haaland, Muniz

    In - Raya, Valdimarsson, Trent, Davis (benched this week), Faes, Salah, Palmer (captained), Rogers, Wissa, Pedro

    Kept - Gvardiol, Robinson, Saka, Smith-Rowe, Isak

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      One GW is too early to judge a WC. That's the FH mindset

      Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Your team before wasn’t good but your mistake was selling Haaland

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Only issue was getting rid off Haaland, as far as I can see....

      Open Controls
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Haaland is fit and at top form, it's tough to go against him albeit it could average out in the next few weeks

      Open Controls
  3. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Hendo
    TAA Munoz Robinson
    Saka Jota Gordon ESR
    Haaland Havertz Isak

    (4.0 Winks Johnson Barco)
    1FT & 0.4m

    A) WC
    B) Save FT
    C) Gordon & Saka to Rogers & Salah -4
    D) Isak & Saka to JP & Salah -4

    Open Controls
  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Porro's heatmap from that game is crazy
    1 pointer but will be more attacking returns this season (but not many CS I suspect!)

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yeah, I'll perma-start him from GW5. Not gonna risk him vs Arsenal though

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.