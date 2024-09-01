It’s Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion up next as we bring you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) notes and quotes from Gameweek 3.

RICE TO MISS NORTH LONDON DERBY

Owners of Tottenham Hotspur players may have been buoyed by the sight of Declan Rice (£6.4m) being dismissed in the lunchtime kick-off.

A red card, thanks to a contentious second booking for failing to retreat, rules him out of Gameweek 4’s north London derby. Only once last season did Rice not start a league game, and that was a home match against Luton Town.

“This is what happens. We have other players that can fulfil and we can give an opportunity to someone else.” – Mikel Arteta on being without Declan Rice in Gameweek 4

They at least should have Jurrien Timber (£5.5m) fit. The Dutchman had to be replaced in the second half against Brighton and Hove Albion, prompting fears that he had picked up another issue.

Cramp, Mikel Arteta thinks, was to blame.

“No, he was I think cramping. He got a kick in the first half and was cramping so we had to take him off.” – Mikel Arteta on if Jurrien Timber had picked up an injury

SAKA AND HAVERTZ COMBINATION

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



