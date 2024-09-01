328
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Imagine Hendo saving a Palmer penalty today...

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      That would be peak FPL for me, seeing how I WCd out Henderson for Raya and also brought in Palmer for Son.

  2. Blueface
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    My Haaland-less team is killing me (as is Solanke, Isak and others), so thinking of a Haaland + Salah WC.

    Flekken | Sanchez
    Robertson | Saliba | Robinson | Konsa | Faes
    Salah | Mitoma | ESR | Bernardo | Onana
    Haaland | Havertz | Joao Pedro

    0.7ITB. planning to move Mitoma to Mbeumo/£7m-ish MID in GW6.

    WDYT? Thanks! Could downgrade Saliba to Porro and upgrade a mid-priced mid

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Downgrade 2nd GK rather than Saliba. Prefer to start with Mbeumo than booking the transfer

  3. Minion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is anyone considering selling Haaland and Saka in GW5 (playing each other) for a one week punt on say Salah and Son and then wildcard them back in GW6…?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Similar idea downgrading elsewhere to fund saka to Salah in GW5 then WC6 to bring Saka back

    2. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Own both Haaland and Salah and made 0.1 on Saka, so selling him for Son would mean I couldn’t get him back currently.

  4. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    I may keep and bench Wood while not getting JP.
    In such case, which mid up to 7.9 would you choose? Mitoma?

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Jota?

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Mbeumo

  5. Differentiator
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Apparently VDV out of today's game

    1. BlzE_94
      • 10 Years
      just now

      How do you know?

      1. Differentiator
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Decent Spurs sauce Paul O Keefe

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Link in the previous page

