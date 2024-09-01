88
  1. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    For the overnight article

    Last Man Standing Update (1302 teams)

    Current safety score = 19
    Top score = 84 by Zicostyle on FH

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. Costa Nostra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bottled it. Forgot to enter this season!

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        You can enter as long as previous scores above cut off

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        11 mins ago

        Plenty of chances to enter, next is 12th Sept.

        1. Costa Nostra
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Where are the cutoff scores and code?

          1. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            69toy6 code I think

          2. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            52 and 57

  2. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Rank 299k
    These moves look good for free closer to the deadline? Before GW6 wildcard
    1.0 ITB 2FTS

    Son > Salah
    Odegaard > Mitoma

  3. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Cant see how I can get Lewis unless I ditch Robinson or Munoz :/

    1. I Member
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      Is Lewis really a priority? Looks great for sure but I can't see Kyle Walker not playing games.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        53 mins ago

        If he keeps starting he is I think.

        If, which is a big if, he keeps starting, he is almost certainly the best value for that price.

        1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
          • 10 Years
          49 mins ago

          I have Robinson and munoz, I like the security of starts and minutes. Keep both. Munoz might be on the chopping block soon tho, Leicester at home is nice tho

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          49 mins ago

          The issue is Walker starting and Lewis being subbed in for him. He certainly is a gamble. Perhaps his starts can be guessed in the future.

          1. I Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            When has guessing what Guardiola is going to do ever gone wrong?

        3. I Member
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          Agreed he's the best value player in the game if he keeps starting but as you said it's a big if.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Muñoz who plays for CP. Is he really sacrifice?!?

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        I will ditch Robinson b4 him. But not overly pleased with Palace defence. Can only play 3 each week, and fixtures mean I will bench Munoz a fair bit.

      2. I Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Way too early to write off Palace defence and Munoz in particular just because of two games. With Chalobah and Lacroix coming in I expect they'll be a top half defence again.

  4. seewhyaxe
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Fellow non Haaland owners, thoughts and plans?

    1. Bennyboy1907
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      Plan is to sit down and cry

    2. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      Not many left now mate, up to 62% ownership

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        38 mins ago

        4 million players then

        1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
          • 10 Years
          33 mins ago

          Factor in the ghost teams tho, probably close to a million of them already

    3. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Assessing tomorrow's matches. I feel like it comes down to whether it feels like guys like Palmer + the Newcastle boys can keep pace or if it just has to be bite the bullet and get him in for Brentford

      1. seewhyaxe
        • 7 Years
        just now

        same here. I thought 3 gws are enough to assess if the 2.5m budget (vs Salah) is sufficient for the rest to keep up with robot. I might just wildcard to bring him in to keep up with the shortfall reluctantly

    4. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Plan executed. Got Haaland, Pedro, Smith Rowe for Isak, Solanke, Son.

    5. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Game week is not over yet

  5. Camzy
    • 14 Years
    42 mins ago

    It's a fairly simple plan for me at this point I think.

    Hendo 4.0
    TAA Gabriel Robinson Barco Johnson
    Saka Jota Eze Rogers Sangara
    Haaland Isak Havertz

    2 FTs.

    GW4 - Saka + Isak > Salah + JP
    GW5 - Roll
    GW6 - Eze/Jota > Mbeumo

    My team is in generally nice shape this way. But I don't have a way back to Saka in GW6 for LEI, SOU which bothers me. Is there a reasonable line where I can bring Saka back in GW6 or else keep him and fund Salah another way?

    1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      It looks solid, are you trying to hold onto the wildcard after GW6? Could be a good play

      1. Camzy
        • 14 Years
        35 mins ago

        Yes. I've been lucky to avoid most of the GW1 traps which could have prompted an earlier WC. Didn't go for any of Solanke, Nkunku, Quansah.

        Going Havertz over Solanke has been so good because it also means I didn't jump off the Solanke wagon straight onto Muniz like lots of other people so I'm up a transfer and the points.

        1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
          • 10 Years
          30 mins ago

          Yeah you've had a great start then mate, I went Son over Solanke as a spurs fan, avoided Quansah but I did fall into the Nkunku trap

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Do you expect a Saka hat trick in his easy games?

      I find it hard to fear him because of this

      He's a great asset, but I'll take Havertz with any other top premium over him. In a world without Haaland, Salah and Palmer, Saka would make an exceptional perma-/regular cap

      Famous last words anyway. I like your plan

      1. Camzy
        • 14 Years
        28 mins ago

        You're right I don't fear it. But he's a genuine heavy hitter for the long term. I expect 220+ points this season. I think this could be his best ever season.

        It's just really hard to fit more than 2 premiums in when one of them is Haaland who looks essential so getting Saka in for LEI, SOU looks kind of a no-brainer.

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          Wouldn't be surprised to see Salah and Palmer outscore him with their fixtures in GWs 6 and 7, because they're (usually) more explosive. That's why I wouldn't lose either of them to get/keep him, so I don't see a route for ya

          Unless you kill the defence and lose Havertz... Which doesn't make sense 😀

          1. Camzy
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers yep. Agree. Let's see tmrw. Thanks for your thoughts. I see you WC'd to something quite similar to what I'm working towards for free so I think I'm on the right track.

    3. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Doesn't make sense to plan ahead like this with 3 games left and possible Palmer haul again

      Open Controls
        • 14 Years
        22 mins ago

        I don't think it changes much at all really. If I want Salah this is the way and I'm pretty sure I do. Only way I crumple the plan up and throw it away is if Salah gets injured.

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          I have Jota and TAA. Not sure still if I need Salah as well vs other premiums like Palmer

          1. Camzy
            • 14 Years
            just now

            I think I prefer Salah over Palmer. But yeah let's see tomorrow. If Palmer somehow manages to match Haaland and put in another insane display I could be swayed I suppose. I'd still need to fund the move though since I'm now 0.1m short after he went up last GW.

    4. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      If Isak scores hardly going to sell with upcoming fixtures

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        23 mins ago

        Newcastle fixtures are not great over the next few weeks

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          Wolves Fulham Everton 3 of next 4 says they are

          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            17 mins ago

            You are missing the key letters H and A. Look at their home games

            1. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              14 mins ago

              I'm aware of Newcastle home vs away. Isak scored 7 away goals last season, a third of his total

              1. McGurn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                12 mins ago

                ok mate, cheers

              2. I Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Too much being made of Newcastle away from home imo. This is based on last season when they were in the Champions League. Gordon's away record was awful but he just got 10 points on the road last week.

    5. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Excellent shape. I'm not seeing the money to get back to Saka. Maybe in your case the 3rd Arsenal's another defender and no Saka isn't the end of the world.

    6. I Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Trust your instincts but I don't like selling Saka (tot) and Isak (wol). It could work out obviously but I just don't like selling good players when they have good fixtures.

  6. C0YS
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Anyone have any thoughts on Welbeck vs Pedro?

    1. Camzy
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Go Pedro for the pens.

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      Both playing well. Pedro is more than 10 years younger than his teammate.

    3. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Pedro all day long.

      Smallbone v Longstaff. Quality v Quantity.

    4. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Pedro

    5. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      I'm on Welbeck because he's the tip of the spear in open play. Most will say Pedro, and I see why. I only want my Brighton striker for GWs 4 and 5 before switching to Solanke, so I've got different priorities

    6. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Vote for Pedro and he will make your wildest dreams come true

    7. C0YS
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thanks y’all, pulled the trigger on Pedro. He definitely seems like the more prudent option, was having some FOMO over Welbeck.

      Cheers!

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Pedro long-term, definitely

        Welbeck is usually form-based

  7. AlleRed
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Areola (Fabianski)
    TAA, Munoz, Hall (THB, Barco)
    Salah, Saka, Son, Jota, Gordon
    Isak, Pedro (Armstrong)

    3FTs. Obviously a lot hinges on tomorrow but appreciate early thoughts on either of:

    A. Saka, Son, Isak -> Haaland, Mbeumo, Semenyo (don't love the entry point but seems like Mbeumo can get something vs. City)
    B. Son, Armstrong, Hall -> Palmer, Lewis, Stewart

    1. Camzy
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      Why not WC?

      You keep the 3FTs for after and can restructure the team properly around Haaland. Not having him next week if he hits a 3rd hat-trick would be season ruining.

      1. AlleRed
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Could very well be the play, thanks. I think I was always eyeing WC6 so hadn't given a draft much thought, but maybe now avoids the awkward entry points and three moves to get Haaland. Don't need Saka for the next two. It's been permacap Salah so the rank's been fine until today, hopeful bounce back tomorrow. I legislated for a couple less Haaland goals!

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      I'd strongly consider WC here. Sorts out Haaland combinations + the bench early enough, and gives you 3 FTs for GW5

      1. AlleRed
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate - there's definitely sense to this approach

    3. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Agree with the lads above probably wildcard material over the international break, activate it tonight and try and catch a few price rises

      1. AlleRed
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate - fair point too that a lot of targets are rising

    4. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      Sorry to disagree with the knowlgeable commenters. But your midfield is almost perfect, plus 1 strong defender and 2 good strikers. There will be occasions in the next 15 weeks where your team is worse than this, so i say dont WC., But who knows. Good luck

      1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        I normally advise exercising caution but the defence was risky and hasn't gone to plan and the team structure is way off. Pedro and Armstrong is a step too far i think

      2. AlleRed
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Cheers. Yeah it's been a decent enough start, could've done with just two braces for Haaland but Son helped last week and ideally the mids step up again tomorrow. NLD seems like a logical jumping off point for Son/Saka (Son in particular); there tend to be goals in that one but have to move off somewhere. Suppose it's just a question of whether that's in the form of FTs or a WC

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          I naturally avoid an early wildcard and have done so in 14 of my 15 years. I desperately wanted Palmer over Nkunku this week so did some risky moves and a 4 point hit to achieve this. Many would call that madness. Personally anything up to 8 point is preferable to an early wildcard for me, but most disagree. No right answer which is the beauty of the game x

          1. AlleRed
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Good discussion. FWIW, if I had 0.5 I would've done Son to Palmer this week.

      3. Camzy
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        What's your perfect midfield? Because that one isn't it for me.

        I think if I were on WC and for some reason decided to continue going without Haaland.

        It would be Salah, Palmer, Saka, Mbeumo, Rogers (best price enabler)

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          6 mins ago

          I meant on quality not balance. I have ESR and Winks which is balanced but not good haha. I meant a premium midfield allows weaknesses elsewhere. If i was him i would try to get Haaland in but that can be done with a 4-8 point hit which for me (but not many others) is preferable to an early WC

        2. AlleRed
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I think I'm similar with a: Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Semenyo, maybe still Jota/Diaz?

          Saka's the most challenging thing for me. Don't love the next two fixtures. Probably want him in GW6. I could WC (and keep him I guess) or WC him out and bring back in GW6 (but that may mean bringing in Mbeumo/Semenyo early). Might just need to map it out! I might be stubbornly wedded to the 3-5-2 for the cs and +1 goal point and that's stopping me from fully conceptualizing Haaland, JP, Wood/Wissa/Havertz.

  8. MrMartini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    A- stick with this
    B- WC
    No extra transfers, capt watkins this week in an attempt to get an edge. Mistake! Around 900k at the mo but will be worse after 2moro.

    Areola/Fab
    Porro/Burn/Gvardiol/Barco/Saliba
    Mo/Garnacho/Winks/McNeil/ESR
    Haaland/Watkins/Muniz

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      WC.

    2. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      WC

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Love that username, btw 🙂

        1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Haha cheers mate, actually came up with it myself somehow

  9. Ze_Austin
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Failed punt on GW3 WC: Nedeljkovic at 4.0

    I'm considering Greaves from Ipswich as my replacement. Ipswich didn't look like a defensive mess vs Fulham, stats-wise at least. My other nailed 4.0 options are Mosquera (Wolves fixtures are horrible) and the other two promoted sides. Mosquera will be the long-term solution if I park Ned at third sub and ignore him until Wolves fixtures turn, but I'm considering getting Greaves for GW5, to maybe start him for his set-piece threat vs the pretty leaky Soton

    What do you think?

    1. Camzy
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      He's 4.0. Leave him alone at 3rd bench slot.

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Fair enough 😀

    2. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Greaves looks the pick at 4.0. Mosquera got minus points last week didn't he? He also pinch an arsenal player's arse

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah. I wanted to have Ned for 3/4 GWs while assessing the rest of the 4.0s, and sold Mosquera on said WC. Ah well

        Guess I'll roll my GW4 FT and see how Ipswich defend again vs Brighton. Will also monitor Southampton's next performance to know if switching my 3rd sub is worth it to target them

  10. Kiwivillan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Ooof! FF Fix has 38 players dropping tonight with loads more close

    1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Markets wild, way more fallers than risers this year

    2. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I have Cravalho on bench who's dropped even tho he had less than 2% ownership

  11. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hopefully ESR rises so I can bank the profit & get rid ASAP.
    Him & Rogers man.
    Our currency is Goals & Assists.
    Can’t just look good.
    ESR currently has 0.02 XA per90’. Horrible.

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      ESR's stats have been horrible since GW1

      Rogers has been unlucky

      Who are you selling ESR for, then? I guess Semenyo?

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I don't own ESR. He scored 1 goal from only SOT in 2 games. I'm confident Rogers will be worth it over time and benched him this week anyway

