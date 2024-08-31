Erling Haaland (£15.1m) was at it again as Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) got underway on Saturday.

A second successive hat-trick took him to seven goals in three appearances, his best start to a Premier League season.

Bryan Mbeumo (£7.0m) had laid down a marker earlier in the day, his brace helping Brentford to a routine victory over Southampton.

Saints at least broke their duck for the season with a stoppage-time consolation. As a consequence of that, and both sides scoring in the evening kick-off, we didn’t see a single clean sheet registered on Saturday.

Budget-friendly picks like Antonee Robinson (£4.6m), Chris Wood (£6.1m) and Antoine Semenyo (£5.5m) continued their fine starts to the season. The latter joins Haaland and Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) in an exclusive club: they’ve returned in all three Gameweeks so far.

At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 3 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Premium Members Area and is available for our subscribers immediately after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.

A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections. The Bonus Points System is being revised this season, so there could be further changes over the next 24 hours.

GAMEWEEK 3: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 3: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

