  1. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    What happened to areola? Will he miss games? Just got him on wc though have sels too

    1. Strangelove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Back injury... No news on severity yet...

  2. Zero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    Those stats up to date? Says City has two goals, and Haaland had two shots on target, if I'm reading them correct?

  3. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    gw1 2k
    gw 2 35k
    gw 3 740k

    lol

    Palmer(c), Madueke, Jota, TAA, Isak, Sanchez, Eze to come so lets see what i can salvage

    1. FER FUSCH AKE
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      You'll be 7.4 million if Haaland scores another hattie in gw 4.

  4. Old Gregg
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Flekken
    R Lewis - Gabriel- Robinson- Aina
    Jota- ESR- Rogers- Saka
    Halaand- Isak

    Solanke- J mirphy - Harwood B

    3.5 ITB 1 FT

    What to do. Advice appreciated. Plenty of options

    A few fires. Was thinking Watkins before this Game. He Came off early again.

    A) Isak/Solanke > Watkins
    B) Murphy > MBUEMO
    C)) Isak/Solanke > wissa
    D) aina > TAa
    E) Roll
    F) suggestsions

    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B to Mitoma

      1. Old Gregg
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Interesting.suggestion

        Thanks

  5. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    I left 1.5 itb to do some fire fighting

    ESR 5.5 to Mbuemo 7

    silly to do it now or pragmatic on second glance? I think the former, but just wondering

    1. MBK 42
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Points chasing IMO good ser

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        just now

        On this note. I did Quansah to Leif Davies this week. Thinking rationally and waiting can be massive. Dont rush yourseld

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      wait

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Mbeumo doesn't always play vs Sou. Too late to get rhose points.

  6. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is madueke worth taking a -4 hit for? Rising tonite

    1 yes
    2 no

    1. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      1

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      No. He might not even start vs Palace

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Ok, if not wont hav exact funds for him, will just get next gw rogers or esr etc

    3. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Theres always onana , esr, rogers if i get outpr8ced

  7. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Best Gordon replacement? Dropping tonight so want to dump him now.
    Considering Bowen Mbeumo and Onana. Mbuemo would be a no brainier but for their next 2 fixtures, similarly Bowen so leaning towards Onana.

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      What if he scores tomo. I don't get why he's dropping. I would hold

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        Impatient new rookie players.

      2. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 13 Years
        12 mins ago

        Just don’t like losing too much tv early in the season. I also really like the look of Onana. Watched the game earlier and he looks like he’s a real goal threat. Reminds me a bit of Benteke when he was in his prime at Villa.

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I think he's matched his goal tally from last season. Don't get carried away

    2. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Wolves next. Easy keep.

    3. Lord of Ings
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Unless you have 3 transfers or something would definitely keep hold of transfers till the international break ends…lot of price changes and possible injuries, just never know.
      That being said, Eze looks a good pick despite him blanking for the first few.

      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks guys, probably right. I need to remind myself it’s points that win prizes!

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Not 100% certain about that. Pricing this season makes TV much more important than during last. Palmer was 4.9, now he is 10.6.

  8. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Early gw4 transfer thoughts (wont make any moves now):

    A) hall to konate/robbo (if not colwil will start)
    B) saka to palmer
    C) wood to welbeck (if not esr will start)
    D) esr to minteh/mitoma
    E) 2 of a,b,c,d with -4

    1. Lord of Ings
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Hall to robbo looks nice.

  9. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which Pool defender Trent or Robbo & worth swapping Gabriel for either FT, then I can swap Hendo for Raya after City game?

    1. ZeBestee
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes & Yes. TAA for me but Robbo has also been really good.

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  10. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Salah or Haaland cap next week?

    Thinking Salah.

    1. Orion
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Haaland for me

    2. Mother Farke
        3 mins ago

        Both Brentford and Forest know how to keep a score down imo so it's not as clear cut of a decision as I'd like it to be. Hard not to back someone on back-to-back hat-tricks, though...

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yea its tough. Thinking Salah will get more points at the moment, but Haaland will try for another hatti.

    3. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Going forward, is Mitoma worth $ over Minteh?

      1. Hattrick Harry
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        I would not have either but Mitoma if need to pick one.

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          He missed open goal today

      2. Ak Attack
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mitoma mins are higher playing time then Minteh at the moment

        Maybe compare there goals & assists record to see if worth downgrading

    4. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      Mbuemo reminds me so much of Salah. The perfect replacement when he moves on.

      1. Josh.E
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        watching the highlights, Southampton are probably the worst defence so far

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          That was my thoughts before the season started. Whipping boy candidates.

          1. Josh.E
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            I thought Everton were bad, but at least they have experience fighting relegation. Southampton's defence is just made up of 4m defenders.

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Yea, no doubts saints go down. I expect a Man U CS vs them.

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Few folk on here jumped on the Ramsdale pick which baffled me.

          On a separate note that Sugawara outside the foot volley/half volley goal (difficult to tell in the highlights) was lovely

    5. mvtaylor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      FPL - I am doing as well as any FPL player with the ability to own and captain Haaland, so okay but nothing special.

      EFL Fantasy - I am winning the Plymouth Argyle league and FFS mini-league. Somehow. Bow down to me mere mortals, look upon me and despair!

      1. fantasyfog
        • 9 Years
        just now

        What's EFL?

    6. Bob B
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Hold Foden or sell?

      1. Bob B
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        Hodl*

        1. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Hodor

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        He was ill and gets his rest now. Should be long term hold if you have squad depth. Depends on your team and what Palmer does tomorrow.

    7. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Walker came on and Rico Lewis stayed on the pitch. Rico was extremely advanced and OOP. Content creators fear hate post and Kyle Walker. I made the mistake of targeting Rogers instead of Rico. However, I still have just enough money to sell Lewis Hall for him. No hurry to do that transfer now, but we seem to get MCI leaks. I know he is risky pick, but with 11 other starters I believe Rico to be better pick than Gvardiol.

    8. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      How much opinion on here is stats based? Are people actually using data to back up their suggestions?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Data, eye test and previous experience.

        1. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Thank god for that!

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Don't know about everyone else. There are writers to trust like Camzy for example and then a lot of stupid trolls. Most between them. Check if the team is linked and don't trust new palefaces.

          1. fantasyfog
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yes you're right, look for the ones that know!

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Its not really relevant how they form their opinion IMO or who says it. Just consider what they say and determine if they have a point. Its not like you let other people make your decisions for you.

        1. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Obviously not, but whether you like to admit it or not, you are influenced by the responses you receive

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            That normally the case. But personally, not so much for me. I normally go with my instincts, for example, going Semenyo over Rogers. 95% + were saying Rogers.

            1. fantasyfog
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Well I will be sure to look out for your recommendations henceforth

              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                just now

                lol, don't. I like being different, and sometimes it costs me.

    9. Mother Farke
        13 mins ago

        Anyone know the cut-off score for Last Man Standing yet?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          19

          https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

          1. Mother Farke
              1 min ago

              Thanks.

        2. Feanor
          • 15 Years
          12 mins ago

          I had Mbeumo and Havertz in plenty of WC drafts but in the end I didn’t want to take Salah or Saka out.

          1. Feanor
            • 15 Years
            11 mins ago

            Went with Soucek as my 5th mid and his cameo blocked Pedro’s 8 points on my bench. Typical.

          2. fantasyfog
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            You could be saying the opposite, can't have them all

            1. Feanor
              • 15 Years
              just now

              True, but I was expecting Soucek to at least start

        3. Nickyboy
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          Saliba to Rico Lewis a silly move?

          Got Raya. Can use the money saved elsewhere...

          1. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yes

          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Especially if your planned move is something like ESR to Mbeumo 🙂

        4. InsertPunHere
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          So, in summary, this week I wildcarded Haaland out, kept Gvardiol and Smith-Rowe, got Rogers and Raya in, and benched Davis and Pedro. How’s everyone else doing?

          1. BUZZBOMB ♡
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Having a really bad time of it with Covid since Tuesday. (H)aaland helping a little tonight.

        5. Nightf0x
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Which route to go ?

          A) gw4 hall esr -4 to konate mitoma or robbo minteh, gw5 roll ft, gw6 sels bruno isak -4 to raya mbeumo mateta
          B) gw4 esr to minteh/mitoma, gw5 hall to robbo/konate, gw6 WC

        6. Tsssst
          • 13 Years
          just now

          All between :

          A. Saka Jota and Isak 
          Or 
          B. Salah Amad and Havertz 

