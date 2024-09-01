Manchester United host Liverpool on Sunday in the final match of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 3.

Arne Slot heads to Old Trafford having claimed back-to-back 2-0 wins over Ipswich Town and Brentford, while United lost 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion last week.

Kick-off is at 16:00 BST.

After defeat at the Amex, Erik ten Hag makes three changes to his starting XI.

Matthijs de Ligt, Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee come in, replacing Harry Maguire, the injured Mason Mount and Amad Diallo.

Deadline day signing Manuel Ugarte wasn’t registered in time to play.

As for Liverpool, they name the same XI who beat Brentford.

It means Ibrahima Konate gets the nod over Jarell Quansah, while Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez also have to settle for places on the bench.

New boy Federico Chiesa isn’t in the matchday squad.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Onana, Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Maguire, Eriksen, Amad, Antony, Evans, Wheatley, Collyer

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Darwin, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley

