  1. ZeBestee
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Saka out to bring in Salah or keep faith?

    
    1. Enzology
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        I'm selling him to get in Haaland. Got back up to a decent ranking so I need to make sure I have him. Arsenal seem ponderous to me so far this season but he's going either way. Priorities.

        
      • Pep bites Kun
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I have Salah. Like Saka, but wouldn't be going in the opposite direction tbh

        
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I can do Son, Muniz and Jota to Salah, Onana and Jae Pedro.

      Or I could WC and bank the 3 FT I have already saved.

      Hmmmm….

      
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        Keep Jota.

        I would find a way to get more Pool, though. If you don’t already.

        J.Pedro looks handy, can completely understand wanting to move from Muniz

        
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          27 mins ago

          Could do Son and Isak to Mo and JP and have £0.8m left and one more FT to potentially shift on Muniz. That keeps Jota for now and doubles up on Liv attack.

          
          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            Yes, that’s the move to do.

            
      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Salah looked on fire this evening. If I didn't have him, I'd want him. Pedro I want for the next 2.

        As a patient player, I think early WC is an option this season with the additional bankable transfers.

        If it suits your team right now, go for it.

        
    3. Joyce1998
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Hows this looking on W'c?

      Henderson
      Robinson, Lewis, Konate
      Saka, Salah, Diaz, Rogers, ESR
      Solanke, Haaland

      Valdi, Porro, Greaves, Ui-Jo

      
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        Is this your wilecard team?

        
      2. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Lewis, Konate is a rotation risk with UCL starting.

        Solanke, I'm not sure if he will be fit.

        
    4. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Was on a big green one before this match; end the GW on a red. No Salah of course, but my two Liverpool assets done me in - Jota blanked and I parked Van Dijk on the bench (played Robinson and Konsa). Not a mistake I'll repeat.

      
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        56 mins ago

        Wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool struggle next GW.

        
        1. Hakuna 10
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          56 mins ago

          Hahahaha

          
    5. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Looking to downgrade Gvadiol to possible a 4.5m defender for next couple of GWs (1ITB) to send elsewhere
      already have Robinson already now 4.6m & Konsa 4.5m

      Any thoughts?

      a. Digne (but means double up Villa Defence)
      b. Kilman (West Ham United)
      c. Livramento (Newcastle United)
      d. Any others

      ---

      
    6. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Knee jerk Saka to Diaz and Lewis Hall to Rico Lewis (-4)? Gives funds to upgrade Hendo to Raya and for example Muniz to Solanke later with 0.4 left itb.

      
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        Absolutely not.

        
      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Not for the hit

        
    7. Cry Me A River
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      would you guys bring in digne for Barco to play ahead of either porro/gabriel in the coming gameweeks? Only can afford up to 4.5 and any other suggestions would be great.

      
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        56 mins ago

        Konsa?

        
        1. Cry Me A River
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          don't really follow villa games so i don't really know how to choose between the 2

          
          1. Cry Me A River
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            and is it even worth using up a transfer to play ahead of gabriel/porro? part of me wonders if i should simply save that transfer

            
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              I am keeping Barco. He is price locked 4.0 and I don't need him. Rather have Rogers at 5.0 for that half a million.

              
              1. Cry Me A River
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                I kept him for the same reason thus far as I did not want to worry about price drops, but the coming gameweeks for both pedro / gabriel are tough.

                
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        51 mins ago

        Surely potentially bigger moves to make than a defender transfer

        
        1. Cry Me A River
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          I had 3 to start with and just used 2 on Solanke + Hudson --> Eze + Pedro and the rest of my team are fine.

          Henderson
          TAA / Gabriel / Porro
          Jota / Salah (C) / Saka / Eze
          Pedro / Isak / Havertz

          Bench: Vladmirsson / Smith Rowe, Harwood bellis, Barco

          
    8. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Raya Fab
      Robbo Lewis Robinson Faes Kosta
      Saka Palmer ESR Mbeumo Jota
      Haaland Wissa Pedro

      Need any changes here or would you roll FT

      
      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I'd say it's rollable.

        Any money itb?

        
        1. Kaneyonero
          • 8 Years
          1 hour ago

          0.2

          
    9. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      88 points all out.

      Extremely pleased especially as it looked like rough times at the start of the GW.

      
    10. Vpan
      • 14 Years
      52 mins ago

      Hudson -> Diaz

      A or B -> Pedro

      A) Isak

      B) Muniz

      Open Controls
      1. Mighty Duck
          1 min ago

          B

          Open Controls

