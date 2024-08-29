We’ve got the all-important Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news to bring you as the pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 3 get underway.

Eight Premier League bosses fulfil their media duties on Thursday, including Fabian Hurzeler, Marco Silva and Julen Lopetegui.

And we’ll be bringing you the latest key quotes and injury updates in the ‘live’ article below. Quotes will be gradually added as and when they become available.

We expect the other 12 top-flight managers look set to hold press conferences on Friday. For the latest on those dozen sides, check out our early team news summary.

READ MORE: Which players took set pieces in FPL Gameweek 2?

GAMEWEEK 3 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 3 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

*Russell Martin of Southampton (at 2pm) is a late addition to the list

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Bart Verbruggen (unspecified), Evan Ferguson (ankle) and Pervis Estupinan (ankle) all returned to the Brighton matchday squad in midweek. That trio hadn’t kicked a ball since 2023/24, missing all of Albion’s pre-season friendlies.

Don’t expect to see De Zerbi-style rotation between the sticks now that Verbruggen is back – but who is number one is not yet known.

“For me, it’s clear that we will have a number one in this season. There will be clear roles for them and I will be very, very straight with this communication. I will be very honest with them. That’s important for me that they know their roles in the team, not only in a goalkeeper position [but] also in the other positions. I’m very happy to have both of them. “So, Jason made some really good games for us in the pre-season, and then in the Amex against Manchester he had a great impact on the squad and on the pitch. That’s why I’m really happy to have him. As well, Bart shows especially in the Euros how good he is, the potential he has. I think he can become one of the best goalkeepers in the world if he keeps going. If he keeps improving together with my goalkeeper coaches, then he has a great future.” – Fabian Hurzeler on his goalkeepers

“I think when he is in his best shape, he’s one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. He is full of energy, he is full of power and now we have to reintegrate him as quickly as possible because he had a long injury. After long injuries, to come back is not easy. He missed a lot of content, a lot of tactical things also in the pre-season, so it’s important now to get for him a mix between video sessions and pitch sessions. That’s why I think that he will be a great player for us again but we shouldn’t put pressure on him because after a long injury, the players need time to adapt.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Pervis Estupinan

The recovery of those players was offset by the loss of new boy Matt O’Riley, whose debut lasted just nine minutes.

The midfielder now faces ankle surgery and a spell on the sidelines.

“As we expected, it’s a bad injury. He needs surgery on his ankle. I can’t say how long we expect him to be out. We have to look at how the rehab will go. “It’s a tough one for us but we try to support him the best way we can, we try to get him as fast as possible on the pitch. Let’s hope he will be back soon.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Hurzeler was asked about whether O’Riley’s injury will affect the way he uses versatile recruit Ferdi Kadioglu, a £4.5m defender in FPL.

“What’s very positive is that Ferdi is very flexible, he can play a lot of positions. Now we have to see because he couldn’t train with the team a lot. We have to see today, tomorrow how he gets integrated. Maybe he will be an option in the squad, maybe not.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Ferdi Kadioglu

Fellow summer arrivals Brajan Gruda and Mats Wieffer were absent against the League One side. Wieffer also missed out in Gameweek 2 with a minor issue but should be fit.

Gruda hasn’t featured at all since joining the south-coast club. He was already carrying a small injury when he signed.

BRENTFORD

Aaron Hickey is expected to miss most of the season due to a hamstring injury.

The full-back, who has been out since 2023 and was nearing a return, suffered a setback in training last week and has undergone surgery.

Igor Thiago (knee) and Josh Dasilva (knee) remain out, too.

Rico Henry (knee) is closing in on a return after a lengthy lay-off.

Thomas Frank confirmed that Ivan Toney, omitted from the squad in the first two Gameweeks, won’t feature in Brentford’s upcoming clash with Southampton as speculation persists over a move away.

FULHAM

Marco Silva confirmed that there were “no changes” to the Fulham team news and that all his players are available.

EVERTON

Jarrad Branthwaite (groin), Nathan Patterson (hamstring) and Youssef Chermiti (foot) will miss out again.

Seamus Coleman (calf) and James Garner (calf) returned in midweek, however, while Ashley Young is back from a ban.

James Tarkowski is also fine after not being risked in midweek.

“With Shay [Coleman] and Jimmy [Garner], we had to monitor their minutes and be careful with them. They have been wanting to come back but with not enough training, really, so I was really pleased with their performances and how they went about it. So, that adds a bit more depth to us. “Jarrad is still a bit of time away, Youssef is obviously a bit of time away as well. Patto is making sensible strides back and we knew he would take a bit of time. “So, we’re still with three very good, very strong players missing and a couple who are nearing to full fitness but not quite. “Yes [Tarkowski is available]. He had a minor situation that we just had to be careful with because, obviously, he’s just getting back to full fitness but he’s trained today [Thursday] so as long as there’s no reaction to that he should be fine.” – Sean Dyche

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nuno Espirito Santo provided an update on Danilo (ankle), who suffered a serious injury in Gameweek 1.

“Danilo had surgery two days ago. The surgery went well. Now we have to be patient. “First of all, the important thing is that he takes his time; that he does not make any mistakes. For now, he is not allowed to put his foot on the ground (or put weight through it). It is a small detail, but it is a big detail. “We do not want to rush him, we do not want to put him under any pressure to come back. He has to settle down.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

The only other named concern is Ryan Yates, who missed Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United due to illness.

“Yates was ill. He had a problem with his stomach and he could not participate. He was due to start the game against Newcastle. But he did not feel well, so Elliot [Anderson] came in and he played really well. Ibrahim [Sangare] also played really good. “But let us see what happens on Saturday. Let us see who is available, because having players with different characteristics available is something that is really good for us. We have to assess the players who played yesterday because it was a demanding match for them and then we will see.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

WEST HAM UNITED

Aaron Cresswell looks set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

He’s the only known fitness concern for the Hammers, who welcomed back Edson Alvarez this week.

“Unfortunately he suffered this injury. We don’t know how long he will be out, but we will wait for the scan from the medical team.” – Julen Loptegui on Aaron Cresswell

LEICESTER CITY

Steve Cooper has reported no changes to the Leicester squad from the midweek cup tie against Tranmere Rovers.

Conor Coady returned from a hamstring injury to feature on Tuesday.

Patson Daka (ankle) and Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) remain sidelined.

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



