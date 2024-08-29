253
  1. Rollercoaster
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    RMT thanks! Raya Saliba TAA Porro Robinsin Palmer Jota ESR Gordon Haal Wood (Vald Pedro HB Minteh) 0,4 ITB, next week Minteh to ??

  2. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Somebody tell me this doesn't look amazing for a WC:

    Raya (Valdi)
    Lewis Konsa Robinson Colwill (Johnson)
    Salah Palmer Saka ESR (Winks)
    Haaland Pedro (Jebbison)

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      3 non starters and 3 rotation risks

      Did we learn nothing from week 1?

  3. lekalatch
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    One week punt, WC GW4:
    Gordon —> Mbeumo (SOU)
    Isak —> Watkins (lei)

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Ewww

