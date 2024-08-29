With a baker’s dozen of Premier League clubs in midweek EFL Cup action and Chelsea facing Servette on Thursday, there’s plenty of early Gameweek 3 team news to bring you.

Thursday’s press conference round-up covers Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton, Fulham, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and West Ham United.

The managers of the other 12 clubs will face the media on Friday. Until then, this initial rundown gives an overview of those sides.

ARSENAL

The Gunners again look set to be without Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and Kieran Tierney (hamstring).

And joining them on the sidelines may well be Gabriel Jesus. He faces a scan on a groin issue this week after missing out in Gameweek 2.

ASTON VILLA

Long-term absentees Tyrone Mings (knee) and Boubacar Kamara (knee) remain out.

Matty Cash looks to have joined them on the injury list: for the second week running, he departed the field clutching his hamstring. Reports suggest this latest tweak will rule him out for a month.

BOURNEMOUTH

David Brooks (shoulder), Enes Unal (toe) and Tyler Adams (back) are all recovering from medium-to-long-term issues and will miss out again.

Philip Billing meanwhile missed out on the EFL Cup defeat to West Ham United with a back issue.

CHELSEA

Enzo Maresca brought us the latest Chelsea team news ahead of the Blues’ clash with Servette.

Romeo Lavia (hamstring) and Reece James (hamstring) remain out injured, with James also still suspended in the Premier League.

Both players could be back in Gameweek 4.

“Romeo [Lavia] is still out. Reece [James] is still out and then Pedro [Neto] and Malo [Gusto], they are not involved in the squad for tomorrow’s game, just for protection, not for any other reason. “Hopefully [James and Lavia return] after the international break.” – Enzo Maresca

Maresca said that the Blues don’t have any fresh concerns ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League tie.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Chadi Riad picked up a knee injury in the midweek cup win over Norwich City, with Oliver Glasner confirming that it is likely to keep him out of Gameweek 3 at the very least.

Matheus Franca is also still out with a fractured rib.

Will Hughes at least returned to the squad on Tuesday after illness.

IPSWICH TOWN

Wes Burns (hamstring), George Hirst (knee), Nathan Broadhead (hamstring) and Harry Clarke (Achilles) remain on the sidelines.

Loanee Kalvin Phillips is available, however, after not being able to face his parent club last weekend.

LIVERPOOL

Jarell Quansah shrugged off a minor issue to be involved in the Liverpool squad last Sunday, albeit only as a substitute.

The Reds were however without Curtis Jones for their 2-0 win over Brentford.

Arne Slot said afterwards that it wasn’t a serious injury but that a recovery in time for Gameweek 3 would be “close”.

MANCHESTER CITY

Rodri, who injured his hamstring at the European Championship and then returned late to Manchester City, has been back on the grass this week.

Phil Foden, who missed out in Gameweek 2 with an illness, has yet to be seen in training ground images.

Mateo Kovacic has, however, so looks set to shake off a knock that he picked up against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Oscar Bobb will be out for 3-4 months with a leg injury.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Victor Lindelof (toe), Luke Shaw (calf), Leny Yoro (foot), Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) look set to remain out.

Mason Mount, who Erik ten Hag said was forced off against Brighton last weekend, has joined them on the injury list for “a few games”.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) and Lewis Miley (back) are out long term for the Magpies, with Callum Wilson (back) a shorter-term absence but still sidelined.

Fabian Schar completes the third game of a three-match ban on Sunday, too.

Sandro Tonali, who has served a 10-month suspension, is available again.

He made his return against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup, a match that saw Joe Willock limp off with a thigh injury. Eddie Howe was downbeat when asked about the issue after full-time.

Martin Dubravka has missed the last two matches with a concussion.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ange Postecoglou previously said that Dominic Solanke (ankle) “had a chance” of being involved against Newcastle United this weekend but the striker wasn’t seen in midweek training images – not that it’s always a reliable barometer of availability.

Richarlison and Micky van de Ven weren’t spotted either. The Brazilian has himself only just returned from a medium-term lay-off, while van de Ven had an injury scare on Saturday but finished the match.

Rodrigo Bentancur (concussion), sidelined in Gameweek 2, was another absentee from the training video.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Nelson Semedo returns from a three-match ban and is available for the first time this season.

Leon Chiwome (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) are still on the injury list.

Boubacar Traore may have joined them: he’ll have a knee injury assessed after coming off at half-time in the EFL Cup win over Burnley.

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



