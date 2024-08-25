The reaction to Saturday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action continues in our Scout Notes.

Arsenal’s smash-and-grab win at Villa Park and Tottenham Hotspur’s demolition of Everton are our focus here.

ROGERS OUTSHINES WATKINS

Aston Villa were left ruing missed chances after Arsenal avenged last season’s double defeat.

The chief culprit was Ollie Watkins (£9.0m), who missed two glaring opportunities – one brilliantly saved, one skewed wide.

Above: The StatsBomb breakdown of *that* save from David Raya

Again hooked before the 65-minute mark, Watkins is clearly not fully match-sharp following a late return from the Euros and zero involvement in Villa’s pre-season friendlies.

A reminder, though, that he took until Gameweek 6 to score in 2023/24, going on to net on 19 occasions.

The upcoming fixtures are excellent and at least the chances are falling his way, even if it might take him until after the international break to get fully up to speed.

Someone who is very much up to speed is Morgan Rogers (£5.0m). Early adopters in FPL have got nothing for their investment so far – but he’s been brilliant.

Topping the shot count at Villa Park on Saturday (with three admittedly low-xG blocked efforts), he would have had an assist to his name were it not for Watkins’ shocking miss.

His ability to run with the ball was the most eye-catching aspect of his performance. Five of his seven take-ons were completed, with the Arsenal midfield repeatedly sliced open. And this is the Gunners we’re talking about, a side with the best defensive record in 2023/24.

Much easier tests await. You’d struggle to get a much better fixture foursome next: two newly promoted sides and porous Everton and Wolves.

The one nagging doubt is the start of the UEFA Champions League. There’ll be fixtures between Gameweeks 4+5, 6+7 and 8+9 (and more beyond). Managed minutes may be a concern – but there are few questions about his performances at present.

£4.0m VILLA DEFENDER?

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



