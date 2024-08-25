748
748 Comments
  1. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    How nailed is maeduke now?

    1. SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not, but he'll probably play for the next while at least.

    2. waldo666
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      That's my very question too, wondering if he's a viable Nkunku replacement.

    3. Flaming Flamingo
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Not very

    4. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Hardly mate. I won’t risk it.

  2. raoulduke71
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Nkunku & Isak >> Palmer & Joao Pedro?

    1. waldo666
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Yeah, if you can do that for free, looks good.

  3. Joyce1998
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    What to do here
    Solanke>> Jackson or save FT

    Henderson
    Trent, Robinson, Gabriel
    Saka, Jota, Palmer, Foden, Rogers
    Isak, Muniz

    Val, Porro, Solanke, Johnson

  4. steven8991
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Nkunku to
    A. Madueke
    B. Rogers
    C. Luis Diaz
    D. Gordon
    E. Mbeumo
    F. Bowen

    Henderson
    Saliba Gvardiol Robinson
    Salah Eze Nkunku* ESR
    Haaland Isak Muniz

  5. Catilo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    What time the price changes is?

  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Flekken
    TAA Porro Robinson
    Saka Jota ESR Rogers
    Haaland Isak Muniz
    Henderson // Murphy Hall Barco

    Squad is mostly looking okay, but the bench if a bit iffy now.

    Murphy needs to go, was a failed punt. Barco can stay where he is. Hall, I might as well leave for the moment. Isak will probably do reasonably well in the future, but looking to ride momentums.

    A) Isak/Murphy > Pedro/Palmer [-4]

    Could bench Pedro (ARS), but two great fixtures afterwards. Not the most optimal move looking 1 GW individually but potentially a good longer term move.

    B) Save FT

    Murphy will drop in price, but so will Eze who I may buy for GW4 (LEI). Might not be him, but it's possible.

    C) Isak > Watkins

    Same a B but hopping onto the Villa forward early. Bound to get some returns in the next few. Does have UCL to contend with too however.

    D) Something else?

