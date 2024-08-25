Manchester City’s win over Ipswich Town gets our Scout Notes underway – and there’s only one place to start.

HAALAND FRESH…

Erling Haaland (£15.1m) knows how to start a season well. Having scored on the opening day of all three of his Premier League campaigns, Saturday’s treble followed early-season hat-tricks in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

The issue last season was maintaining his tip-top condition, which sounds ridiculous after a 27-goal year.

After netting 14 goals in the first 13 matches of 2023/24, a foot injury ruled him out for the best part of two months. Only four goals followed in the 10 Gameweeks after his comeback as he struggled to regain full match fitness.

But might we see a fresher, sharper Haaland this season? Norway’s non-involvement at the European Championship has given him a summer off.

Pep Guardiola, indeed, believes an extended summer break has benefitted his talismanic forward.

“I said a few weeks ago, I think he feels better than previous seasons. “After the treble, he struggled to handle it, maybe not too much holidays. I remember at the beginning he said, ‘I’m still tired, I’m still a little drained’. This season with no Euros and relaxed, he arrived really well. “Of course he can not play all the games until the end of the season but you know how important he is. The numbers, the scoring goals and goals is unbelievable.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland, in his post-match presser

“He is so reliable on penalties, the assist for the second, fantastic for the third. I think last season he struggled a lot, especially at the beginning. He felt tired and had niggles most of the time. “This season and pre-season, with the rest and with no Euros, he has arrived with a good vibe.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland, in a post-match interview

Even the player himself agrees that the downtime has been favourable.

“A lot. “Mind is free and body is feeling good. I’m ready for a new long season.” – Erling Haaland on how much the summer break has helped

Goals two and three against Ipswich were Haaland at his most ruthless. First, he latched onto a Kevin De Bruyne (£9.5m) pass before rounding Ari Muric (£4.5m). Then, with the faintest sliver of the goal to aim at (the shot had an xG of 0.04), he beat Muric from 25 yards.

Other goals could have followed. Muric brilliantly repelled Haaland’s header. The Norwegian was a yard away from beating De Bruyne to the punch for City’s second. A Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m) cross fell just out of his reach. There were seven shots in all, which was half of City’s total.

Ominous signs for the season ahead.

…BUT HE DOESN’T CARE ABOUT YOUR FANTASY TEAM

