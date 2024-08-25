360
  1. ICE POLE CALMER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    I’m sitting on two FT’s and wondering what to do about my midfield.

    De Raya
    Trent, Porro, Robinson
    Nkunku, Bruno, Jota, ESR
    Haaland, Isak, Havertz

    Henderson, Rogers, Barco, Konsa

    Any ideas?
    Had a planner with doing 3 transfers for GW4: Bruno > Soucek, De Raya > Valdimarson, Jota > Salah

    1. Effe
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I’d deal with Barco and Nkunku otherwise looks strong

      1. ICE POLE CALMER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Barco’s price will remain locked, so he’s not a priority sell for me. I’m somewhat clueless on how to reinforce the midfield. Still looking for a route to Salah for GW4 and 5 and Wildcard in GW6. I’ll deal with Barco by then.

    2. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Rogers and Konsa can both play the next 5 to cover that midfield so will stick to your plan but keep Raya and downgrade Nkunku instead , Bruno playing SOU in GW4 so will either take him out now or keep until GW5

      1. ICE POLE CALMER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours ago

        Indeed I planned for Konsa to come in from GW3, with Rogers as a decent back-up.
        Downgrading Nkunku makes sense, but it’s more about Salah over Bruno

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I wouldn't sell Jota, but Nkunku has to go. What if Jota braces and Salah blanks soon during same gw(?)

      1. ICE POLE CALMER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Yeah, but what if Jota gets injured next GW?

  2. Mata of opinion
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    With Hall not starting should I consider doing the following with 2FT
    Hall+ Henderson> Mosquera+Martinez
    Or stick to original plan of
    Bruno+Solanke>Eze+Watkins

    1. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Original plan or roll the FT , not much upside with M&M

      1. Mata of opinion
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Yeh you're right. Prob just roll. First 11 seem OK for next week and review after IB

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      C) something better

  3. MYNAMEISBigtopmark.sman
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    I had a dream. I was gonna roll and bank 5 transfers. That dream is dead. I adjusted my dream. I was gonna roll just 1 transfer. That dream is dead too.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I have a dream. Only one hit after this gw.

  4. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    lol soccer is so random and we play 'fantasy' soccer. jackson lol!

    1. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Solanke to Jackson done ✅

  5. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Anyone else seem to have a bad sunday whenever they do go on a saturday? Seems to happen alot

