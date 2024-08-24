28
  1. Tcheco
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Think I'll WC early

    A. TAA + Nkunku

    B. Palmer + 4.5 defender

    1. We Go Again
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is the team in that much of a mess that you can't wait till GW6 to wc?

      1. Tcheco
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        It's actually ok. Just thinking of making an early move to steal a march.
        Hendo
        Saliba Robinson Aina
        Salah Jota CHO Rashford
        Haaland Isak Muniz

        Winks MYko Barco

  2. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Up 2 million in rank...should be number 1 next week at this rate

  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Been out all day and haven't seen any of the games. My team has had a mare other than Haaland (c).

    What happened to Palace, Havertz and Muniz?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Still happy with the decision process behind the Gordon to Eze move?

    2. Tcheco
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Eze hit the bar, Havertz involved but no big chance, Muniz could've scored apparently. Wouldn't worry about those 3

  4. F4L
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    how bad were Southampton that Forest had 23 attempts in their backyard? jeez

    1. Tcheco
      • 7 Years
      just now

      While giving them all the possession. Imagine them against an attacking side..

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Arsenal defence lucky with CS

    1.35 xGC
    2 big chances missed by Villa

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      had Brighton down as a likely CS so just need Welbeck to do his job at his old stomping ground and its all good

      watkins rusty as can be at the minute though

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good. Not lucky. Ramsey too slow at the end. Saliba class caught him.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Probably should have a look at Watkins missed chances

  6. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is Watkins still a no go?

    Tempted to do Henderson Eze Solanke to Raya Rogers Watkins

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't say a no go with the upcoming fixtures but 65th min sub and still working up match sharpness doesn't feel great

  7. sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Solanke owners. Price drop imminent. Rid?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Next two fixtures aren't great

    2. Fer Fuch's Ake
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      for who is the big question

    3. sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes to both replies.

      1. sminkypinky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Hence want to sell but don’t really fancy a downgrade. Despite Watkins’ failure today he’s proven. Just don’t have the money.
        So, Joao Pedro the only real answer? Seems the best for value.

      2. Swampdonkey
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Same last question… who to replace with

  8. Lilac Breasted Roller
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    A) Elanga -> Rogers
    B) Elanga -> ESR

  9. Litts
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    I hovered over the TC button a minute before deadline. Gutted I didn't have the balls for it.

    1. Litts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Was thinking about it all week as this year will be different with doubles.

      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        just now

        What stopped you?

    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      In the end it won’t all matter much. Your TC should get 12-15 points

  10. Red-United
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who is a better pick out of Saliba and Gabriel? Same price, same team, but are they both equal in terms of FPL?

  11. HurriKane
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Morgan Rogers is unbelievable. If he can do that against Arsenal the points will come.

    ( lei EVE WOL ips ) in next 4 gws

    Tempted to get him in . Could do really welll . Agree?

  12. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Not the most flattering pic of Haaland

    1. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Good luck trying to find a flattering pic of Haaland 🙂

