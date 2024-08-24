Erling Haaland (£15.0m) stole the headlines on a busy day of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action.

Captained by almost four million, Triple Captained by around 475,000 and not owned by 45% of FPL managers: it was a polarising day thanks to the Norwegian’s treble against Ipswich Town.

Son Heung-min (£10.0m) hauled in Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-0 demolition of Everton, while there were goals for budget-friendly picks Joao Pedro (£5.5m), Danny Welbeck (£5.5m), Emile Smith Rowe (£5.5m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.5m) elsewhere.

And Arsenal did what Arsenal do, keeping a clean sheet on the road – even if they did ride their luck.

At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 2 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Premium Members Area and is available for our subscribers immediately after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.

A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections. The Bonus Points System is being revised this season, so there could be further changes over the next 24 hours.

GAMEWEEK 2: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 2: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

