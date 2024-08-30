The 13 remaining pre-Gameweek 3 manager press conferences take place today – and we’ll be bringing you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news updates here.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available. Keep refreshing for the latest news!

For the headlines from the seven pressers held already, read our Thursday round-up here.

And for everything else you may need ahead of Saturday’s deadline, there’s our FPL Gameweek 3 guide.

Don’t forget, too, that there’s still 40% off Premium Membership! Get access to all the tools, a transfer planner, exclusive articles, Opta and Statsbomb data and much more by signing up today – and lock in the price of your Membership for life.

KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Dominic Solanke (ankle) will very likely miss out again this weekend.

Joining him on the sidelines is Richarlison, who has picked up a fresh injury in training.

Rodrigo Bentancur (concussion), sidelined in Gameweek 2, is available.

“Dom, he was close but we’re probably going to be cautious with him. We’ve got a big programme post the international break. He’ll miss out Sunday. “Rodrigo is all good. He’s passed all the protocols. “The only other one we got in midweek was Richarlison. Unfortunatly, he picked up an injury in training so he will probably miss the next few weeks.” – Ange Postecoglou

LIVERPOOL

Curtis Jones is the only injury concern that Liverpool have ahead of Sunday’s clash at Old Trafford.

Having sat out the win over Brentford, the midfielder also looks set to miss Gameweek 3 with a minor injury.

“At the moment there are not any other injuries except for Curtis Jones and he will not train with us today. The rest will train with us today.” – Arne Slot

The Reds’ only new arrival thus far has been Federico Chiesa.

On the prospect of him making his Liverpool bow this weekend, Slot suggested it wasn’t likely.

“He’s going to train with us today but it’s a bigger chance that he is not in the squad for Sunday than he is. “If injuries come up in the upcoming two days we might need him. I don’t expect him to be in but I cannot guarantee this. “He works really hard on and off the pitch to try to get the best out of him, and he combines this with scoring goals and, like I said, really aggressive without the ball – those are already two characteristics with him. He can play in so many positions: on the right, on the left and maybe even in the middle. It makes him an interesting signing for us. “We should take care of him in the beginning because he didn’t train with the team in the last two weeks – but before he did. [He] hasn’t played many game minutes yet but we have a very good performance staff, so we will build him up in the right way and then hopefully we can see his quality in the near future.” – Arne Slot on Federico Chiesa

MANCHESTER CITY

Rodri, who injured his hamstring at the European Championship and then returned late to Manchester City, has been back on the grass this week.

Mateo Kovacic, who picked up against Ipswich Town on Saturday, has also made a swift return to training.

But Phil Foden, who missed out in Gameweek 2 with an illness, remains unwell.

“Rodri is much better. Kovacic as well. Phil still doesn’t feel good. The rest are okay.” – Pep Guardiola

Oscar Bobb will be out for 3-4 months with a leg injury.

There were some comments to note about Rico Lewis and Kyle Walker, with the former in the England squad for the September internationals but the latter omitted.

“Of course he was late and after still arrived with some little niggles and problems. Rico was playing really good. With the pre-season, the rhythm is higher [with Rico] because [Walker] was on holidays and that’s why he’s in the position.” – Pep Guardiola on Kyle Walker

“He’s different type of player. What Rico gives to the team Kyle cannot give us, and what Kyle give to us, Rico cannot do it. That is what it’s about. It’s not a big squad but everyone pushes each other to earn a position, that is the only way.” – Pep Guardiola on Rico Lewis

CHELSEA

Enzo Maresca reported nothing new on the injury front in his pre-match presser.

Romeo Lavia (hamstring) and Reece James (hamstring) remain out injured, with James also still suspended.

The pair are expected back after the international break.

“We don’t have any update at the moment, the situation is still the same. That means Reece is still injured, and Romeo.” – Enzo Maresca

ARSENAL

Mikel Merino will be out for a “few weeks” after injuring his shoulder in his first training session for Arsenal.

“Yes, very unfortunate. Yesterday he had a collision. He has got a shoulder injury, unfortunately, and it looks like he is going to be out for a few weeks. [It was his] first session. “He landed on the floor, Gabi went on top of him. It looks like he has got a small fracture, probably. “We have to see. He was in so much pain. We have to do some more tests and they will probably have some more conclusive answers.” – Mikel Arteta on Mikel Merino

The Gunners are again without Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and Kieran Tierney (hamstring).

Gabriel Jesus (groin), who missed out in Gameweek 2, will not recover for Saturday’s game but isn’t expected to be out for long.

ASTON VILLA

Long-term absentees Tyrone Mings (knee) and Boubacar Kamara (knee) remain out.

Matty Cash has joined them on the injury list for 3-4 weeks after picking up a hamstring injury last weekend.

And with Diego Carlos ruled out of the trip to Leicester with a “small injury”, £4.0m defender Kosta Nedeljković looks good for a start this weekend.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) and Lewis Miley (back) are out long term for the Magpies, with Callum Wilson (back) a shorter-term absence but still sidelined.

Fabian Schar completes the third game of a three-match ban on Sunday, too.

Sandro Tonali, who has served a 10-month suspension, is available again and made his return against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup.

Joe Willock limped out of that match with a thigh injury but Eddie Howe said an early scan has returned “relatively good news”.

“Joe had a scan yesterday, which is an early scan. Usually we’d leave it a little bit longer. Relatively good news, I don’t think it is a serious injury but it is early. We will re-scan again in a few days again just to confirm that. But it doesn’t look too bad at the moment.” – Eddie Howe

MANCHESTER UNITED

Mason Mount joined the injury list this week after picking up a minor muscle injury in Gameweek 2.

The midfielder will sit out the visit of Liverpool on Sunday.

Victor Lindelof (toe), Luke Shaw (calf), Leny Yoro (foot), Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) remain out.

“After the break but when after the break [I don’t know]. We have to see how it develops, how we can progress during the break, to get match fit. “He returned on the [training] pitch but it will take a while before he is up. Everyone has seen, [the injury] happens in the first game [of the American tour], so he needs also to build some fitness.” – Erik ten Hag on when Rasmus Hojlund will return

Erik ten Hag said that he expected to have a similar squad to the one he had at the Amex last weekend.

“Mason Mount, you all have seen, is not available for the weekend. I think’s that it. The rest is the same squad as last week.” – Erik ten Hag

CRYSTAL PALACE

Chadi Riad will miss the trip to Chelsea after injuring his knee in midweek.

He looks to have avoided a serious injury, at least, but Oliver Glasner says that it is not clear yet how long he will be out for.

The Eagles will wait for the swelling to subside over the international break before properly assessing the centre-half.

Glasner at least was boosted by the news that Marc Guehi will remain a Palace player after the close of the transfer window.

Matheus Franca is still out with a fractured rib but Will Hughes returned to the squad on Tuesday after illness.

BOURNEMOUTH

David Brooks (shoulder) has returned to training after a lengthy lay-off, while Andoni Iraola is hopeful of having Enes Unal (toe) back after the international break.

That leaves only Tyler Adams (back) on the long-term injury list.

There was no word on Philip Billing, who missed out on the EFL Cup defeat to West Ham United with a back issue.

Max Aarons is fine after illness, however.

“I think everyone that was involved the other day against West Ham has finished the game well. Probably they are a little bit tired because we played not a lot of hours ago but no, I think we can even recover Max Aarons, who wasn’t involved because he was ill. So, I think Max will be able to come with us and no, there are no other new injuries.” – Andoni Iraola

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Nelson Semedo returns from a three-match ban and is available for the first time this season.

In less good news, Boubacar Traore faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury in midweek.

“Boubacar suffered an injury to his left knee during the match on Wednesday night. “The scans have shown damage to the lateral meniscus which will require surgery. This will take place in the coming week. “It is difficult to predict the exact timescales at this stage, and we will know more once Boubacar has surgery.” – Wolves’ head of high performance, Phil Hayward

Leon Chiwome (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) are still on the injury list.

IPSWICH TOWN

Wes Burns (hamstring) and George Hirst (knee) remain out.

So too are Nathan Broadhead (hamstring) and Harry Clarke (Achilles), who are nearing returns. The former is close to a return to team training, while Clarke is doing individual work outside.

Loanee Kalvin Phillips is available after not being able to face his parent club last weekend.

SOUTHAMPTON

We didn’t get much in the way of team news from Russell Martin ahead of this weekend’s game.

Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) is the only long-term injury that the Saints have, with Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ross Stewart both back in training and only lacking match fitness.

Adam Lallana and Juan Larios made their own returns to the matchday squad in midweek.

Martin did say that, having made 11 changes for the midweek win over Cardiff City, some of the second string have impressed him.

“I think two or three of the players really staked a claim. Of course, there is that discussion about Brentford away, but I think if we feel they’ve done well enough and they’re ready to play then they should be able to play anywhere. “I think two or three were outstanding. There were a lot of good performances on the pitch and a lot of things to be happy about. A lot of them playing their first game for us. “Two or three players really staked a claim and could make a difference for us on the pitch tomorrow for sure.” – Russell Martin, via the Daily Echo

The Saints boss is also hoping to get Aaron Ramsdale over the line in time for the trip to Brentford.

“The hope is that he’s registered in time to be involved tomorrow and to train this morning.” – Russell Martin on Aaron Ramsdale

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



