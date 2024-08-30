408
  1. Oasthouse FC
    • 8 Years
    4 hours ago

    Watkins to Isak on a free transfer, or roll this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Oasthouse FC
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Sorry, meant the other way around! Isak to watkins

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      lol

      lol
    3. Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Roll. Best advice for almost everybody this week - wait and see.

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Nah manager says carrying injury still & working towards 90 mins

      Open Controls
      1. Oasthouse FC
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Ah, totally missed that!

        Cheers all

        Open Controls
    5. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Hold. Isak could easily outscore Watkins

      Open Controls
  2. Manani
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    A. Gordon + Solanke > Rogers + Watkins (-4)
    B. Solanke > JPedro
    C. Save FT (play Sangare)

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Quite like A.

      Quite like A.
    2. Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      A or C for me

      A or C for me
    3. King Kun Ta
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      A

      A
  3. Catastrophe
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    A) Havertz, ESR, Robertson (Winks, Robinson)
    B) Saka, ESR, Robinson (Nedeljkovic, Jebbison)
    C) Havertz, Soucek, TAA (Ndeljkovic, Winks)

    Currently on A.

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      A

      A
  4. Jindungo
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    For at least 5 GWs, which is better?
    A - Watkins & ESR
    B - Joao Pedro & Bruno Fernandes

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      A, not convinced with Utd.

      Open Controls
    2. Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      A

      A
  5. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    How nailed do you think Wissa is? Love his rotation with J.Pedro.

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      You'd expect him to be fully nailed? I'm scrambling for $...not sure I'd want either of them on the bench.

      Open Controls
    2. Manani
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      6m +5.5m rotation feel like a waste.

      Open Controls
      1. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        It's cheaper than rotating mbeumo with j.pedro,

        Open Controls
  6. JonnyOnionRings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Is there a website to see each teams predicted XG for an upcoming game?

    Open Controls
    1. Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      XG doesn't work that way. It's based on in-game actions that created or give away chances.

      Open Controls
      1. Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        there are some guys on twitter who do some nice predicted goal tables using spread bet odds

        Open Controls
  7. ebb2sparky
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Start Johnson (FUL) or use my FT to bring in Nedeljkovic for Quansah?

    Open Controls
  8. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Havertz an amazing pick especially with Jesus out

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      It makes no difference that Jesus is out. He was first choice anyway.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        It does make a difference. Usually when Jesus comes on, havertz drops to midfield if he isn't the one being subbed

        Open Controls
  9. simong1
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Play Hall / Winks or take a hit to do Winks > Rogers?

    Open Controls
    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      do we know why Hall was benched last weekend?

      was howe asked anything about Hall or Kelly in his presser?

      Open Controls
      1. ebb2sparky
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Would like to know this too. If i want to roll my FT i need to start one from Hall, Quansah or Johnson.

        Open Controls
        1. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          yeah im in a similar mess but would like to hold Hall if possible if he is gonna keep starting for next few weeks

          Open Controls
    2. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      I'd probably play Winks over Hall given uncertainty of Hall start. Who is the other attacker that you're not starting?

      Open Controls
      1. simong1
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Solanke who is out unfortunately

        Open Controls
        1. ebb2sparky
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          Assuming Solanke is back for GW4 would you bench Rogers? If yes then I wouldn't take a hit for him this week and just start Winks instead

          Open Controls
  10. PogChamp
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Solanke red flagged again?? Is he price locked? He appears to be.

    Open Controls
    1. Jeremy Corbyn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Ange says he won't play so yes. Obviously an odd policy, but it is what it is. He's rotting on my bench.

      Open Controls
    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      His price only becomes locked when the red flag is removed.
      His price can still drop while he's red-flagged, but it takes more net transfers out for it to do so.

      Open Controls
      1. PogChamp
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Ok thanks

        Ok thanks
  11. Rafster
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Is this worth a -4 ? Its my only route to Palmer and solves Nkukunu issue, although worried about losing Isak.

    Nkunku + Isak > Palmer + Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Jeremy Corbyn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      I wouldn't

      I wouldn't
      1. Jeremy Corbyn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Maybe only Nkunku out? Rogers?

        Open Controls
        1. Rafster
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          Yep thts probably the better option.

          Cheers Jezza !

          Open Controls
  12. Gooner Kebab
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Which GK on WC:
    a) Raya
    b) Ederson
    c) Emi

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      A

      A
      1. Gooner Kebab
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        spuds and citeh after IB not great though

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 41 mins ago

          Clean sheet at the Etihad last year

          Open Controls
    2. EgyptianKing
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      A

      But I like Sanchez 4.5 + 1M

      Open Controls
      1. Gooner Kebab
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        I dont trust chelsea enough

        Open Controls
    3. Catastrophe
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      A

      A
  13. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Any problems with this?

    Raya 4.0
    TAA Robinson Konsa Lewis Greaves
    Palmer Saka Jota ESR Rogers
    Haaland Wissa J.Pedro
    0.6itb

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Looks good, but prefer a stretch to Salah (downgrade bench, Saka -> Havertz, TAA -> Robertson)

      Open Controls
  14. EgyptianKing
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Would you play Kosta or JPedro this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      jp

      jp
    2. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Pedro but then I always tend to favour attack over defence

      Open Controls
    3. Catastrophe
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      JP

      JP
  15. The Final Boss
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Guys fst suggestion needed post this season 🙂

    Henderson
    Taa robinson Munoz konsa barco*
    Eze nkunku* saka esr mgw
    Solanke* haaland isak

    2ft 0.0 itb

    A) nkunku to rogers free and save ft
    B) nkunku solanke to rogers havertz free
    C) mgw solanke nkunku to jebbison rogers palmer for a hit

    Open Controls
  16. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Is it CRAZY to go without Chelsea for this gameweek?

    Henderson
    TAA / Saliba / Porro / Lewis
    Jota / Saka / Rogers / Smith-Rowe
    Isak / Haaland

    Bench: Turner, Harwood, Winks, Solanke

    0FT and 1itb

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      No. Preferable but not crazy.

      Open Controls
    2. Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      I don't think so. I'll be nervous, sure, but I've decided to hold Eze, after Palace played better in the cup, and wait and see how Chelsea do this week. There are still so many unknowns at this point.

      Open Controls
  17. Hey Mista...! its Lesta PL …
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      who to bench?
      - eze
      - esr
      - madueke
      - rogers

      Open Controls
      1. Sid07
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        madueke

        madueke
        1. Hey Mista...! its Lesta PL …
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            i bought him becase garnacho is drpping price and he may go up

            Open Controls
      2. Sid07
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        1) solanke to watkins (-4)
        2) play winks
        3) play andersen

        Open Controls
        1. Hey Mista...! its Lesta PL …
            3 hours, 39 mins ago

            1

            1
          • Catastrophe
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 29 mins ago

            1

            1
          • Matthew96
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            1

            1
        2. Catastrophe
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          A) ESR (have Robinson)
          B) Semenyo

          1) Robertson
          2) Gvardiol (have Lewis)

          X) ESR, Robertson (Robinson)
          Y) ESR, Gvardiol (Robinson)
          Z) Soucek, TAA (Ndeljkovic)

          Cheers

          Open Controls
        3. Brunsvigeren
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          Ranked top 20K, 2 FTs, 0itb
          Can I do something here, to hang on?

          Henderson
          TAA, Saliba, Robinson
          Salah(C), Saka, Jota, ESR, Gordon
          JPedro, Isak
          Fabianski, Porro, Solanke, Barco

          I feel a bit meeh on my bench...

          Open Controls
          1. Catastrophe
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 27 mins ago

            I would start Porro over Robinson.

            Open Controls
            1. Brunsvigeren
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 26 mins ago

              Yeah, Maybe..
              Wildcard is a crazy thought, right?

              Open Controls
              1. Catastrophe
                • 13 Years
                3 hours, 20 mins ago

                the sensible play is to hold the WC, for sure. Plenty of Managers (including myself) are wildcarding and losing Isak, Gordon, Jota etc. and could easily backfire. I started pretty well, but wanted to get all of Haaland/Salah/Palmer/Havertz while I could afford it

                Open Controls
                1. Brunsvigeren
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Yes, I really want to build up those free transfers..

                  I would probably roll, If No one comes up with a good idea

                  Open Controls
        4. Korn106
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Repost
          One to bench?
          a) Rogers(lei)
          b) ESR(ips)
          c) Wood(WOL)

          Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. MShalkz
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 16 mins ago

            I'd go Rogers personally, but thats a close call

            Open Controls
        5. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          Any 5.0 strikers likely to get minutes?

          Open Controls
          1. MShalkz
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            Beto and Archer the best bets, but both will find it difficult to lockdown a starting spot. I'd be tempted to go Jebbisson at 4.5 and use the 0.5 elsewhere

            Open Controls
          2. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            I think Archer will start at the weekend

            Open Controls
          3. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            Cheers!

            Cheers!
        6. MShalkz
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Those with Eze and Bruno, who would you bench out of the two. Tempted to sell but the GW4 fixtures look lovely

          Open Controls
          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            Bruno

            Bruno
        7. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          Who to bench?

          A. Porro
          B. Gabriel
          C. Pau Torres
          D. Aina

          Open Controls
          1. MShalkz
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            Close, but I'd probably go C. Least attacking potential and an away fixture

            Open Controls
            1. XX SMICER XX
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 9 mins ago

              Thanks - can’t see Spurs keeping a clean sheet, Porro has attacking returns

              Not sure Leicester off much going forward though

              Open Controls
        8. TochanMama
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          A) Havertz
          B) Jackson

          Choose one. Or suggest a better option!

          Thanks!

          Open Controls
        9. choco27
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Which combo is better:
          A. Madueke + Havertz
          B. Saka + Jebbison
          C. Semenyo + Watkins
          Thanx before

          Open Controls
          1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              Nkunku to anybody else ?

              Open Controls

