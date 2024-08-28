We take another look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) set-piece and penalty-takers after Gameweek 2.

Many of the players involved at dead-ball situations were carrying off where they left off in Gameweek 1.

But there are a few new set-play pretenders to report on, following the arrival of some transfer window recruits.

Based on the official Opta data in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown of the latest round of matches.

GAMEWEEK 2: SET-PIECE TAKERS

Corners Crosses from

free-kicks Shots from direct

free-kicks Penalties Arsenal Rice (1) Odegaard (1) Aston Villa Tielemans (3)

Bailey (1) Tielemans (1) Bournemouth Cook (5)

Tavernier (3) Cook (1) Tavernier (1) Brentford Jensen (3)

Mbeumo (1) Mbeumo (1) Brighton & Hove Albion Enciso (1)

Minteh (1)

Milner (1)

Gilmour (1) Enciso (1)

Minteh (1) Gilmour (1) Chelsea Enzo (3)

Neto (1)

Palmer (1) Palmer (1) Palmer (1) Crystal Palace Eze (2)

Wharton (1) Eze (2) Everton McNeil (4)

Lindstrom (1) McNeil (1) Fulham Pereira (7) Pereira (1) Ipswich Town Johnson (1) Leicester City Winks (2)

Buonanotte (2)

Kristiansen (1) Winks (1) Ayew (1) Liverpool Robertson (5)

Alexander-Arnold (4) Alexander-Arnold (1) Manchester City De Bruyne (4)

Savio (4)

Doku (1)

Bernardo (1) Savio (1) De Bruyne (1) Haaland (1) Manchester United Fernandes (3)

Amad (1) Amad (1) Newcastle United Trippier (5)

Gordon (2)

Murphy (2) Trippier (1) Nottingham Forest Elanga (9)

Anderson (1) Anderson (2) Southampton Smallbone (3)

Walker-Peters (1) Tottenham Hotspur Kulusevski (6)

Maddison (5)

Bergvall (1) Maddison (1) West Ham United Bowen (3) Wolverhampton Wanderers Cunha (3)

Ait-Nouri (1)

Sarabia (1) Cunha (1)

GAMEWEEK 2: KEY TALKING POINTS