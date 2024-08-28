314
  1. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    WC draft. Thoughts?

    Raya
    Trent - Davis - Nedeljkovic*
    Salah - Saka - Palmer - Jota - Rogers
    Watkins - Havertz
    (Lis - Greaves - van den Berg - Jebbison)

    *If Villa don't sign a RB.

    1. mental
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      I would downgrade jota and upgrade my defence/bench, going with 3 4.0 defenders on a wc is so risky.

      1. adstomko
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        I think I may downgrade Trent.
        Think Jota is more value for money

        1. mental
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          I think trent is defo more value for money, 0.5 cheaper and jota will always be rotation risk with the number of attackers they have and also still very injury prone

          1. adstomko
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 7 mins ago

            I think I'm keeping him as a placeholder for Gordon/Eze/Mbeumo.
            Think it's pretty even

            1. Boxwoods
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 55 mins ago

              Potentially Bowen too.

        2. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          I agree Trent is the one to downgrade.

          1. adstomko
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            Might even go for 4 x 4.5m DEFs
            Only Saliba (already have 3 Arsenal) and Van Dijk/Robbo are worth it > 4.5m imo.

            1. jacob1989
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              Stil pretty crazy' to go with no man city

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      U know the risks going without haaland

  2. TKC07
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    2FT, 1.5 itb
    A) *Solanke + CHO + Gvardiol/Saliba to JPedro + Palmer + Konsa for a hit
    B) *Solanke + CHO + Porro to Watkins + Madueke + Konsa for a hit
    C) *Solanke + CHO to Watkins + Rogers for FTs
    D) *Solanke to Watkins and Save 1 FT
    E) Any other suggestions please?

  3. mental
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    A. Haaland,rogers,porro
    or
    B. Muniz,salah,TAA

    1. Show Me Bobs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      A

  4. I am 42
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    is TAA really worth it? a lot may argue that he is a 7m mid with CS points vs Eze for eg

    but dont forget a 4.5m defender will definitely earn more points than a 4.5m midfielder

    1. adstomko
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Debating this myself.
      Some 4.5m DEFs could match him over the next few weeks. Think the only guaranteed CS is Forest in the upcoming fixtures

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      I got Robertson on wc. The extra 1m is useful

      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        when the difference in the past has been .5 there's more of a debate

        at 1m difference, Robertson looks great. Possibly VVD too

    3. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      A lot of it depends on squad structure. You’ll never have a 4.5m midfielder to be in your starting 11 so if it’s a slightly false comparison. If that 4.5 defender is going to spend most weeks on your bench then the second player argument is at least mostly redundant.

      Given the next 5-6 fixtures for both teams do I think Trent can outperform the Arsenal and City boys enough to justify 1m extra - absolutely. He might not be worth 1m more then Robbo though

    4. Dutchy FPL
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      TAA had a XGi of 1.69 in the first two GW's. Salah had 1.60, Palmer 1.08, Saka 0,87 and Son 1.52. He outscores the premium midfielders. Just stats of course but just bad luck that he don't have a huge haul yet. And yeah, add the CS potential to that. For me, he is worth it.

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Just bad luck he’s been playing crap for nearly two years

  5. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Will Trippier be starting ahead of Tino?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Probably

  6. Valar(Keith)
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Anyone here on WC not getting Raya in?

    Flekken and Brentford have looked good. Racks up saves too. Currently thinking of rotating with Henderson if Palace continue with their good signings (1 more CB please)

    1. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      IMO dont rotate

      1. Valar(Keith)
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Yup. Wondering If flekken perma keeper is worth the 1 million in savings over raya. Want saliba in anyway alongside saka since i dont like many 4.5 defenders. Would potentially let me get havertz too. Flekken with save points makes him a better 4.5er than the 4.5 defenders for me

    2. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      I wanted Flekken + Steele rotation but am
      0.5 short on my WC

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Pope at 5 outscores any rotating pair imo

    4. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      I ve gone with sels and steele combo on wc.. they seem to rotate well

  7. Siva Mohan
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Henderson
    Saliba | Quansah | Porro
    Saka | Jota | Son | Minteh
    Haaland | Isak | Wood
    4.0 | THB | Mykolenko | Ugo

    2 FT & 0.0 ITB

    have to ship Quansah as he may drop again tonight

    would you do Son + Quansah >> Madueke + Robinson (will have funds for Salah next week) ?

  8. chocolove
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Can Watkins and Eze just go down in price?
    On WC, just hesitate to pick players on price dropping list like this.

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Same - think we'll be waiting to the end of the week to bring them in

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Good point. Think i ll sell watkins on my wc and buy him at 8.9

    3. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Oh and Solanke too

  9. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Choose 1 ONLY for GW3:

    1. Gordon (TOT) + Raya (BHA)
    OR
    2. Mbuemo (SOT) + Henderson (che)

    Cheers.

    1. Siva Mohan
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      1

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      1

  10. Runnerboy31
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Advice needed

    Option 1: Son -> Palmer, captain him, play Nkunku and H-B

    Option 2: Nkunku -> Eze, captain Haaland and play H-B

    Option 3: Barco to 4/4.5m defender, captain Haaland and okay Nkunku

    1. Siva Mohan
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      2

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      2

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Barco can rot as 3rd bench fodder since his price is locked.

      Nkunku is the weak link compared to Son.

    4. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      2. - but Eze might drop in price soon so hold off as long as possible

      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        I can’t afford until the price drop

  11. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Chances of Quansah starting GW4 & 5?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      If Konate gets injured

    2. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      0.273628282937%

  12. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Best Chelsea defender to own?

    1. Siva Mohan
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Colwill & Fofona .. nailed @ 4.5

    2. Mother Farke
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        None? Don't be swayed by their fixtures, I think they'll leak like a sieve with their play style.

      • Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Colwill if you want to go there, ideally 0 Chelsea defence

      • chocolove
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Fofana

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Semenyo - EVE a, Chelsea h, Liverpool a, SOU h, LEI a
      Rogers - LEI a, EVE h, Wolves h, Ipswich a, United h

      Don't really care much for the 0.4 save, who would you pick?

      1. adstomko
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Rogers by a mile

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        B based on the fixtures

      3. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        3 hours ago

        I have both for eve, EVE, WOL, SOT, lei

        1. Valar(Keith)
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          Youd be benching rogers for leicester and ipswich though

          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            And playing Semenyo for Everton and Southampton 😉

            Rogers isn’t hauling at all remember, he has just looked impressive on the ball so don’t get sucked into Rogers being Bellingham 2.0 and will score in all the good fixtures.

            Semenyo is proven in the league and knows how to find the back of the net.

      4. F4L
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        thanks all. thinking about it the 0.4 could upgrade porro to trippier or something of the like so sure to come in useful

    4. Siva Mohan
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Help !

      Henderson
      Saliba | Quansah* | Porro
      Saka | Jota | Son* | Minteh
      Haaland | Isak | Wood
      4.0 | THB | Mykolenko | Ugo

      2 FT & 0.0 ITB

      Advise please ..

      A. Son + Quansah >> Madueke + Robinson
      B. roll FT (Mykolenko to start)

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        with Solanke not training, Son is likely to lead the line again, would lead towards B. 3FTs to play with over an Int Break sounds very nice

        1. Siva Mohan
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          cheers F4L

    5. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Just curious has anyone not made any transfers yet & not making one for g/w3 ?
      Also have they not used any chips ? wc bb & fh

      1. Siva Mohan
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        me .. may roll my 3rd FT

        1. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          I should have read your post first
          I'd like to think you're in a minority

      2. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Wc is active

      3. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        I have made no transfers and have used no chips

    6. Total Slotball
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Really like Ferdi price at 4.5 very talented player. One to watch

      1. chocolove
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        I like him too from last Euro, but not with Estupinan around

        1. Total Slotball
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          He can play left or right

    7. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      A) TAA, Bailey, Wissa
      B) Robbo, ESR, Havertz

    8. Valar(Keith)
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Waiting for the transfer window to close so that Toney is confirmed gone and brentford don't get another striker. Wissa is a steal until igor is fit start of next year

    9. AF90
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      £2m itb. 1FT.

      A) Henderson -> Raya
      B) Son -> Palmer
      C) Roll

      Henderson
      TAA, Porro, Murillo
      Jota, Son, ESR, Rogers
      Haaland, Havertz, Isak

      4.0 GK, Robinson, Harwood Bellis, Sangare.

    10. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      A conundrum I need help solving: I have 1ft and 1.5itb. 3 Fulham starters too! I want Villa players and Palmer, but then again saving a transfer will be good. Early wildcards (gw4-6 usually) has always helped me build good team value though...

      Hendo
      TAA Saliba Robinson
      Saka Jota ESR Gordon
      Haaland Isak Muniz
      Bentley Ugochukwu THB Barco*

