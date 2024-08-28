We take another look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) set-piece and penalty-takers after Gameweek 2.
Many of the players involved at dead-ball situations were carrying off where they left off in Gameweek 1.
But there are a few new set-play pretenders to report on, following the arrival of some transfer window recruits.
Based on the official Opta data in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown of the latest round of matches.
GAMEWEEK 2: SET-PIECE TAKERS
|Corners
|Crosses from
free-kicks
|Shots from direct
free-kicks
|Penalties
|Arsenal
|Rice (1)
|Odegaard (1)
|Aston Villa
|Tielemans (3)
Bailey (1)
|Tielemans (1)
|Bournemouth
|Cook (5)
Tavernier (3)
|Cook (1)
|Tavernier (1)
|Brentford
|Jensen (3)
Mbeumo (1)
|Mbeumo (1)
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Enciso (1)
Minteh (1)
Milner (1)
Gilmour (1)
|Enciso (1)
Minteh (1)
|Gilmour (1)
|Chelsea
|Enzo (3)
Neto (1)
Palmer (1)
|Palmer (1)
|Palmer (1)
|Crystal Palace
|Eze (2)
Wharton (1)
|Eze (2)
|Everton
|McNeil (4)
Lindstrom (1)
|McNeil (1)
|Fulham
|Pereira (7)
|Pereira (1)
|Ipswich Town
|Johnson (1)
|Leicester City
|Winks (2)
Buonanotte (2)
Kristiansen (1)
|Winks (1)
|Ayew (1)
|Liverpool
|Robertson (5)
Alexander-Arnold (4)
|Alexander-Arnold (1)
|Manchester City
|De Bruyne (4)
Savio (4)
Doku (1)
Bernardo (1)
|Savio (1)
|De Bruyne (1)
|Haaland (1)
|Manchester United
|Fernandes (3)
Amad (1)
|Amad (1)
|Newcastle United
|Trippier (5)
Gordon (2)
Murphy (2)
|Trippier (1)
|Nottingham Forest
|Elanga (9)
Anderson (1)
|Anderson (2)
|Southampton
|Smallbone (3)
Walker-Peters (1)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Kulusevski (6)
Maddison (5)
Bergvall (1)
|Maddison (1)
|West Ham United
|Bowen (3)
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Cunha (3)
Ait-Nouri (1)
Sarabia (1)
|Cunha (1)
GAMEWEEK 2: KEY TALKING POINTS
- Savio (£6.5m) has impressed in his first few outings for Manchester City, with Phil Foden‘s (£9.4m) late return from summer international duty and illness affording the Brazilian more starts than he might have imagined. On Saturday, we saw him on a share on corners with Kevin De Bruyne (£9.6m). Both midfielders took four apiece, two crossed and two short.
- After watching James Milner (£5.0m) take all five of Brighton’s corners in Gameweek 1, Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m) had more of a say this week. Delivering one crossed corner and one free-kick, he was also the other Seagull who stood over the ball when Billy Gilmour (£5.0m) had Albion’s only direct free-kick attempt against Manchester United.
- Taking Ipswich Town’s only corner of Gameweek 2 was not Leif Davis (£4.5m) but Ben Johnson (£4.0m). We’d still expect Davis, taker of over 100 corners for Ipswich last season, to be not just mostly responsible for dead-ball situations but also the more secure starter of the two.
- We published the Gameweek 1 article on Monday afternoon last week, before Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur. So, this is our first chance to round up the goings-on with the Foxes and Spurs. Budget FPL midfielder Harry Winks (£4.5m) has interestingly taken four corners for Leicester already this season; he only delivered seven in the whole of 2023/24 under Enzo Maresca. It was Facundo Buonanotte (£5.0m), however, who claimed the assist for Wout Faes‘s (£4.1m) set-piece goal on Saturday.
- As for Spurs, James Maddison (£7.5m) has taken more corners (17) than any other Premier League player so far in 2024/25. He had to share duties with Dejan Kulusevski (£6.4m) this week, however. Having taken corners from both sides in Gameweek 1, Maddison was only on set-piece duties from the left against Everton.
- Anthony Elanga (£5.4m) really stepped into the set-piece void vacated by Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.5m) this week, delivering nine of Nottingham Forest’s 10 corners.
- Kieran Trippier (£5.9m), who impressed after being introduced as a substitute in Gameweek 2, was immediately back on set plays for Newcastle United.
