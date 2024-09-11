The September international break reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Well over 200 Premier League players have been representing their countries over the last week.

As well as injury and illness being concerns regarding player availability in Gameweek 4, amassed game-time – and ergo fatigue – is a possible factor.

A more detailed look at everything on the fitness front will follow this article. In this piece, it’s pitch-time we’re focusing more on as we tot up how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on international duty.

As well as on-field exertions, long-haul flights back from further afield and late returns may also be a consideration ahead of Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) resumption. With that in mind, we’ll also round up who the last players in midweek action were.

MOST MINUTES PLAYED

Here’s who has been racking up the most game-time over the last week.

Anyone listed has played 140 minutes or more, although injury time is not included.

