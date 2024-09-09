Which Fantasy EFL players are on international duty?

Whatever your opinion of international breaks, we’re in the middle of one right now! The first one of the 2024/25 season is well underway.

For all those missing the Championship, here we outline all you need to know about your globe-trotting second-tier stars!

Please note: this list does not include under-21 or under-18 players on international duty.

With the break putting a hold on much beyond wound-licking and wildcard tinkering for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, it's a good time to take stock of the other Fantasy options available and a particularly great time to try your hand at Fantasy EFL, which IS live and we're heading into Gameweek 6.

Moreover, the new game was only launched this summer, covering all three divisions of the English Football League (Championship, League One and League Two). It has a similar basis to FPL but plenty of differences too…

CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYERS ON INTERNATIONAL DUTY

TEAM PLAYERS ON DUTY Burnley Lyle Forster (South Africa)

Connor Roberts (Wales) Blackburn Rovers Arnor Sigurdsson (Iceland)

Owen Beck (wales)

Balazs Toth (Hungary) Bristol City Jason Knight, Max O’Leary (Republic of Ireland) Cardiff City Aaron Ramsey (Wales)

Callum O’Dowda, Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland)

Manolis Siopis (Greece)

Ethan Horvath (USMNT)

Jesper Daland (Norway)

Andy Rinomhota (Zimbabwe)

Perry Ng (Singapore) Coventry City Haji Wright (USMNT)

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Ghana) Derby County Jacob Zetterstrom (Sweden)

Nathaniel Mendez-Liang (Guatemala)

Ebou Adams (Gambia)

Tawanda Chirewa (Zimbabwe) Hull City Liam Millar (Canada)

Kasey Palmer (Jamaica) Luton Town Amari’i Bell (Jamaica) Leeds United Max Wober (Austria)

Ilia Gruev (Bulgaria)

Junior Firpo (Dominican Republic)

Manor Solomon (Israel)

Ao Tanaka (Japan)

Brendan Aaronson (USMNT) Millwall N/A Middlesbrough Tommy Conway (Scotland)

Isaiah Jones (Guyana)

Anfernee Dijksteel (Suriname)

Seny Dieng (Senegal)

Emmanuel Latte Lath (Ivory Coast)

Sammy Silvera (Australia) Norwich City Josh Sargent (USMNT)

Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean (Scotland) Oxford United Ciaron Brown (Luxembourg)

Marselino Ferdinan (Indonesia)

Mark Harris (Wales) Portsmouth Kusini Yengi (Australia)

Terry Devlin (Northern Ireland) Preston North End Ali McCann (Northern Ireland)

Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland)

Stefan Thordarson (Iceland)

Milutin Osmajic (Montenegro) Plymouth Argyle Conor Hazard (Northern Ireland)

Ben Waine (New Zealand)

Brendan Galloway (Zimbabwe) QPR Zan Celar (Slovenia)

Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland) Stoke City Viktor Johansson (Sweden)

Lewis Koumas (Wales) Swansea City Ben Cabango, Liam Cullen, Ollie Cooper (Wales)

Eom Ji-Sung (South Korea)

Lawrence Vigoroux (Chile)

Zan Vipotnik (Slovenia)

Nathan Tjoe-A-On (Indonesia) Sheffield United Harry Souttar (Australia)

Anel Ahmedhodzic (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Kieffer Moore (Wales) Sheffield Wednesday Di’shon Bernard, Jamal Lowe (Jamaica)

Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) Sunderland Dan Ballard, Trai Hume (Northern Ireland)

Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland)

Milan Aleksic (Serbia)

Chris Mepham (Wales) Watford Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia)

Ryan Porteous (Scotland)

Ken Sema (Sweden)

Edo Kayembe (DR Congo)

Mamadou Doumbia (Mali) West Bromwich Albion Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland)

Jason Moloumby (Republic of Ireland)

