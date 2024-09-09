0
Fantasy EFL September 9

Which Fantasy EFL players are on international duty?

Whatever your opinion of international breaks, we’re in the middle of one right now! The first one of the 2024/25 season is well underway.

For all those missing the Championship, here we outline all you need to know about your globe-trotting second-tier stars!

Please note: this list does not include under-21 or under-18 players on international duty.

With the break putting a hold on much beyond wound-licking and wildcard tinkering for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, it’s a good time to take stock of the other Fantasy options available and a particularly great time to try your hand at Fantasy EFL, which IS live and we’re heading into Gameweek 6.

Moreover, the new game was only launched this summer, covering all three divisions of the English Football League (Championship, League One and League Two). It has a similar basis to FPL but plenty of differences too…

LATE STARTERS LEAGUE

We’re launching a new FFS league starting from Gameweek 5, with c. £500 worth of prizes on offer. The top manager gets £100, the second receives £75 and third-place wins £50, whilst the next four runners-up will get a free year’s subscription to FFS Premium (worth c.£65 at full price, £39 current discount – if you are already a member we’ll add a free year), and a final two will get a free month of premium (worth £6.59 at full price).

In order to qualify for the tournament you need to be a free member of FFS and sign up to the league via the codeXYNH57PM

Don’t worry if you missed the Gameweek yesterday, you can still join now and make your mark on our league – and potentially win some prizes!

7+2 Reasons to give Fantasy EFL a go this week!

CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYERS ON INTERNATIONAL DUTY

TEAMPLAYERS ON DUTY
BurnleyLyle Forster (South Africa)
Connor Roberts (Wales)
Blackburn RoversArnor Sigurdsson (Iceland)
Owen Beck (wales)
Balazs Toth (Hungary)
Bristol CityJason Knight, Max O’Leary (Republic of Ireland)
Cardiff CityAaron Ramsey (Wales)
Callum O’Dowda, Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland)
Manolis Siopis (Greece)
Ethan Horvath (USMNT)
Jesper Daland (Norway)
Andy Rinomhota (Zimbabwe)
Perry Ng (Singapore)
Coventry CityHaji Wright (USMNT)
Brandon Thomas-Asante (Ghana)
Derby CountyJacob Zetterstrom (Sweden)
Nathaniel Mendez-Liang (Guatemala)
Ebou Adams (Gambia)
Tawanda Chirewa (Zimbabwe)
Hull CityLiam Millar (Canada)
Kasey Palmer (Jamaica)
Luton TownAmari’i Bell (Jamaica)
Leeds UnitedMax Wober (Austria)
Ilia Gruev (Bulgaria)
Junior Firpo (Dominican Republic)
Manor Solomon (Israel)
Ao Tanaka (Japan)
Brendan Aaronson (USMNT)
MillwallN/A
MiddlesbroughTommy Conway (Scotland)
Isaiah Jones (Guyana)
Anfernee Dijksteel (Suriname)
Seny Dieng (Senegal)
Emmanuel Latte Lath (Ivory Coast)
Sammy Silvera (Australia)
Norwich CityJosh Sargent (USMNT)
Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean (Scotland)
Oxford UnitedCiaron Brown (Luxembourg)
Marselino Ferdinan (Indonesia)
Mark Harris (Wales)
PortsmouthKusini Yengi (Australia)
Terry Devlin (Northern Ireland)
Preston North EndAli McCann (Northern Ireland)
Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland)
Stefan Thordarson (Iceland)
Milutin Osmajic (Montenegro)
Plymouth ArgyleConor Hazard (Northern Ireland)
Ben Waine (New Zealand)
Brendan Galloway (Zimbabwe)
QPRZan Celar (Slovenia)
Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland)
Stoke CityViktor Johansson (Sweden)
Lewis Koumas (Wales)
Swansea CityBen Cabango, Liam Cullen, Ollie Cooper (Wales)
Eom Ji-Sung (South Korea)
Lawrence Vigoroux (Chile)
Zan Vipotnik (Slovenia)
Nathan Tjoe-A-On (Indonesia)
Sheffield UnitedHarry Souttar (Australia)
Anel Ahmedhodzic (Bosnia & Herzegovina)
Kieffer Moore (Wales)
Sheffield WednesdayDi’shon Bernard, Jamal Lowe (Jamaica)
Shea Charles (Northern Ireland)
SunderlandDan Ballard, Trai Hume (Northern Ireland)
Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland)
Milan Aleksic (Serbia)
Chris Mepham (Wales)
WatfordGiorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia)
Ryan Porteous (Scotland)
Ken Sema (Sweden)
Edo Kayembe (DR Congo)
Mamadou Doumbia (Mali)
West Bromwich AlbionPaddy McNair (Northern Ireland)
Jason Moloumby (Republic of Ireland)

