Fantasy EFL September 4

7+2 Reasons to give Fantasy EFL a go this week!

Play EFL’s brand new free fantasy game – it’s your only Fantasy Football option this week!

With an international break putting a hold on much beyond wound-licking and wildcard tinkering for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, it’s a good time to take stock of the other fantasy options available and a particularly great time to try your hand at Fantasy EFL, which IS live and kicking this weekend!

The new game was only launched this summer, covering all three divisions of the English Football League (Championship, League One and League Two). It has a similar basis to FPL but plenty of differences too – it’s actually pretty damn good. Here are seven (and two) reasons you should sign up now and give it a go!

Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 4 Scout Picks 4

1. It’s your only Fantasy Football option this week!

I guess this is the most obvious reason! There’s no FPL, Bundesliga, La Liga or Serie A around. You can start your UCL Fantasy team but it will be a few weeks before games are live so, if you’re missing your fantasy fix, EFL really is the best option!

2. You already know some of the teams

Fantasy EFL covers the next three levels of the English football pyramid immediately below the Premier League, as such you’ll already be familiar with a number of teams and players from recent seasons – the likes of relegated sides Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town as well as other teams who’ve graced the top division in recent years such as Leeds United, Norwich City, Hull City, Watford, Sunderland, Blackburn, Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers. And of course, Disney+ stars Wrexham.

3. You already know some of the players

It’s not just the clubs who are familiar, the 72 sides are packed full of familiar faces who’ve starred in FPL before like Luton’s Alfie Doughty (D), Carlton Morris (F) or Elijah Adebayo (F), Burnley’s Josh Brownhill (M), plus Gustavo Hamer (M) of Sheffield United, the West Brom loanee Mason Holgate (D), thos remaining Leeds lads that include Wilf Gnonto (F), Pascal Strujik (D), Dan James (M) and Illan Meslier (G).

Then there are FPL nostalgia picks David McGoldrick (F) – now at Notts County – and Billy Sharp (F), who is still scoring for Doncaster Rovers.

4. It’s good prep for future FPL player knowledge

The flipside of this is that you’ll get an insight into hundreds of future FPL players, which will stand you in good stead for judging potential bargain assets from the January transfer window or future FPL seasons, especially with the promoted Championship sides who’ll enter FPL in 2025/26.

We’ve already had the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Sam Szmodics, Jack Clarke, Georginio Rutter, Chiedozie Ogbene and Dara O’Shea jump up to the PL (mainly with Ipswich to be fair!)

Plus, there’s a high volume of young PL players loaned to EFL clubs, so you can monitor the performance of the likes of Tottenham’s George Solomon, Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi or Everton’s Tyler Onyango in Fantasy EFL.

5. It’s a refreshingly different game

Whilst Fantasy EFL shares core features with FPL in terms of points for appearances, goals, assists and clean sheets, there are plenty of refreshing differences too.

Points are also awarded here for blocks, tackles, clearances, shots on target and key passes, allowing stat-heads the chance to select different types of players, reminiscent of the successful ‘ball recoveries’ points from the Euros / UCL games.

Although you only get to pick seven players each week from across the EFL’s three leagues (that’s 72 clubs and 1,500+ players), you can switch them out right up to their respective kick-offs, meaning there’ll be no panicking about leaks or whether your picks will start. You can change selections every week without worrying about transfers.

What’s more, you also get to back individual teams each week who’ll get points for drawing, winning, scoring two or more goals, clean sheets and away victories.

Full details on the game rules can be found here and Gameweek 5 tips will appear here.

6. There are MANY double (and treble) Gameweeks coming!

Whilst changes to cup competitions and scheduling mean big FPL doubles are less likely this year, in Fantasy EFL with its ‘calendar week’ format, you are assured of AT LEAST 10 of them as well as one treble around the Christmas period, with likely more to come.

There are few more exciting prospects for a Fantasy manager than huge Double Gameweek hauls and the first big one is coming in Gameweek 8 at the end of this month.

7. You can win monthly EFL prizes for September… and maybe the whole damn thing!

The EFL puts up a prize for each month’s top manager and this week, Gameweek 5, is the first in September so you can earn yourself branded merch, footballs and all-important bragging rights if you sign up now and have a good run.

To be honest, we’re so early in the game, with just four of the 39 rounds gone, that with all the doubles ahead there’s still a good chance to make up ground and win the whole thing.

Added to the above, there are a couple of extra benefits, unique to Fantasy Football Scout (FFS).

7.1  You can also compete for cash in Scout’s Gameweek 5 ‘Late Starters’ league

We’re launching a new FFS league starting from Gameweek 5, with c. £500 worth of prizes on offer. The top manager gets £100, the second receives £75 and third-place wins £50, whilst the next four runners-up will get a free year’s subscription to FFS Premium (worth c.£65 at full price, £39 current discount – if you are already a member we’ll add a free year), and a final two will get a free month of premium (worth £6.59 at full price).

In order to qualify for the tournament you need to be a free member of FFS and sign up to the league via the code: XYNH57PM

7.2 Get plenty of guidance on FFS and the Official EFL site

And of course, on top of all this, we’re going to be here helping you get familiar with the teams, trends and top-scoring players via a raft of content on both our Fantasy EFL channelsummed up each week in a Gameweek guide – and the official EFL site. Most of this is free, but we’ll be offering some extra content behind paywalls too for our premium members.

What are you waiting for? Sign up and start picking your Fantasy EFL team now.

  1. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    Royston Drenthe

    1. AIRMILES
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Can't argue with that.

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Marco Boogers

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Jordan Rhodes

    4. dandalf
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Milan Jovanovic

    5. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Paul Mullins

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        Paul Super Mullins

      2. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Thanks all for your advice.

        May you all prosper in fantasy championship football

    6. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      George Boyd

    7. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Juan Pablo Angel.

    8. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Post of the month, this one.

      Two words that said it all!

    9. Differential C (Mark)
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Saphir Taider

      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Winner

  2. theodosios
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    On a wildcard, pick one combo:

    A) Salah + 5m mid
    B) Diaz + Son

    1. iFash@FPL
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        A.

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          A

      • Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        C: don't WC during the International break.

      • Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        A

    2. ididnt
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Isak & Munoz > J. Pedro & TAA for free?

      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Short term yes

    3. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Absolutely not, enough to be dealing with FPL, good to have this firebreak after manic first 3 gameweeks. Getting fed up having to trawl through this site swatting EFL content out of the way. It's being swamped with a higher % EFL content than FPL that must surely be out of context with the number of competitors for each game. Is it possible for FFS to indicate how many players are actually taking part in this mosquito game? I know moderators have flagged up user annoyance about the amount of EFL content currently displayed.

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        I really dont get this. Most of the FPL content creator articles are complete garbage these days, and you take umbridge with EFL articles.

        You arent even a member.

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          If you were actually filtering you wouldnt be posting a complaint on every single article.

          My rank in EFL is 10% of my FPL rank. Ergo, you are speaking out of your arse

        2. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          I played it a few years back when a friend was playing for a championship team. When saints weren’t in championship was a great way to see what’s going on in lower leagues. We also did a weekly punishment for lowest score of the week having to neck a shot of vodka on a Sunday evening

          It’s a shame a lot that get annoyed about it don’t seem to care about the football pyramid.

          Seen less annoyance with the gambling posts …

      2. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        look after your mental health

      3. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Of the last 40 articles (found here: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/articles) there are:

        29 FPL articles
        10 EFL articles
        1 CL article

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Oh dont remind me about the UCL articles. No interest in them, I just usually keep that to myself

    4. Orion
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      TAA worth 1m over Robertson? Can’t find than 1m without hits…

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Nope

      2. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        I'm on Trent so I think so, Trent will get an uber-haul any day now

      3. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Robertson getting into good position. Think he can match TAA on the long run. Looking at him on my WC6.

      4. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        If Robertson keeps getting a share of set pieces I think he’s an ok option in Haaland teams,

        But Trent is going to score more than 5 goals this season.

        Popping up in shooting positions more than I thought he would.

      5. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Think so, best bet is to try and have both when they have strong runs.

      6. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        TAA definitely worth but how to fund it is the issue

      7. Wild Card this!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Definitely and probably more than just 1 mil, but the question is: what will you do with that extra 1 mil? If invested smart it can make all the difference.
        Example: Raya instead of Henderson or Semenyo instead of Sangare etc…

    5. Steevo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Riddle me this...
      A) Dunk, MGW, Isak
      B) TAA, MGW, Pedro (-4)
      C) Dunk, Eze, Isak (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. Nespinha
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        B

      2. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        A

    6. Nespinha
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Evaluating taking a hit, opinions welcome

      A) Konate + Gordon
      B) Robertson + Eze (-4)
      C) Trent + Minteh (-4)

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        A

      2. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        I think no hit needed. Roll a transfer and do C the week after

      3. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        A

    7. simong1
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Which WC squad do you prefer?

      Option A has all the big hitters but a clearly weak defence. Option B has a stronger defence with TAA but only one of Palmer / Saka.

      A)

      Raya (Fabianski)
      Robinson - Konsa - Mazraoui (4.0*, 4.0*)
      Palmer - Salah - Saka* - Semenyo - Rogers*
      Haaland - Pedro - (4.5)

      B)

      Raya (Fabianski)
      TAA* - Lewis* - Robinson - Konsa (Mazraoui)
      Palmer - Salah - Mbuemo* - Semenyo (Winks*)
      Haaland - Pedro - (4.5)

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        A

      2. Stimps
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Get Havertz instead of Saka and upgrade elsewhere

      3. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        you've subbed both of your 4.5 players in B so mathematically A would get you more points based on players playing

      4. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Let's simplify it

        A. Saka + Rogers + Mazraoui
        B. TAA + Mbuemo + Lewis

        A looks better here

    8. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Bench one for nxt gw?

      Esr/Mateta/Rogers/
      Minteh

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        ESE

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 15 mins ago

          ESR*

    9. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Who scores more Saka +4 or Salah... knees wobbling... Jesus.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        Salah

      2. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        depends on the time frame, over two weeks I think Salah, over 1 week its much closer

      3. Wolverine
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Don't gey Jesus

        1. Wolverine
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Don't get Jesus...

          But honestly saka +4 for me because of how else you'd spend that 2.5 mil as well

      4. Stimps
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        I think Saka matches Salah this GW. Forest have been solid enough defensively

      5. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Forest are alright defensively. Will annoy Liverpool

    10. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      I've got 3 FT and this is my team. How would you best improve this?
      No plans to WC just yet

      Raya
      Porro Trent Robinson
      Saka Eze Gordon MGW
      Haaland Isak Muinz

      Myko Harwood Winks

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        Who do you see as your problems?

        Who do you see as future high scorers?

      2. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Get rid of MGW for someone with good fixtures and roll

      3. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        I think I'd get Salah here by optimising MGW, Gordon and with heavy heart TAA!

    11. Cheeky Onion
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      2 FT & 0.4m ITB - Thoughts on this move?

      Porro + Nkunku > Lewis + Mbuemo

      I like the moves on paper but the incoming players have some horrible fixtures coming up. Would also look to get Porro back in after

      Other option would be to bring in Onana instead of Mbuemo, downgrade Isak next week and bring Salah in for Jota

      Simplest play would be Burn > Lewis and roll FT

      Open Controls
      1. AnarChYs7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Open Controls
        1. Cheeky Onion
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          I like Burns > Lewis but fear holding Nkunku for much longer will really hurt my TV

    12. simong1
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Who's the better GK to bring on a WC? Raya or Alison?

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Not Raya, he has two very difficult away fixtures. I’d get Alisson or Martinez and switch later if you still fancy Raya.

        1. Heskey Time
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          I disagree strongly with this. Arsenal are the best defense in the league. They kept 2 CS against city last year. GK on WC is for the long term. I think raya has a the clear long term pick

      2. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Both the same for me....I would go Raya because it allows you to get Konate for liverpool cover at the lowest combined total price.

    13. AnarChYs7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      RMT! Repost since I want more opinions.

      Henderson | Valdimarsson
      Gabriel Porro Robinson Pau | Harwood
      Salah Palmer Eze Rogers | Winks
      Haaland Pedro Muniz

      Open Controls
      1. Mother Farke
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          Looks good. If this were my team I'd be eyeing up a Muniz replacement (as that is what I'm currently doing). Yes, on paper he's still got a decent fixture, but I like players who are actually performing e.g. Wissa. I guess GW6 might be better than City away, though...

          1. AnarChYs7
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 32 mins ago

            Fair. Thing with him is I just don’t think it’s worth the FT getting rid of him. I would do it if I were definitely wildcarding 6/7 but I’m not set on that. Barring Muniz I think I have class acts that can come alive at any moment, and there’s quick transitions for any performing midfielders (Saka for Palmer for instance).

        • Warby84
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Personally would have Saka over Palmer, scored 12 last away game at Spurs and wouldn’t write him off at City..

          1. AnarChYs7
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours ago

            This isn’t a wildcard team. I’m not sure it’s worth it given the next two fixtures, but I’m eyeing him and Mbeumo at 6. Does that sound fair?

            1. AnarChYs7
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours ago

              “Worth it” meaning Palmer to Saka

        • SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Champs league/ impact be interesting on Salah haaland teams with bare bones benches

      2. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Made two free transfers to get to this.
        Pope
        Gabriel Porro Trent
        Esr Salah Jota Eze
        Haaland Pedro Wood

        Harwood Winks Faes Turner.
        Good to go ?

        1. KunDogan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Yep

      3. Heavy Cream
        • 9 Years
        3 hours ago

        Assuming the IB goes well, any glaring issues?

        Raya
        Robinson Lewis TAA
        Jota Madueke Saka Diaz
        Haaland Pedro Havertz

        Fabi Rogers Konsa Johnson

      4. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Nketiah anyone??

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            Nah

          • SouthCoastSaint
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            Not yet

          • _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Got my eye on him as a Wood exit plan so I’ll wait until Wood has to go.

          • Differential C (Mark)
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Not there yet. Mind you, Mateta hasnt been at it so far, if this continues Nketiah could get his day in the sun.

        2. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Alisson 21 points, Robertson 18 points, just had my Eureka moment.

          Raya to Alisson for a couple of weeks, keep the double Liverpool defence
          Robertson to Dunk

          Frees up funds to upgrade Rogers to Minteh, really can’t look at Rogers on a WC, feels like a pick people start out with and I’m using the WC to match those teams when those teams probably want to move away from him.

          1.2m in the bank now for an upgrade.

          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Team (for now)

            Alisson
            Trent / Rico Lewis / Dunk / Robinson / Greaves
            Salah / Saka / Minteh / Semenyo / Winks
            Haaland / Pedro / Wood

            Where would you put the 1.2m?

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              Eze v LEI (H) in 4?

              What's the plan for 2 Arsenal players for 6 and 7?

              Any interest in Mbeumo/Wissa from 5/6 onwards?

              1. _Freddo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                2 hours, 31 mins ago

                Alisson to Raya
                Minteh to Sterling
                Wood to Wissa

                That’s the rough plans

                1. _Freddo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  2 hours, 27 mins ago

                  Would love Eze but can’t get to him, .2 short and not going back to Rogers to fund it.

                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 25 mins ago

                    Fair enough on Eze and not going to Rogers.

                    Not a huge fan of the booked GK transfer as you may have something to fix which could put you behind 1 transfer. Rather set and forget the GK spot.

                    Sterling at 6.8 could be an interesting pick. Still prefer Havertz as the 2nd Arsenal attacker but that's due to the info we currently have.

              2. _Freddo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                Tony, would you go Alisson to Martinez to fund it? I’m not sure about Villas defence right now where Liverpool feel like a banker in the next 2.

                1. _Freddo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  2 hours, 22 mins ago

                  Also, I’ll have 5FTs banked before I make any move so I’m ok with pencilled in moves, have 3 now & wont make a move until I get to 5, want to set this team up for 2 weeks now.

                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 12 mins ago

                  Under 1 xGC against Arsenal and Leicester, not great against WHU in GW 1 though. I would like to think Villa have a decent chance of a CS in the next 2 home fixtures.

                  What's the combo? Raya + Minteh/Semenyo vs Martinez + Eze?

                  1. _Freddo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    2 hours, 10 mins ago

                    Raya or Alisson & Semenyo
                    Emi & Eze

                    Prefer Minteh’s next 2 to Bournemouth’s.

                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 1 min ago

                      Lean towards Martinez and Eze.

                      Semenyo/Bournemouth next 2 fixtures aren't great. Eze has the higher potential with 2 home game against Leicester and Man U.

                      I don't think there will be a massive points gap between Alisson v Martinez.

                      1. _Freddo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        1 hour, 59 mins ago

                        The maverick in me will go direct to Sterling if I can work it in, another Semenyo price rise and it’ll be on, would mean I could keep a 5.5 spot in goal, hoping on Raya dropping or Semenyo rising.

                        Ange’s high line is made for him & he’s destined to score at City.

                        1. Tonyawesome69
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 46 mins ago

                          Sterling feels a bit punty at the moment. He had a full preseason at Chelsea so fitness shouldn't be an issue. Just not sure he goes straight in the starting lineup.

                          He has a decent record against Ange and Pep

                          1. _Freddo
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 15 Years
                            1 hour, 41 mins ago

                            I think he goes straight in, can see him moving Havertz into that left 8 & bringing Sterling in.

                            Saw that clip the PL posted, he looks lean & fit so dare I say it, he’s good to go (or will be) I’ve only just put money on to the Rogers spot but that’s the spot I’d look to upgrade.

                            Don’t see it as a huge risk, just have to listen to the presser and make a judgement call on if he starts.

                            1. Tonyawesome69
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 30 mins ago

                              Why do you see Arteta moving Havertz left 8 and Sterling CF? Does Sterling tick all the boxes as a CF under Arteta?

                            2. _Freddo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 15 Years
                              1 hour, 29 mins ago

                              Rice is suspended so Havertz back into MF, Sterling LW, Trossard false 9.

                            3. Tonyawesome69
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 19 mins ago

                              Ah forgot about.

                              Certainly won't see Partey and Jorginho in midfield.

                              It does feel like a toss up between Martinelli and Sterling for the LW spot due to Rice suspension.

                            4. _Freddo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 15 Years
                              1 hour, 12 mins ago

                              Martinelli is really struggling for form which is why I’m fairly confident, can see a few impact sub run outs until he clicks again.

        3. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Have been looking at regular goalkeepers over the past seasons - there is not much difference between the premium ones (120-150 points) compared to the 4.5 keepers (100-120 points) over a season. I feel like that 1 mil could get you more than those 30 points of difference in a season - lets say Gabriel to Trent for example

          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            I have Trent.

            Didn’t want to sell Raya & will get him back but I don’t really care about historical performance for goalkeepers, all I know is I started out with Raya & Gabriel,

            Gabriel returned 6, 6 & 2
            Raya returned 8, 10 & 2

            The way I see it is it’s Arsenal coverage for 5.5 & not 6, I have a couple of 4.5 defenders (for those traditional keeper price points)

            1. CaptMidnight
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              Same. I've never started with an expensive keeper before this season but Raya just stood out so much from the others that I just felt compelled to include him and I aim to keep him for the season.

            2. Tazah
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              such a small data pool there... best to base it on historical points over a whole season if you want retrospective data analysis

              1. _Freddo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                I don’t want retrospective data analysis though, not interested in it, interested in having an Arsenal defender who fits into my team & makes other parts work.

                If he drops this week I’ll get him back at 5.4 & ditch Alisson, he’ll make saves in these games.

                1. Derbz87
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 13 mins ago

                  If Raya was getting the save points and bonus he is this season last season, plus playing 38 games not 32 then I think he'd have finished miles clear in the goalkeeping standings. He's the best by some margin.

                  1. _Freddo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    2 hours, 11 mins ago

                    He looks really confident right now, Ramsdale leaving has shut all the noise down, for me he’s been the best player so far this season.

                    1. Derbz87
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 59 mins ago

                      He's already got 3 save points having managed 5 (ridiculously low) in the whole of last season. I guess there are two ways of looking at it because I can't really recall him making many (any?) errors last season so he's either making more world class saves he wasn't making or Arsenal's defence is making him a bit more exposed than he was. Probably a bit of both but he's brilliant. I guess the concern would be if they are making him more exposed then eventually the cleans will drop a bit, its inevitable.

                2. Tazah
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 8 mins ago

                  you just referenced retrospective data in your last comment... was just saying its unreliable

                  1. Ginkapo FPL
                    • 13 Years
                    2 hours, 4 mins ago

                    You would get into less of an argument if you put more context in your initial post

                    Jeez

                    1. Tazah
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 2 mins ago

                      you would get less of an argument if you didnt want to start one too

        4. Jafooli
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          How to solve the Salah-Haaland dilemma – FPL talking points

          https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cwyx0xe27z0o

          Article doesn't really say anything of note, but are you currently:

          1.With both
          2. Just one, which one?
          3. Neither. Yikes...

          1. CaptMidnight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            I have Haaland for now but can afford Saka to Salah for next week which is probably what I will do. The rest of my team is terrible but who cares?!

            1. Jafooli
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              Lol, true...

          2. Jafooli
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Although surely GW8 is an easy Haaland (C) away to Wolves, rather than Salah (C) at home to Chelsea, rather than a coin toss?

          3. Differential C (Mark)
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Both. Didn't see the point of not getting when there are several decent cheap assets in the game to enable it.

            Mind you, the ones I picked have been rubbish, but the point stands.

            1. Jafooli
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              Yep, exact same here...looking at you Rogers, Eze, Gordon & Muniz...oh and Isak

              1. Differential C (Mark)
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                Kamada and Murphy, you will pay for your sins.

        5. GRIMANDI [formerly boring M…
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          I have just upgraded to a pool midfield triple up. Salah in added to jota and Diaz

        6. Differential C (Mark)
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          The West Ham "hidden" run from this week to GW11, some pod mentioned it when I was listening to it this morning. After a look, I might go for them if I need to use my FT.

          Quick Quiz: Top West Ham asset on xGI? Hint: It's not Bowen.

          Open Controls
          1. CaptMidnight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Kudus?

            Open Controls
            1. Differential C (Mark)
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              NOPE

          2. Jafooli
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Soucek?

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              @ 5.0m 😮

              1. Moxon
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                Got to factor in his good karma points too

            2. Differential C (Mark)
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              CHA CHING

          3. Moxon
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26751635

            1. Differential C (Mark)
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              xD

          4. CaptMidnight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            If it's Soucek he's not really an option I don't think. Not sure he will start most weeks.

            1. Differential C (Mark)
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Everyone loves a good potato salad. Lopetegui will come round to it.

          5. Hangman Page
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            How was it hidden?

            1. Differential C (Mark)
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Spurs, Chelsea and United in that run (top six but we know teams can get at them), and the "greys" on the FDR list.

        7. myteamissheeeeeeeet
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Thoughts on this please you wonderful people?
          Pope
          Munoz Gabriel Lewis
          Jota Madueke Gordon Saka
          Isaak Haaland Muniz

          Fab Winks Mykolenko Barco

          1.4M in the bank

          A. Saka & Madueke to Salah & Rogers -4

          B. Madueke to Diaz

          C. Hit the WC button

          Open Controls
          1. Differential C (Mark)
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            A,but next GW with FTs.

        8. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Early thoughts would be much appreciated:)

          A Gordon to Diaz/Jota
          B Isak to Watkins
          C wissa to wellbeck/Pedro

          Cheers

          1. Differential C (Mark)
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            A
            B
            C

            In that order. Loads will be on Wissa by GW6 so could be ahead of the curve if you stay on him.

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Cheers
              Planning on wc gw6 probably so wanted a short punt. Thank you 🙂

              1. Differential C (Mark)
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 18 mins ago

                With the new carried over FTs through WC feature, dead ending FTs towards a WC might no longer be a thing.

                Im also on a GW6 WC plan, understand the itch for Brighton with those 2 game haha.

                Gordon to Mitoma/Minteh MAYBE? Mitoma so underrated I think he'll always be a differential, but he's top for xGI for BHA this season so far, and passes the eye test well. Baller.

                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 17 mins ago

                  Thank you for very much for your time :)just realised my TV is 9.8...so might need to keep wissa if I want him.back as would lose value. Cheers again

        9. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Doing a mini dive into which option is better.

          Saka Jota Eze Rogers Sangare
          Haaland Havertz Pedro

          A) Saka > Salah
          B) Sangare > Diaz

          A is the obvious move. I get Salah in now, have a captain in GW5. Sangare sits and I play Rogers every week. The template move. Biggest strength is the captain in 5. But it does have a pretty big Saka drawback. I really like Saka and losing him this week feels bad, and not having an obvious route to him in 6 is equally bad. My team is in generally good shape and I already have Havertz + Gabriel which diminishes the value of a WC6 for me. So by going this route I remove Saka as an option unless I sell Salah which doesn't look likely given he has a run of 4 green fixtures. The other upside of A is a bit more money ITB which allows me to do a move like Johnson > Lewis or Eze > Mbeumo.

          B has one big problem which is that I don't have a clear captain in GW5. I could go Diaz, Haaland or Trent. If they can match Salah in this one week, I reckon I'm doing quite well and I get to keep Saka for GW6 Arsenal triple. I'd add a rotation problem/greater bench depth, but that could be a good thing given UCL is starting. I also have a pretty nice route to Mbeumo by selling Jota or Diaz depending on which is looking less appealing come GW6.

          I think overall I still lean A a little bit more because of the safety of the captaincy in 5 but I don't think there's a huge amount in it. It's quite simply Saka + Diaz vs Salah + budget picks. Is Saka a true heavy that can match Salah? tot mcy LEI SOU vs NFO BOU wol cry. Yeah probably Salah is better in a vacuum but with Diaz you tap into those fixtures anyway, and I fully expect Saka to get returns in 3/4 of those games. His record in NLDs is really good and selling this week feels like a mistake.

          1. Differential C (Mark)
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Saka eats these NLDs up easy. Roll that FT, and get in Salah after that for GW5 captaincy. Get Saka back on the WC in 6 if you need him (mind you Havertz is emerging as the main Arsenal attacking option to have, more data/info needed on that)

          2. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            some people out here writing essays, yeesh... you know this all means nothing right haha

            Open Controls
            1. Hangman Page
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Attention span 4 / 20
              Use of capital letters 0 / 20

              1. Tazah
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                4/20 blaze it

            2. Jordan.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              collecting stamps means nothing,mounting butterflies means nothing,writing down pages of train engine numbers means nothing except to the people involved ,its their hobby,your critisicm is ridiculous on a fantasy football forum especially to a long and valued community member discussing his hobby,best you go and sit down.

              1. Tazah
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                lets be honest here buddy, we're all sitting down and got nothing better to do right now.
                go ahead write your essays spring chicken

                1. Jordan.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  ok,you have a great day

          3. PogChamp
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            I would probably go A but I wouldn’t be swayed that much by captain options in GW5. Haaland is still a great pick even though it’s Arsenal.

          4. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            I assume this is a transfer in GW5?

            Don't think you necessarily need Salah in 4 since you have Haaland (C) and like you said on Saka and NLDs. Also question marks on Diaz mins for 4 after IB.

            Easier to make the moves in GW 5 to get the best/optimal captaincy pick, Saka tougher fixture against City and probably no doubts on Diaz starting (dependant on UCL)

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              I could wait. But I was thinking I do it this week especially if it's to buy Salah.

              Yeah Saka is good in NLDs, but if I'm gonna buy Salah for captaincy in GW5, I might as well buy him this week for the additional home fixture even though my captain this week is 95% (injury withstanding) gonna be on Haaland.

              The xPoints certainly favor Salah vs NFO over Saka vs tot.

        10. Chipmunk
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Is This team Worth wildcarding?

          Was thinking of downgrading porro to 4.5m and upgrading Hendo to Raya.
          With .5m itb I could then sort Barco to Konsa
          Thoughts?

          Hendo / Valdi
          Trent / Porro / Robinson (Myko / Barco )
          Eze / Palmer / Salah / Rogers (Bergvall)
          Pedro / Haaland / Wissa

        11. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Well, was wrong about Nedeljković as Cash standin.

          Who do you think is the best 4.0 replacement?

        12. New article
          RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/09/04/where-the-2024-25-champions-league-could-bring-fpl-rotation

