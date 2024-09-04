43
  1. simong1
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Which WC squad do you prefer?

    Option A has all the big hitters but a clearly weak defence. Option B has a stronger defence with TAA but only one of Palmer / Saka.

    A)

    Alison (Fabianski)
    Robinson - Konsa - Mazraoui (4.0*, 4.0*)
    Palmer - Salah - Saka* - Semenyo - Rogers*
    Haaland - Pedro - (4.5)

    B)

    Alison (Fabianski)
    TAA* - Lewis* - Robinson - Konsa (Mazraoui)
    Palmer - Salah - Mbuemo* - Semenyo (Winks*)
    Haaland - Pedro - (4.5)

  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Bloody FPL articles clogging up this website. Surely we just need to look at userbase and simply delete all these

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      guy is just angry with everything and everyone in life

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Me or the guy I am parodying?

      2. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        whoooosh

  3. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Chalobah at 4.4mil for Cpalace? hidden gem especially if he plays RB

    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Where would Munoz play if he plays RB?

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Chalobah RCB instead of Clyne?

        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          yh most likely

    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      good call,why not stick to this sort of posting?,much more user friendly

      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        just move on already man

    3. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Had him for a bit of a points flourish tail end of last season, would be very interested if/when he can drop to 4.2/4.3m before he becomes available...

    4. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      16 mins ago

      Do you think he walks into the team?

    5. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Is he a hidden gem? Would you realistically expect many attacking returns?

  4. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Expect Gakpo to get more minutes after international break - played well in Euros and with a dutch manager now

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Aye, I am thinking of selling Jota. Did the job, but probably got our fill now

    2. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes in the sense it’s enough to make more cautious of other Liverpool assets (not dead against just cautious)

      No in the sense that Gakpo himself is still very much an avoid.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Hmm vaguely recall seeing something about Slot preferring him at LW, and that's where Slot has brought him on, except for Ipswich when Darwin probably wasn't ready.

      Can understand Jota's history making people uncomfortable with him as a long-term hold but I'm not going to pre-emptively sell on fears on rotation

  5. Moxon
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Do you prefer the pool of 6m midfielders or forwards?

    I love the look of the Pedro/Wissa rotation.

    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      In isolation forwards, but as well the answer is so dependent on the context of the rest of the squad.

      But in isolation yes I think the cheaper forwards are looking good

  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Have a rubbish TV with eze Gordon and Myko. No point selling these players yet is there, my as well hope their price goes back up? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would sell or keep based on price changes, I’d base it on how you think they will perform. So I think it’s perfectly reasonable to hold onto them, but I wouldn’t have the reason be in case the increase in price again.

      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        *wouldnt

  7. AzzaroMax99
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Isak out, Joao Pedro in. Y or N?

    1. amsemp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Depends if you have a plan for the money you’ll save. If you do, yes. If you don’t, no.

    2. Q
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Before wolves? Brave. Isak could easily bag a brace

  8. amsemp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    If you want to bring a player in who is expected to rise in price before GW4, but won’t be a starter until next GW5 do you:

    A) roll the transfer and take the price hit?
    B) get him in before the rise?

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A - might get injured in the interim and plans might change - extra week of data

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      I would wait. Not keen on making transfers that don't affect starting 11 when you always pick up more info by waiting and don't risk getting screwed by injury

    3. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      A in the vast majority of cases, once in a while B might be necessary but I would really check that you think it’s necessary

  9. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Anyone know how to watch PL football legally in Switzerland? With English commentary.

    Is there a provider like Now you can subscribe to? Or is Now, actually the best option? Anyway others?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      I'm still using my NowTV account in Norway through a VPN. Legal? Meh. But it works. Might have been more complicated if I hadn't signed up to Now before leaving UK. The Norwegian package for the PL is much more expensive; going by Switzerland's reputation I would expect similar

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Switzerland has four languages so you should be able to get english

  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Any hits needed here? Thanks

    Henderson
    TAA Porro Robinson
    Salah Palmer Saka Jota Rogers
    Isak Pedro

    Matthews Wissa Hall Barco

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Nah you're good. Porro the only one who has me looking to your bench for other options but I wouldn't take a hit

      1. evilfuk
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        I did Hall to Lewis -4, "couldn't resist.

  11. OverTinker
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    It’s being reported that a Man United training session was delayed for nearly 2 hours today after a player reported finding an unknown white powdery substance on the pitch.

    Training was suspended while an investigation was launched. After a complete analysis, experts determined that the white substance unknown to the players was the Goal Line.

    Training resumed after it was decided the team was unlikely to encounter the substance again this season.
    Old but still good

    1. Wenger's Warriors
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      You trickster!!! 😉

    2. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Deadly, seen another one with Harry Maguire crying to the ref to throw another ball on to the pitch because Liverpool wouldn't let them play with the "their" one!

  12. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Would you do Porro-> TAA for -4?
    Thinking Porro vs ARS and TAA vs NFO might already even it out and then next 3 fixtures are better for TAA. (Would wait for int. break to run its course first.

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not for a hit. Porro is extreamly attacking. Could get points against Arsenal even without CS - which I do agree is higly unlikely.

      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        You think NFO scores against LIV?
        Watched the games and Trents attacking return is incoming...

  13. Bob.
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Best 4.0 defenders for next 2 gw? Will WC in gw 6. Thanks

